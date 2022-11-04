Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz reimbursed himself $555,000 after successfully challenging a political spending law at the Supreme Court
Ted Cruz's campaign paid him $555,000 to cover old personal loans to his Senate committee. It comes after Cruz successfully challenged a law that capped the amount candidates could repay themselves. Ethics advocates and some Supreme Court justices warned that the decision could lead to corruption. Republican Sen. Ted Cruz...
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
CNN — Joe Biden’s midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House. The President was on the road Thursday –...
How Joe Biden's Approval Rating Compares to Trump's 2 Weeks Before Midterms
Republicans are currently favored to win the House of Representatives but the race for the Senate is a toss-up.
Ted Cruz refuses to acknowledge that President Joe Biden was legitimately elected
Nearly two years after former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol and delayed certification of the 2020 election, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz still won’t say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. During a confrontational appearance Monday on “The View,” the Texas Republican was grilled about his...
Midterm polls – live: Dr Oz gains two-point lead as Biden, Obama and Bernie Sanders head to Pennsylvania
A new poll in Pennsylvania has put Dr Mehmet Oz, the Republicans’ Senate nominee, two points ahead of his Democratic rival, John Fetterman. The survey from Emerson College Polling pegged the celebrity physician at 48 per cent to Mr Fetterman’s 46; crucially, the data was gathered after the two men’s recent debate, which saw Mr Fetterman sometimes struggling to speak.In a sign of how seriously Democrats are taking the prospect of an Oz victory, both Joe Biden and Barack Obama will be campaigning in Pennsylvania in the coming days, with the two running mates appearing together at a rally...
POLITICO
Will Biden take his medicine?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. In 2006, President GEORGE W. BUSH called the Democratic takeover of Congress in...
Hunter, James Biden on the witness list if Republicans take control of the Senate
The Senate Judiciary Committee, with a GOP gavel, intends to seek testimony from Hunter Biden, James Biden, and their business associates as part of its oversight duties.
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
Majority of Voters Say Hunter Biden Probe 'Warranted' if GOP Wins House
"The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden," one high-ranking Republican said.
NBC Philadelphia
Biden, Obama, Trump Make Final Midterm Push in Pennsylvania
Swing-state Pennsylvania was the stage for a clash of presidents on Saturday as each party's biggest stars worked to energize voters just days before voting concludes in high-stakes midterm elections across the country. Former President Barack Obama opened the day at a Pittsburgh rally with Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman,...
Biden heading to south Florida to try to give state Democrats a boost ahead of election
MIAMI, Fla. — President Joe Biden is heading to Florida to underline the contrast between the Democratic and Republican agendas, blasting the GOP over proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare. Biden’s trip Tuesday will include taxpayer-funded remarks in Hallandale Beach, where the...
AOL Corp
Biden, Trump headline dueling rallies as midterms near
HIRAM, Georgia (Reuters) -President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump headline rallies in New York and Florida, respectively, on Sunday to fire up voters two days before a tight midterm election in which Republicans are pushing to flip both chambers of Congress. Nonpartisan forecasts and polls show Republicans are...
KOAT 7
Republican party address President Joe Biden's visit to New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — President Joe Biden paid a visit to Central New Mexico Community College to deliver remarks on student debt relief Thursday. The president was joined by members of the democratic party, including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. 'We're here today to talk about a key part of what...
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections could leave Biden facing conservative Congress and Supreme Court
President Joe Biden has been campaigning aggressively during the final weeks of the midterm elections, attacking his opponents over issues ranging from student loans to Social Security to the economy to Big Oil. He's got good reason to do so — the president would be up against both a conservative...
Bay News 9
'Get out the vote, now!': Biden stumps for Hochul in N.Y. as midterms draw to a close
On the final weekend day before Tuesday's midterms, President Joe Biden traveled not to a battleground state, but to the Democratic stronghold of New York to stump for incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who is attempting to stave off a tough Republican challenger. What You Need To Know. On Sunday night,...
Midterm elections outlook darkens for Biden's White House
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The White House has lowered its earlier optimism about the midterm elections and is now worried that Democrats could lose control of both chambers of Congress, administration officials say.
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived yet
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Bay News 9
No 'specific, credible' threats of election violence so far: White House
The federal government was not tracking any “specific, credible threats” of election violence one day before polls closed on Tuesday, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. Speaking to reporters Monday, Jean-Pierre said law enforcement had briefed the president and the White House. “There are no specific, credible...
Biden warns GOP 'coming after' seniors' benefits in Florida midterms speech
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden made an appeal to retired Americans during a campaign visit to Florida Tuesday, warning voters that the nation's Medicare and Social Security programs would be imperiled if Republicans win big at the polls during next week's midterm elections. Biden stomped the Sunshine State...
Few Voting Issues Seen as US Decides Congress' Balance of Power During Joe Biden's Term
A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats feared their grip on the U.S....
