Wisconsin State

The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania

A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
POLITICO

Will Biden take his medicine?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. In 2006, President GEORGE W. BUSH called the Democratic takeover of Congress in...
NBC Philadelphia

Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania

Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
AOL Corp

Biden, Trump headline dueling rallies as midterms near

HIRAM, Georgia (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump headline rallies in New York and Florida, respectively, on Sunday to fire up voters two days before a tight midterm election in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress. Nonpartisan forecasts and polls show Republicans are...
FLORIDA STATE
KOAT 7

Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
Bay News 9

No 'specific, credible' threats of election violence so far: White House

The federal government was not tracking any “specific, credible threats” of election violence one day before polls closed on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Speaking to reporters Monday, Jean-Pierre said law enforcement had briefed the president and the White House. “There are no specific, credible...

