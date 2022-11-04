Read full article on original website
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Mayoral Election 2022: What You Need To Know Before VotingDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
UCLA women’s basketball tames Cal Poly Mustangs in first game of new season
This post was updated Nov. 7 at 8:51 p.m. After limited rotations because of injuries in recent years, the Bruins showed off their new-look squad’s depth in a season-opening victory. All five freshmen members of the nation’s top recruiting class scored as UCLA women’s basketball (1-0) commenced a new...
UCLA men’s basketball stings Hornets with 26-point victory in season opener
This post was updated Nov. 7 at 11:59 p.m. It’s not the first day of school, but senior year officially started for Jaime Jaquez Jr. on Monday. The guard/forward kicked off the Bruins’ 2022-2023 campaign, and potentially his final collegiate season, with a floating baseline dunk in transition.
Women’s basketball sees new faces on roster for season-opening match with Cal Poly
Several athletes will don the blue and gold for the first time when the Bruins open their season Monday. Graduate student guard Gina Conti and the five freshman members of the nation’s top recruiting class will all play their first games as Bruins and first contests in Pauley Pavilion when UCLA women’s basketball hosts Cal Poly on Monday night. The women’s game is the first of a doubleheader in the Westwood arena, as the men’s basketball team will commence its season directly afterward on the same court.
UCLA men’s ice hockey wins 3rd straight matchup against USC amid packed stands
A dish back to Owen Sweeney in the high slot. And a breath of space between the ice and the goalkeeper’s pad. One shot past two defenders, through the goalkeeper’s legs and straight into the lower right-hand corner of the net to give the Bruins the advantage at The Cube Ice and Entertainment Center.
UCLA swim and dive remains triumphant in back to back Arizona meets
Through a doubleheader weekend, the Bruins’ energy rallied them to victory over the Arizona schools. “I felt very motivated and energetic going into today coming off of both of my individual events yesterday,” said sophomore swimmer Ana Jih-Schiff. “Enthusiasm coming in today was great and energy was super high.”
UCLA men’s waterpolo remains undefeated all-time against LMU
After failing to score more than 10 points in its previous match, the Bruins managed to come back and nearly double their offensive production in the final road game of the regular season. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (20-2, 1-1 MPSF) beat No. 12 Loyola Marymount (15-7, 7-1 WWPA)...
Storm washes out Bruins’ rematch hopes in canceled Oregon State game
Rainy conditions washed away a chance for the Bruins to come home with a win and move up the rankings this week. UCLA men’s soccer (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) suffered a 3-2 defeat against No. 1 Washington (15-0-3, 7-0-2) at Husky Soccer Stadium last Thursday. The Bruins could only watch as the Huskies celebrated their fourth conference championship in program history.
UCLA men’s basketball 2022-2023 roster breakdown
This post was updated Nov. 6 at 10:17 p.m. With No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball kicking off its season Monday night, Sports senior staffer Jon Christon breaks down the roster – from guards to wings to bigs – and predicts the Bruins’ rotation. Guards. Tyger Campbell...
UCLA football snuffs out Sun Devils with best rushing performance in 12 years
TEMPE — In an instant, Kazmeir Allen was gone. Midway through the third quarter, the redshirt junior wide receiver took a handoff from his own 25-yard line, put his head down and turned it into high gear. Once he crossed midfield, it wasn’t a matter of if Allen was...
Westwood residents go to the polls at UCLA Vote Centers
UCLA Vote Centers allow Bruins and Los Angeles community members easy access to voting for the 2022 midterm elections. The two on-campus centers at Ackerman Union and De Neve Plaza opened for registered LA County voters Saturday. They will remain open until the end of election day on Tuesday, according to BruinsVote, a nonpartisan campus organization that aims to promote voter participation and offer resources to voting students. Voters have also been able to cast or drop off ballots at the third UCLA Vote Center, at the Hammer Museum, since Oct. 29.
Campus Queries: Recent LA heat wave highlights climate change, thermal inequality
Campus Queries is a series in which Daily Bruin readers and staff present science-related questions for UCLA professors and experts to answer. Q: What do we know about the recent Los Angeles heat wave?. A: LA sweltered under a record-breaking heat wave from Aug. 31 to Sept. 9, when temperatures...
Upcoming theater, film events revisit history from modern lens
Living in the heart of Los Angeles, students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich art culture both on campus and in Westwood. Read on for the Daily Bruin’s picks for this week’s upcoming theater, film and television events that are sure to put on a show for audiences.
