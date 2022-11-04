Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
What are crypto whale trackers and how do they work?
Most cryptocurrencies have a number of large holders of the asset who can influence the price of the crypto asset. For active investors and crypto traders, it helps to understand the market behaviors of these whales. Crypto whales refer to large holders of cryptocurrencies. They can be individuals or organizations...
bitcoinist.com
5 Coins To Buy TODAY: Dogecoin, Big Eyes, Litecoin, and More
The cryptocurrency marketplace is stuffed with options. You can invest in any number of tokens, with no guarantee that they’ll return profits. As is often the case, coins’ values and market caps rise and fall almost at random, with an incalculable amount of competing factors contributing to this fluctuation.
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Declines 6% Over Past Day As Whales Show Movement
Dogecoin has declined by around 6% over the last 24 hours, as data shows signs of dumping from the whales. Dogecoin Whale Deposits To Exchanges Spotted On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert, there have been some large DOGE movements during the last day.
astaga.com
Whales Buy XRP Price Dip; Adds 129 Million XRP
Ripple’s native token, XRP registered a blistering value rally over the previous month. The current value surge was backed by the numerous wins within the SEC Vs Ripple lawsuit. Nevertheless, Because of the elevated promoting strain available in the market XRP costs noticed a slight decline. This transfer has...
coinchapter.com
Buy The Dip! Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Crashed Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu have all seen their prices dip today. While the reasons for these dips are not entirely clear, they come at a time when the overall crypto market is seeing a bit of a pullback. Bitcoin is currently trading for around $19,752, which is down...
Comments / 0