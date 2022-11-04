ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dailybruin.com

Women’s basketball sees new faces on roster for season-opening match with Cal Poly

Several athletes will don the blue and gold for the first time when the Bruins open their season Monday. Graduate student guard Gina Conti and the five freshman members of the nation’s top recruiting class will all play their first games as Bruins and first contests in Pauley Pavilion when UCLA women’s basketball hosts Cal Poly on Monday night. The women’s game is the first of a doubleheader in the Westwood arena, as the men’s basketball team will commence its season directly afterward on the same court.
dailybruin.com

UCLA swim and dive remains triumphant in back to back Arizona meets

Through a doubleheader weekend, the Bruins’ energy rallied them to victory over the Arizona schools. “I felt very motivated and energetic going into today coming off of both of my individual events yesterday,” said sophomore swimmer Ana Jih-Schiff. “Enthusiasm coming in today was great and energy was super high.”
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s waterpolo remains undefeated all-time against LMU

After failing to score more than 10 points in its previous match, the Bruins managed to come back and nearly double their offensive production in the final road game of the regular season. No. 2 UCLA men’s water polo (20-2, 1-1 MPSF) beat No. 12 Loyola Marymount (15-7, 7-1 WWPA)...
dailybruin.com

Storm washes out Bruins’ rematch hopes in canceled Oregon State game

Rainy conditions washed away a chance for the Bruins to come home with a win and move up the rankings this week. UCLA men’s soccer (9-6-1, 3-4-1 Pac-12) suffered a 3-2 defeat against No. 1 Washington (15-0-3, 7-0-2) at Husky Soccer Stadium last Thursday. The Bruins could only watch as the Huskies celebrated their fourth conference championship in program history.
dailybruin.com

UCLA men’s basketball 2022-2023 roster breakdown

This post was updated Nov. 6 at 10:17 p.m. With No. 8 UCLA men’s basketball kicking off its season Monday night, Sports senior staffer Jon Christon breaks down the roster – from guards to wings to bigs – and predicts the Bruins’ rotation. Guards. Tyger Campbell...
dailybruin.com

Westwood residents go to the polls at UCLA Vote Centers

UCLA Vote Centers allow Bruins and Los Angeles community members easy access to voting for the 2022 midterm elections. The two on-campus centers at Ackerman Union and De Neve Plaza opened for registered LA County voters Saturday. They will remain open until the end of election day on Tuesday, according to BruinsVote, a nonpartisan campus organization that aims to promote voter participation and offer resources to voting students. Voters have also been able to cast or drop off ballots at the third UCLA Vote Center, at the Hammer Museum, since Oct. 29.
dailybruin.com

Upcoming theater, film events revisit history from modern lens

Living in the heart of Los Angeles, students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich art culture both on campus and in Westwood. Read on for the Daily Bruin’s picks for this week’s upcoming theater, film and television events that are sure to put on a show for audiences.
