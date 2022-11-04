Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Federal funding of millions will increase offshore wind in BridgeportRichard ABridgeport, CT
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com
Anzevui Gets SHU Head Coach Position
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— Sacred Heart University announced that Anthony Anzevui has been promoted to head coach of men's soccer after serving as the interim head coach since Jan. 21. "It became evident, when observing Coach Anzevui over the course of the Fall, that he was the perfect person to lead...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Four Pioneers Earn NEC Men’s Soccer Awards
SOMERSET, N.J.— The Northeast Conference released its postseason men's soccer awards on Tuesday. Four members of the Sacred Heart University team earned accolades. First year David Garcia Gallego and sophomore Etienne Murugarren were selected to the NEC's second team. Gallego also joins first years Koke Gracia Martinez and Javier Lopez Cayuela on the All-Rookie Team.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Reilly Leads Pioneers to First Win of Season
WEST HARTFORD, Conn.- Senior Joey Reilly scored a career-high 23 points to lead Sacred Heart men's basketball to a 77-70 victory over Hartford to open the season on the road on Tuesday evening. The Pioneers had four players in double figures in the win. Records:. Sacred Heart: 1-0 Hartford: 0-1.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Conclude Fall Season at Army
WEST POINT, N.Y.—The Sacred Heart women's rugby team wrapped up its fall season with a 40-17 road loss to Army on Saturday. The Pioneers finish the fall season with a 2-5-1 record overall. Records:. Sacred Heart: 2-5-1 Army: 6-1 Of Note:. Senior Makinzie Youngblood had two tries, junior Nicole...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men's Basketball Season Preview
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team opens the 2022-23 season with two road games, the first against Hartford on Tuesday, November 8th, at 7 PM. The team will travel to Rutgers on Thursday, November 10th at 7 PM. Head Coach Anthony Latina will begin his 10th season at the helm of the Pioneers.
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Finish as High Point Team at Trinity IHSA Show
HARTFORD, Conn.—Sacred Heart equestrian finished as the High Point Team this afternoon at the IHSA Show at Trinity College. The Pioneers had three, top-five finishes. Senior Hanna Lloyd was second overall. Sophomore Lauren Radi was fourth overall and senior Mia Poppinga was fifth. Open Hunter Seat Equitation Flat. Sacred...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Pioneers Historic Season Comes to an End
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University women's soccer team saw its historic season come to an end in the Northeast Conference Championship as they fell to fourth-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson University in penalty kicks after the teams played a 2-2 tie through two overtime periods. Records:. #3 Sacred Heart: 11-5-5,...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Men's Basketball Travels to Hartford for Season Opener
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—The Sacred Heart University men's basketball team will open its season at Hartford on Tuesday, November 8th at Chase Arena in West Hartford, Conn. at 7 PM. This is the 11th meeting between the two teams and Hartford holds the advantage in the overall series record, 5-6. The...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Cruises Past Hartford in Season Opener
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University women's basketball team opened the 2022-23 season with a 72-34 victory over Hartford on Monday. Ny'Ceara Pryor: 12 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals. Of Note. After the Pioneers jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first minutes of the second...
Comments / 0