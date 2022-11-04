ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Lush Just Dropped a 'Stranger Things' Bath Bomb

Lush Cosmetics just launched an all-new, limited-edition bathing duo to celebrate Stranger Things day and we must admit, we’re very tempted to give them a go. Dubbed ‘The Hellfire Club Bathing Duo,’ the new release includes two limited-edition, handmade bath bombs that draw from the latest season of the Netflix show. The pack also comes complete with two collectible playing cards, compatible with the Dungeons and Dragons game that’s played in the show.
Hypebae

Rihanna Reveals Why She Hasn’t Shared Her Baby's Name Yet

Rihanna is enjoying her newfound motherhood and just “living” as she tells the Washington Post why she hasn’t revealed her baby’s name yet. In an interview the singer shares, “We just didn’t get around to it yet really. We’ve just been living, but I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just, like, getting it out there.” The 34-year-old fashion mogul and icon gave birth to her first child this past May with rapper A$AP Rocky and apparently, the happy family are living in a psychedelic state of bliss.
Hypebae

Gigi Hadid Makes a Case for Gray Lipstick To Take Over Your Makeup Caboodles

Honestly, there was never a thought about how gray lipstick could be so flattering on some until Gigi Hadid made it a thing. When you think of the emo/punk-rock style, we know of the classic dark purple and moody black lipsticks, but the thought of a gray shade instantly brings a cringe as you would think the color would wash you out and drain the life from your face — however, absolutely the contrary. Gigi’s dark petal gray defied everything we thought about the color delivering high editorial beauty. Makeup artist and founder Patrick Ta revealed to Instagram that the model requested the lip color herself. Bringing out more of her rosy warm complexion, Ta went with peachy tones to enhance the green-blue of Gigi’s eyes with a winged liner creating a feline effect on her lower lash line.
Hypebae

Rihanna's Favorite Post-Partum Body Part Is Still "Her Booty"

Rihanna continues to be the mom-spiration we all know and love as she makes more appearances in interviews and on the red carpet following her journey into motherhood. During the red carpet of her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show, the star was asked a question about her favorite body part to show off. As it turns out, the very same interviewer asked her that exact question ten years ago, and the answer may surprise you. “I wanna know if the answer has changed or not,” the interviewer began.
Hypebae

Britney Spears Reveals Khloé Kardashian Is Her Hair Inspiration

In an unlikely turn of events, pop queen Britney Spears just revealed that Khloé Kardashian is her hair inspiration. Spears shared a picture of Kardashian with curly hair on Twitter with a caption that read ”She’s the reason I crimp my hair now! How f’n hot is that… but I don’t see how hers is more puffy! I’m working on it … she’s beautiful.”
Hypebae

Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce

Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage

Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Hypebae

Jameela Jamil Slams New York Post for Glorifying Eating Disorders

Trends come and go and apparently, so do women’s body types. With just two months left of 2022, we should be far past the point of reducing women to their appearance and glorifying one type of silhouette over another, yet the New York Post has declared that “heroin chic” is back.
NEW YORK STATE
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother

You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
Hypebae

Cult Gaia Celebrates 21 Years of Bratz With Special Dolls

Gen Z and millennials alike can agree that Bratz provided some of the best and most formative memories of our childhood. The dolls with a fashion-for-passion are even influencing trends now as the Y2K aesthetic is experiencing a more than welcome resurgence. Now, imagine — growing up and playing a...
Hypebae

Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You

On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

UPDATE: Phoebe Bridgers Allegedly Engaged to Pandemic Crush Paul Mescal

UPDATE (November 6, 2022): After the announcement broke, Mescal’s publicist reached out to Hypebae to state The Guardian’s comment has not been confirmed by Mescal himself. The original interview has since been amended. Indie musician Phoebe Bridgers and Normal People star Paul Mescal are reportedly engaged. Mescal became...
Hypebae

The Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2022 LACMA Art and Film Gala

Celebrities headed to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art over the weekend for the 11th edition of the annual LACMA Art and Film Gala, which honored Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook and American artist Helen Pashgian. With support from Gucci, the event saw a star-studded attendance with select names wearing pieces designed by Alessandro Michele.
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian and Ye Are Apparently Back on Speaking Terms

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are seemingly back on speaking terms, after the pair were spotted chatting at their son Saint’s flag football game. Held at SoFi Stadium on November 5, the former husband and wife were seen to be calmly making conversation as they showed support for Saint, a pretty stark contrast from the situation they were in a month ago. Pictures shared by TMZ showed Kardashian and West on the sidelines alongside their daughter North West.
Hypebae

Gigi Hadid Deactivates Her Twitter Account

Gigi Hadid is the latest celebrity to leave Twitter. The news comes after Elon Musk bought the social media company, implementing unreasonable changes such as mass layoffs and forcing employees to work 84 hours a week. The model took to Instagram to explain why she deactivated her account. “For a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy