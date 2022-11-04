ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

How to replace 3 pros: New and old faces must step up for Arizona basketball

There are rich college basketball program problems for the Arizona Wildcats in the second year of Tommy Lloyd’s tenure. That said, in Tucson, the honeymoon phase will be over as soon as Arizona loses a few games in a row. Multiple losses in a row did not happen last season as Lloyd’s team, flush with returning players recruited by former head coach Sean Miller, went 31-3 before falling as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 to Houston.
Arizona Sports

Report: Many teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at deadline

The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly asked by “several teams” about star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deadline passed on Tuesday and it was quite a busy day for the league that has a minimal amount of trade activity relative to other major sports leagues. Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has lit the league on fire over the last two weeks.
Arizona Sports

Behind Enemy Lines: Sean McVay open to changes as Rams prep for Cardinals

Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is searching for answers. The defending Super Bowl champions have lost four of their last five to fall in the bottom half of the NFC West, along with their Sunday opponent, the Cardinals (3-6).
