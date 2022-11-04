Facilities belonging to Tompkins County, City of Ithaca, and Village of Trumansburg – along with numerous homes, businesses, and institutions — will be lit with green lights during the week and month in support of Veterans across Tompkins County. Operation Greenlight, which observance went from statewide in New York last year to nationwide in 2022, uses the color green to symbolize hope, renewal and wellbeing.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO