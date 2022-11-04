Read full article on original website
S&P to see a big rally post-midterm if Republicans take Congress, says RBC's Calvasina
RBC's Lori Calvasina offers her market midterm survival guide. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Stocks rally for a third day ahead of midterm election results, Dow closes 300 points higher
Stocks rose Tuesday as investors awaited the results of the U.S. midterm elections, which could affect future levels of government spending and regulation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 333.83 points, or 1.02%, to 33,160.83. The S&P 500 was up 0.56% to 3,828.11. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.49% to 10,616.20. All three indexes rallied for a third straight day.
Binance offers to buy FTX's non-U.S. operations to fix 'liquidity crunch'
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency firm, has reached a deal with Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to buy the rival crypto exchange for an undisclosed amount, rescuing the company from a liquidity crisis. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted Tuesday morning that "there is a significant liquidity crunch" at FTX and that after...
FTX token plunges as Binance steps in to buy the crypto exchange's non-U.S. unit: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Nic Carter of Castle Island Ventures discusses the implications of the agreement between Binance and FTX for the crypto market.
Here are the pros and cons of owning cryptocurrency in your 401(k) plan
As workplace 401(k) plan administrators such as Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll begin to offer cryptocurrency as an alternative investment asset to employee investors advisors urge caution. "As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in...
Cramer expects energy stocks to rally if Republicans have a strong showing in the midterms
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates a near-term rally in energy stocks if Republican candidates perform well in Tuesday's midterm elections and win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress. Oil and gas companies should be among the "biggest winners" if that were to happen, Cramer said Monday...
Twitter early investor Chris Sacca says Elon Musk is 'alone right now and winging this'
Venture capitalist Chris Sacca was one of Twitter's first investors and an early user. In a Twitter thread on Monday, Sacca said Musk needs to listen to people who challenge his assumptions on how to run the social media company. "The only way I see that happening is if anyone...
Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off
Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
From Teslas to BMWs, cars are piling up on land and at sea in German port of Bremerhaven
The German Port of Bremerhaven, Europe's fourth largest and an auto hub, is seeing so much congestion due to driver shortages and overall trade volume that cars are piling up on land and at sea. Tesla, Chrysler and Jeep parent company Stellantis, Renault, BMW and Volvo are all impacted. Leading...
What Cramer is watching Tuesday — possible GOP gains, Nvidia bounces, Kohl's CEO out
Midterm voting: We should have some signs early evening from the exit polls. No windfall profits tax on Big Oil if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy were to replace Nancy Pelosi as speaker should Republicans take the House. McCarthy is from Kern County, where there is large oil reserves. Polling favors GOP to pick up seats and take Senate.
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
Cramer's lightning round: I think Tesla is a decent situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
One of China's inflation gauges drops for the first time since 2020
BEIJING — China's producer price index fell in October for the first time since December 2020, dragged down by drops in iron and steel prices, according to official data released Wednesday. The producer price index, which tracks the price of raw materials and other input costs, fell by 1.3%...
Snyk: 2022 Top Startups for the Enterprise
As more companies write their own code to power digital operations, they need to bolster and modernize their online security. Snyk offers open-source software that allows a company to identify vulnerabilities throughout the development process, rather than outsourcing the work to a separate firm, and embed security in the code-writing process as it is taking place. It's a "cloud-native" technology, engineered by Snyk to speed up production and help enterprises prevent future security issues. Developers at AWS,
Despite stock market losses, investors may get year-end mutual fund payouts. That can trigger a surprise tax bill.
Despite stock market losses in 2022, investors may receive year-end mutual fund distributions, which can trigger a tax bill. Typically, mutual fund payouts happen once per year, by mid-December, after funds announce estimates in late October or early November. However, investors may reduce capital gains through tax-loss harvesting, or using...
Cramer's lightning round: Palantir is a sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. eSign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for Inaugural CNBC Spark Event on November 14
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 7, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the inaugural CNBC Spark event, taking place on Monday, November 14 in Las Vegas, starting at 6:30pm PT. CNBC Spark will convene innovative leading industry thinkers and executives to examine the...
Electric vehicle maker Lucid reports third-quarter loss, confirms it's on track to meet production guidance
Lucid confirmed that it's still on track to make between 6,000 and 7,000 of its Air luxury sedans in 2022. The company announced plans to raise $1.5 billion, including over $900 million from Saudi Arabia's public wealth fund, already its largest investor. Lucid reported a net loss of $530 million...
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
