There are rich college basketball program problems for the Arizona Wildcats in the second year of Tommy Lloyd’s tenure. That said, in Tucson, the honeymoon phase will be over as soon as Arizona loses a few games in a row. Multiple losses in a row did not happen last season as Lloyd’s team, flush with returning players recruited by former head coach Sean Miller, went 31-3 before falling as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 to Houston.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO