Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Stocks rally for a third day ahead of midterm election results, Dow closes 300 points higher

Stocks rose Tuesday as investors awaited the results of the U.S. midterm elections, which could affect future levels of government spending and regulation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 333.83 points, or 1.02%, to 33,160.83. The S&P 500 was up 0.56% to 3,828.11. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.49% to 10,616.20. All three indexes rallied for a third straight day.
Binance offers to buy FTX's non-U.S. operations to fix 'liquidity crunch'

Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the rival crypto exchange for an undisclosed amount, rescuing the company from a liquidity crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after...
FTX token plunges as Binance steps in to buy the crypto exchange's non-U.S. unit: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures discusses the implications of the agreement between Binance and FTX for the crypto market.
Here are the pros and cons of owning cryptocurrency in your 401(k) plan

As workplace 401(k) plan administrators such as Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll begin to offer cryptocurrency as an alternative investment asset to employee investors advisors urge caution. "As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in...
Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off

Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out

Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
Cramer's lightning round: I think Tesla is a decent situation

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
One of China's inflation gauges drops for the first time since 2020

BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
Snyk: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise

As more companies write their own code to power digital operations, they need to bolster and modernize their online security. Snyk offers open-source software that allows a company to identify vulnerabilities throughout the development process, rather than outsourcing the work to a separate firm, and embed security in the code-writing process as it is taking place. It's a "cloud-native" technology, engineered by Snyk to speed up production and help enterprises prevent future security issues. Developers at AWS,
Despite stock market losses, investors may get year-end mutual fund payouts. That can trigger a surprise tax bill.

Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
Cramer's lightning round: Palantir is a sell

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. eSign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.

