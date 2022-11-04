ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Basketball Set to Face Bradley in Home Opener

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball will face Bradley in its 2022-23 home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday night in Mizzou Arena. The game will be broadcast on SECN+ and KTGR radio. Missouri toppled Missouri State, 68-51 in the team's first game on Monday. Senior forward...
Wrestling Defeats Lindenwood On The Diamond

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The No. 3-ranked University of Missouri wrestling team opened its season with a dominant victory over Lindenwood, 55-0. This was Mizzou's second Dual on the Diamond event, first since 2017. The Tigers (1-0) took all 10 bouts for the first time since Jan. 23, 2021. Redshirt...
Mizzou Men's Basketball Wins Opener over Southern Indiana

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri men's basketball team set its 2022-23 regular season in motion with a 97-91 victory over Southern Indiana Monday night in front of 10.723 fans at Mizzou Arena. The win gives the Tigers a 1-0 start for the 22nd time in their last 23 seasons.
Women's Basketball Topples Missouri State in Season Opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University of Missouri Women's Basketball defeated Missouri State, 68-51, on Monday night at Great Southern Bank Arena in the first game of the 2022-23 season. Led by a 17-point performance by senior forward Hayley Frank, Mizzou was able to gain control of the contest late in...
