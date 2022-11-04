ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highfield scores in overtime as Wayzata wins state soccer title

Wayzata High senior captain Joe Highfield has one of the hardest shots in Minnesota boys soccer, but it was a soft shot by Highfield that gave the Trojans a 3-2 overtime win over Woodbury in the state Class AAA finals Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game-winning play began with junior outside midfielder Miles Richmond stealing the ball from a Woodbury player. He dribbled down the left sideline and saw Highfield in his peripheral vision before making a left-footed pass through two defenders to the attacker’s right foot.

Highfield couldn’t believe that he was all of a sudden one-on-one with the goalie, but instead of taking a hard shot off one touch, he dribbled deeper in the box and made the keeper, Eddie Puglisi, commit. Highfield tapped the ball toward the goal and it rolled just far enough to settle in the back of the net.

In the wild celebration that followed, captain Mike Orlov leaped into the stands and was mobbed by Trojan fans. Woodbury players sank to the turf in disbelief, while the entire Wayzata squad raced across the field to celebrate in front of the student section.

Highfield’s sudden-death goal in the fifth minute of the first overtime was the second shot of Trojan Magic.

In the 78th minute, senior defender Joey Burica scored a picture-perfect, game-tying goal on a cross from junior midfielder Charlie Piller.

A minute and 42 seconds later, regulation time ended with the game tied 2-2.

Orlov of the Trojans had a good scoring chance early in the overtime period. But the winning goal would have to wait.

Rejuvenated by Burica’s goal, the Trojans had the better of the play in overtime, leading up to Highfield’s game winner.

After posing for team photos, the three Wayzata senior captains - Burica, Highfield and Orlov - talked about the hard-earned victory.

“This is the best way we could have finished our season,” said Highfield, a two-time All-State player. “The [last] goal happened so fast. I shot the ball and turned away.”

When the celebration died down, Highfield was surprised to learn that the Woodbury goalie, Puglisi, had grazed the ball with his shoe tip before it went in.

Highfield joked about Redmond’s sideline charge on the final play. “I never knew Miles could run that fast,” Highfield said. “He was in the open, so I peeled away to give him more room, then he played the ball through to me. I was shocked that the ball got through their defenders. There was time to shoot, and I was thinking, ‘Keep it on target.’”

Wayzata head coach Dominic Duenas said, “Our success is dictated by our senior captains. They have been preparing all of their lives for this game. I love how the boys kept at it today. All season, they have been able to apply the adjustments we make at halftime. We wanted to be more aggressive in the second half, and we had two guys who were out there hunting the ball.”

Two of Wayzata’s main concerns going into the match were the talent of Woodbury goalie Puglisi and the incredible throw-ins of junior defender Zach Sorensen.

Sorensen routinely reached 45-50 yards with his throw-ins, and he had one from the midfield sideline in the second half that he one-bounced over the end line more than 60 yards down field.

Burica, who played the entire game, anchored Wayzata’s effort on the back line in front of junior goalkeeper Ethan Kintzle. The Trojans held a dangerous Woodbury team without a goal in the second half with Callum Campbell-Sulter, Daniel Lyadov, Colin Leech and Evan Mahan doing some nice work defensively. Midfielders Redmond, Kam Williams and Jackson Widman helped the defensive effort by dropping back.

Earlier this season, coach Duenas said that Burica has the highest soccer IQ of any player he has coached, and midway through the second half Burica asked Duenas to move him up front. When the coach elected to do that, Burica was locked in on the idea of tying the game any possible way..

“I was absolutely exhausted,” Burica said. “But I wanted to help. It was a battle out there.”

Orlov, who finished the season with 23 goals in 22 games, made a great individual play to score Wayzata’s first goal of the match. His shot on goal from the left side went between a Woodbury player’s legs and past the goalie.

Orlov was more about Burica’s goal than he was about his own goal. “Joey is such a big-time player,” he said. “We only lost once this year - when Eden Prairie scored a lucky goal to beat us [3-2].”

Highfield, who alternated between forward and midfield roles this season, finished with 19 goals and six assists.

The Trojans finished the season with an overall record of 19-1-2, while Woodbury was almost as good with a 16-3-3 mark.

Fans saw a great championship match between two teams that have an abundance of talent and a wealth of depth.

Woodbury players lamented the fact they didn’t protect a 2-1 lead in the final two minutes of regulation. “We were a minute and 42 seconds from giving our school its first state [boys soccer] title,” senior midfielder Davis Hallett said.

“It was a pretty unfortunate ending,” senior forward Xander Anderson added.

Woodbury head coach Joseph Quintavalle said, “This is as tough a loss as you could imagine.”

All-tourney

Following the championship game, the Class AAA All-Tournament team was announced. Wayzata players chosen for the honor team are senior forwards Joe Highfield and Mike Orlov, senior midfielder Cole Frazier and junior midfielder Charlie Piller.

Sun Sailor serves the Eden Prairie, Excelsior, Hopkins, Minnetonka, Plymouth, St. Louis Park and Wayzata communities.

