West Jordan, UT

KUTV

Police attempting to locate two Spanish Fork runaway teens

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Kalysta Willis was located safe in Idaho. Two teens are still missing as of 7 p.m. Monday. (ORIGINAL STORY): Police are searching for three Spanish Fork teens who they said were believed to have run away from home. They said there is concern...
SPANISH FORK, UT
KUTV

Rider dies after motorcycle crashes into I-215 barrier

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — A motorcyclist died after crashing into the concrete median divider on I-215 in Murray late Saturday, authorities stated. The individual was traveling westbound in the area of 700 West when the crash happened, according to a statement from the Utah Department of Public Safety. Utah...
MURRAY, UT
KUTV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Weber County

(KUTV) — A driver has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Weber County, officials said. They said the crash involved three vehicles just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. Specifics on where the crash occurred were not initially given. A pickup truck...
KUTV

Location released for second temple in Michigan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a location for the second temple to be built in Michigan. Church officials said the temple was first announced by President Russell M. Nelson in October 2022. The temple is planned to be constructed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Orem's Prop 2 likely most contentious item on November ballot

OREM, Utah (KUTV) — Orem's Prop 2 is likely to be the most contentious item on the November ballot. After a fun night with her husband and parents celebrating her birthday, Jorri Johnson received a rude present when she walked out to her car in the parking lot of an Orem mall.
OREM, UT
KUTV

SLCC renames business school after Gail Miller

KUTV — Last month, Salt Lake Community College renamed its business school to the "Gail Miller School of Business." This is the only business school in Utah named exclusively after a woman and one of only a handful nationwide. The Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation donated a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utah clubs Long Island in Strickland's coaching debut

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds, Ben Carlson had 11 rebounds and Utah beat Long Island 89-49 in a season opener Monday night. Lazar Stefanovic's 3-pointer with 11:09 left in the first half put the Utes up 20-9 before extending the margin to 27-11 when Wilguens Exacte Jr. made a 3 almost four minutes later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore's double-double

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU's 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night. Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
PROVO, UT
KUTV

Powerball jackpot grows to $2.3B after no winning tickets sold

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The largest Powerball jackpot is about to get even bigger. The drawing for the already-historical prize of $1.9 billion was pushed to Tuesday after one of the participating location failed to get its numbers in on time. Since all the entries legally must be included, officials moved the drawing date to ensure those who paid for their tickets would have their chance to win the money.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Pacific forfeits volleyball match at BYU over alleged racist comments

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — University of the Pacific has forfeited their volleyball match against BYU after a fan was accused of making racist comments against Duke during a match on Aug. 26. Mike Klocke, Senior Communications Director of The University of the Pacific released the following statement Monday...
PROVO, UT

