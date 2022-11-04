Several athletes will don the blue and gold for the first time when the Bruins open their season Monday. Graduate student guard Gina Conti and the five freshman members of the nation’s top recruiting class will all play their first games as Bruins and first contests in Pauley Pavilion when UCLA women’s basketball hosts Cal Poly on Monday night. The women’s game is the first of a doubleheader in the Westwood arena, as the men’s basketball team will commence its season directly afterward on the same court.

1 DAY AGO