inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Man Arrested After Drugs Found In Storage Unit
SYRACUSE — A Syracuse man was recently arrested after officers found methamphetamine and marijuana in a storage unit. Jeremy Ray Cole, 42, 10066 N. 400E, Syracuse, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; dealing marijuana in excess of 30 grams and possession of marijuana with a sentence enhancement, both level 6 felonies; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 6:22 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7, 5900 block of Woodland Lane, Warsaw. A vehicle was stolen. Value of $10,000. 1:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, 6300 block of West CR 100S, Warsaw. A license plate was stolen. Value of $75.
abc57.com
Man arrested after being found with methamphetamine, marijuana
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested in Lapaz on Friday after he was found with methamphetamine and marijuana, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 10:30 p.m., deputies were called to a gas station for a report of a man found unresponsive behind the wheel of a vehicle.
inkfreenews.com
Suspect In McDonald’s Stabbing At Large
WARSAW — A suspect is at large following a stabbing at a McDonald’s in Warsaw on Monday, Nov. 7. According to a press release from the Warsaw Police Department, officers are searching for John Edward Robinson. He’s a 48-year-old white male. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall...
abc57.com
Joint agency investigation leads to massive fentanyl bust and arrests
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY/ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Officials from multiple local and state-wide agencies participated in an investigation that led to the seizure of around 15,000 pills containing suspected fentanyl and several arrests on drug-related charges. Officers arrested 63-year-old Jerry L. Edwards and 46-year-old Guadalupe Reyes Jr., both from Elkhart, for...
abc57.com
One victim in shooting at Concord Mall
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting at Concord Mall on Monday, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 2:31 p.m., police were called to the mall for reports of a fight and shots fired. Law enforcement arrived and found a potential scene at the Level Up...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Warsaw Woman Taken To Hospital After Vehicle Accident
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman was taken to a local hospital after a vehicle accident near American Legion. At 3:24 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, officers with the Warsaw Police Department responded to a vehicle accident on North Lake Street, near West Fort Wayne Street. According to an accident report...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Sentenced For Molesting Two Children
WARSAW — A Warsaw man will serve nine years in prison after molesting two children. John Jeremy Sutherlin, 31, Warsaw, was charged with two counts of child molesting, both level 3 felonies. Two additional counts of child molesting were dismissed as part of a plea agreement. Sutherlin was sentenced...
22 WSBT
Update: Neighbors react to Elkhart fentanyl bust
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — It's rapidly become one of the deadliest drugs on the streets of this country. Two Elkhart men have been arrested after a large-scale investigation involving several police agencies. Talking to neighbors here in this Elkhart neighborhood, just the sheer number had them shocked. But it...
inkfreenews.com
One Person Injured After Vehicle Accident Near Akron
AKRON — One person was taken to a hospital after a two-vehicle accident near Tippecanoe Valley High School. Just before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, Mentone Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident involving an Apex Waste trash truck and a red pick-up truck. The accident occurred in the area of 11306 W. 900S, Akron.
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Woman Gets Four-Year Sentence In Two Cases
WARSAW — A Warsaw woman will serve four years in prison on two criminal cases. In the first case, Lee Ann Lowrance, 38, Warsaw, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony. She was also charged with burglary, a level 4 felony, in a second case. Twelve additional criminal charges, as well as a methamphetamine possession case, were all dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WISH-TV
Missing man dies in Cass County crash
METEA, Ind. (WISH) — A missing Tippecanoe man died Sunday after a two-car crash in northeast Cass County, the Cass County Sherriff’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Pranger, 36, of Tippecanoe was reported missing Sunday morning to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Cass...
WNDU
GoFundMe set up for family of 14-year-old killed in Elkhart Co. crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A GoFundMe has been set up for the family of a 14-year-old killed in an Elkhart County crash. Joseph Garrison, of South Bend, was one of three killed early Sunday morning on County Road 38, near County Road 17. Garrison’s mother, Maggie Hess, started the...
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Dunham Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting in the 1200 block of Dunham Street Sunday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 p.m. for the shooting. One victim is being treated for his injuries. No arrests have...
Police: South Bend man found safe
UPDATE: South Bend police said the man “has been located and is safe.” ANDERSON, Ind. – A South Bend man who hasn’t been seen since August may be in the Anderson area. According to the South Bend Police Department, 37-year-old Dustin McPhearson was recently reported missing. The last known contact with McPhearson was on Aug. […]
WANE-TV
Coroner: Latest fatal crash victim ID’d
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 72-year-old man involved in a single-vehicle crash last week has died and been identified by the Allen County Coroner. Steven Reuille, of Fort Wayne, was a driver of a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 1 at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Maysville Road and Lake Forest Drive, according to the coroner. Medics took Reuille to a local hospital where he remained until he died.
inkfreenews.com
Two Face Charges After Overdose At Kosciusko County Jail
WARSAW — Two local men face drug charges after an overdose at the Kosciusko County Jail. Nathaniel Phillip Trott, 29, 40 EMS B6 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with dealing a narcotic drug, a level 4 felony. Ronald Lee Bailey, 54, 9329 S. Packerton Road, Claypool, is charged with possession...
inkfreenews.com
Woman Arrested After Using Former Employer’s Credit Card For Personal Use
WARSAW — A Wabash woman was recently arrested after allegedly using her former employer’s credit card for more than $5,000 of personal purchases. Kaila Lynn Barlow, 31, 1441 E. 200N, Wabash, is charged with theft, a level 6 felony. On Sept. 13, a Warsaw Police officer was informed...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 4, 2022. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 cash reward. Jessie Hanson is wanted for Escape, with the original conviction of Possession of Meth. Otis Young is wanted for Community...
