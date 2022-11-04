Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer says these 10 ‘old guard’ stocks are making a comeback
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of 10 companies that he believes are rising to the top as tech stocks collapse. Cramer also warned that many investors refuse to embrace the “new reality” of the market’s distaste for tech stocks. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Energy expert Tom Kloza warns diesel prices could go haywire over the next 100 days
Tom Kloza of the Oil Price Information Service offers a big warning about diesel fuel over the next few months. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Bonawyn Eison, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Here are the pros and cons of owning cryptocurrency in your 401(k) plan
As workplace 401(k) plan administrators such as Fidelity Investments and ForUsAll begin to offer cryptocurrency as an alternative investment asset to employee investors advisors urge caution. "As volatile as it is, it has the potential for huge upswings," said Ivory Johnson, a CFP and founder of Delancey Wealth Management in...
Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock
(AP) — Twitter’s new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. He sold $7 […]
Carvana stock tanks in continued sell-off
Shares of Carvana plummeted for a second-consecutive trading day. The stock hit its lowest point on record, below $7 per share. Volume spiked on the beaten-down used car seller name. The stock ended the trading day off 15.6% at $7.39 per share after brief trading halts earlier in the day...
Cramer's lightning round: I think Tesla is a decent situation
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. : "This is a small cap. It's not a dice roll because it's a legitimate company. I do prefer something that gives you that dividend because you know in the Investing Club, we bought Coterra. See, that is the better one. It's got a good yield, 50% oil, 50% natural gas. ... Coterra is the one to buy."
Cramer expects energy stocks to rally if Republicans have a strong showing in the midterms
CNBC's Jim Cramer said he anticipates a near-term rally in energy stocks if Republican candidates perform well in Tuesday's midterm elections and win a majority in at least one chamber of Congress. Oil and gas companies should be among the "biggest winners" if that were to happen, Cramer said Monday...
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022: Cramer says buy these stocks, but be cautious
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they are looking to history for a post-midterm election rally, regardless of political outcome. Jim says he's increasing his price target on one energy portfolio stock, and watching several others to potentially add to. Jim urges the Club to stay disciplined, and not to get too excited about companies on your buy list.
CNBC Announces Speaker Lineup for Inaugural CNBC Spark Event on November 14
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., November 7, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the speaker lineup for the inaugural CNBC Spark event, taking place on Monday, November 14 in Las Vegas, starting at 6:30pm PT. CNBC Spark will convene innovative leading industry thinkers and executives to examine the...
Stocks rally for a third day ahead of midterm election results, Dow closes 300 points higher
Stocks rose Tuesday as investors awaited the results of the U.S. midterm elections, which could affect future levels of government spending and regulation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 333.83 points, or 1.02%, to 33,160.83. The S&P 500 was up 0.56% to 3,828.11. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.49% to 10,616.20. All three indexes rallied for a third straight day.
Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street awaits results of midterm elections
Stock futures were flat on Tuesday evening as polls began to close in the United States midterm elections. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.1%, while futures for the Nasdaq 100 were flat. Dow futures were down 50 points. Stocks are coming off three-straight days of gains, with the Dow climbing 333...
Bitcoin briefly touches a new low for the year, FTX token plunges more than 75% in broad crypto sell-off
The cryptocurrency market tumbled on Tuesday after Binance and FTX, the two biggest crypto exchanges in the world, agreed to merge to address what Binance called a "liquidity crunch." Those declines spread throughout the rest of the market, at one point even stealing steam from the stock market rally. Smaller...
Cramer's lightning round: Palantir is a sell
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. eSign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market. Questions for Cramer?. Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC.
Meta could begin large-scale layoffs this week, report says
Meta could begin to carry out large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal. The layoffs are expected to impact thousands of employees, the report said. could begin large-scale layoffs as soon as Wednesday, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.
Jim Cramer says to ‘hope for the best, prepare for the worst’ ahead of October CPI report
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors his expectations for October's consumer price index report. "Maybe this time will be different, and it could be. … But right now when it comes to the CPI, I think we're in a hope for the best, prepare for the worst situation," he said.
Sweetgreen shares tumble after salad chain lowers revenue outlook
Sweetgreen reported a wider-than-expected loss for the third quarter and lowered its full-year revenue outlook. This marks the second consecutive quarter that it has lowered its revenue outlook. In the third quarter, Sweetgreen's same-store sales rose 6%, entirely driven by menu price hikes. For 2022, the company now anticipates its...
