Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to Consider When Hiking in Park CityTammy EminethPark City, UT
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
KUTV
37-year-old man hospitalized in Salt Lake officer-involved critical incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was transported with serious injuries after an officer-involved incident in a Salt Lake neighborhood, authorities stated. Multiple Salt Lake City Police officers responded to the Blue Koi apartments near 1700 South and 900 East in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, where the events culminated just before noon.
KUTV
Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
KUTV
Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
KUTV
Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County
(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
KUTV
Location released for second temple in Michigan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
KUTV
Family, community gathers to honor 10-year-old Izzy Tichenor one year after her death
NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Izzy Tichenor's family and friends gathered to hold a vigil and remembrance in her honor one year since she took her own life after being bullied at school. Izzy was just 10 years old when she resorted to suicide in November of 2021.
KUTV
Brighton Ski Resort asks for visitor cooperation as they determine opening day
BRIGHTON, Utah (KUTV) — Officials at Brighton Ski Resort have asked for visitor cooperation as they work to determine an opening date for the 2022-2023 winter season. They said part of figuring out when that day depends on following the resort's travel rules. Related stories from 2News. They asked...
KUTV
Orem's Prop 2 likely most contentious item on November ballot
OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Orem's Prop 2 is likely to be the most contentious item on the November ballot. After a fun night with her husband and parents celebrating her birthday, Jorri Johnson received a rude present when she walked out to her car in the parking lot of an Orem mall.
KUTV
SLCC renames business school after Gail Miller
KUTV — Last month, Salt Lake Community College renamed its business school to the "Gail Miller School of Business." This is the only business school in Utah named exclusively after a woman and one of only a handful nationwide. The Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation donated a...
KUTV
Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ben Carlson had 11 rebounds and Utah beat Long Island 89-49 in a season opener Monday night. Lazar Stefanovic's 3-pointer with 11:09 left in the first half put the Utes up 20-9 before extending the margin to 27-11 when Wilguens Exacte Jr. made a 3 almost four minutes later.
KUTV
BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore's double-double
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU's 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night. Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
KUTV
Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
KUTV
Pacific forfeits volleyball match at BYU over alleged racist comments
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific has forfeited their volleyball match against BYU after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match on Aug. 26. Mike Klocke, Senior Communications Director of The University of the Pacific released the following statement Monday...
Comments / 0