Cardinals’ Zaven Collins returns 1st NFL interception for TD vs. Seahawks
There’s something about the Arizona Cardinals scoring defensive or special teams touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. Last year, defensive end Zach Allen returned a fumble for a score, while in Week 6 last month Arizona recovered a blocked punt in the end zone. On Sunday, linebacker Zaven Collins intercepted...
Cardinals turn in another day of uninspiring football in loss to Seahawks
GLENDALE — For a handful of minutes on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals offense looked like it could do no wrong. Finally starting a game off with a visible sense of urgency, Arizona made minced meat of an improved Seattle Seahawks defense, needing just nine plays to travel 83 yards and find pay dirt behind a 22-yard catch-and-run by DeAndre Hopkins.
Report: Vikings’ Smith fined for hit on Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins, no flag thrown
Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith received a $15,914 fine for a hit on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in Week 8, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. The play took place on a two-point conversion attempt with 2:27 remaining in the third quarter last Sunday. Arizona trailed 28-23...
Cardinals OL Will Hernandez questionable to return vs. Seahawks
Arizona Cardinals right guard Will Hernandez was ruled questionable to return in the first quarter of Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Hernandez walked to the locker room with a trainer after the opening drive and was listed with a chest injury. Rookie lineman Lecitus Smith entered the game...
How to replace 3 pros: New and old faces must step up for Arizona basketball
There are rich college basketball program problems for the Arizona Wildcats in the second year of Tommy Lloyd’s tenure. That said, in Tucson, the honeymoon phase will be over as soon as Arizona loses a few games in a row. Multiple losses in a row did not happen last season as Lloyd’s team, flush with returning players recruited by former head coach Sean Miller, went 31-3 before falling as a No. 1 seed in the Sweet 16 to Houston.
Rapid reactions: Cardinals fall further behind in NFC West with loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals knew the opportunity ahead of them entering Sunday. With three division games in a row starting with the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks, Arizona had the chance to make strides in the race. Sunday was a setback, as the Cardinals (3-6) fell 31-21 at home vs. Seattle (6-3)...
Arizona Cardinals offensive miscues compound in costly loss to Seahawks
Fox Sports reporter Pam Oliver said on the TV broadcast of Sunday’s Cardinals-Seahawks game that Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury wasn’t happy at halftime with the continued mistakes his offense made in the first half. The Cardinals trailed 10-7 at the break after scoring on their opening possession,...
Report: Many teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at deadline
The Arizona Cardinals were reportedly asked by “several teams” about star wideout DeAndre Hopkins at the NFL trade deadline, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deadline passed on Tuesday and it was quite a busy day for the league that has a minimal amount of trade activity relative to other major sports leagues. Hopkins returned from his six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs and has lit the league on fire over the last two weeks.
Karel Vejmelka sharp in goal, Arizona Coyotes beat Sabres
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Karel Vejmelka made 32 saves to lead the Arizona Coyotes to a 4-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Lawson Crouse, Matias Maccelli, Clayton Keller and Liam O’Brien scored for Arizona. Tage Thompson scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 20 saves. Crouse opened...
Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins scores 1st opening quarter touchdown of season
The Arizona Cardinals got the first quarter monkey off their back with a 22-yard strike to wideout DeAndre Hopkins vs. the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Arizona had struggled mightily in the first quarters of games through eight weeks, getting outscored 58-9 in the opening period. After Seattle hit a field...
Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker sidelined by high ankle sprain, per report
Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker is out because of a high ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The hope is Baker could return in Week 11 or 12 before the team’s bye in Week 13. Baker leads the team in solo tackles (46), assisted tackles (25) and...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett admits he pushed Cardinals S Budda Baker on TD
The Arizona Cardinals and their fans are still left with questions from the 31-21 defeat at home on Sunday to the Seattle Seahawks. To rub salt in the wound, Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett admitted to getting away with a shove of Cardinals safety Budda Baker during a crucial third quarter touchdown.
Arizona Cardinals’ continuity at OL strained by injuries along the interior
TEMPE — The start to Arizona Cardinals rookie offensive lineman Lecitus Smith’s NFL career has been slower than most. Having seen just eight offensive snaps and some special teams work over two games played ahead of Week 9, the chances of seeing the field in an expanded role against the Seattle Seahawks were slim.
Colts fire HC Frank Reich, bring in former center Jeff Saturday as interim
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Reich kept trying to fix the Indianapolis Colts’ sputtering offense. When nothing worked, it cost him his job. Less than one day after one of the worst offensive performances in franchise history, the Colts announced Monday they fired Reich after 4 1/2 seasons. Team officials are expected to address the decision later Monday.
Behind Enemy Lines: Sean McVay open to changes as Rams prep for Cardinals
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is searching for answers. The defending Super Bowl champions have lost four of their last five to fall in the bottom half of the NFC West, along with their Sunday opponent, the Cardinals (3-6).
D-backs RHP prospect Justin Martinez stands out in Fall Stars Game
Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Justin Martinez pitched a scoreless inning without allowing a hit in Sunday’s Fall Stars Game, the All-Star Game equivalent for the Arizona Fall League. Martinez was the only D-backs prospect to perform, and he did his job in a 9-3 win for the National League. The...
Report: Suns F Cam Johnson out 1-2 months after meniscus surgery
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson underwent surgery Tuesday in his right knee to remove part of his meniscus, and the timeline for a return to the court is one to two months, reports ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. On the long end of that time frame, he could return a week...
D-backs decline option for RHP Ian Kennedy, will enter free agency
The Arizona Diamondbacks have declined their end of a $4 million mutual option for right-handed reliever Ian Kennedy, the team announced Tuesday. The story was first reported by AZCentral’s Nick Piecoro. Kennedy will turn 38 next month and is coming off of one of the worst seasons in his...
