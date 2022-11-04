Amy Coney Barrett denies request to challenge Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan but program remains blocked

Read full article on original website
President Biden signs bill allowing divorced couples to sever joint consolidation student loans
President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill allowing couples who combined their student loans when they were married to separate the debt, opening up the possibility for some of these borrowers to have part of their debt forgiven. In 2006, Congress eliminated a program that allowed married couples to...
Automatic student loan forgiveness won’t be processed until after Nov. 14
Borrowers receiving automatic student loan forgiveness are currently receiving emails from the Department of Education. The estimated 8 million federal borrowers who will receive automatic student loan forgiveness are now being notified of their status by the Biden administration. The email confirmations began rolling out Tuesday, according to borrowers on...
Meet a borrower with $43,000 in student debt who thought he was getting Biden's loan forgiveness, only to have it 'yanked away' a month later
Kristopher Cabreira doesn't qualify for Biden's student-debt relief because he has FFEL loans. While FFEL loans initially qualified, Biden reversed the guidance on September 29. Cabreira is among the 770,000 other borrowers who got the relief "yanked away" from them. Kristopher Cabreira was looking forward to the relief $10,000 in...
Justice Barrett Almost Immediately Rejects Conservative Group’s Attempt to Block Biden’s Student Loan Forgiveness Plan
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Amy Coney Barrett denied without comment a conservative group’s attempt to block President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan from going into effect. The denial came just one day after the request hit the high court’s docket. The case was an...
Student Loan Forgiveness: You May Automatically Qualify — Here’s Why
The Biden administration is trying to make it as easy as possible for federal student loan borrowers to get debt relief of up to $20,000, having recently launched an online loan forgiveness application that can be filled out in a few minutes and an awareness campaign to notify borrowers of the process. For an estimated 8 million borrowers, relief will be automatic — and no application will even be required.
Student Loan Forgiveness: New Rules for 2023 Strengthen Chances To Qualify
The Biden administration announced on Oct. 25 executive actions that will bring most loans managed by the Education Department “closer to forgiveness,” the Department of Education declared. One such action: credit toward the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program for borrowers who have qualifying employment. SNAP Benefits: Can...
It is 'unconscionable' that a major student-loan company would be involved in lawsuits that would 'rob millions' of borrowers of Biden's debt cancellation, a Democratic lawmaker says. She wants answers.
Rep. Cori Bush requested information from student-loan company MOHELA on its involvement in a lawsuit. Six GOP-led states recently argued Biden's debt relief would hurt the business operations of MOHELA. Bush said the company cannot be silent on the legal issues and asked how it is protecting borrowers. President Joe...
2 groups of student-loan borrowers need to take action to get expanded loan forgiveness benefits
The Education Department announced permanent fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. It came just days before the PSLF waiver, which expands relief, expires on October 31. Some borrowers are facing deadlines to take action and ensure they can get relief. The student-loan industry is going through a lot...
Student Loan Debt Relief Checks Could Be Mailed in 'Two Weeks,' Biden Says
President Joe Biden has predicted that checks could be sent to those who applied for his student loan debt forgiveness program within "two weeks," despite the program being tied up in court. The president's program, which forgives up to $20,000 in outstanding debt for borrowers making $125,000 or less per...
16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit
The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
Here's what to know if you applied for student loan forgiveness during the application beta period
More than 8 million people applied for student loan forgiveness over the weekend while the application was in a beta test. The U.S. Department of Education says that applications submitted during the testing period will be processed, and there will be no need to apply a second time. President Joe...
Student Loans: Supreme Court Denies Block of Biden’s Forgiveness Plans, So Why Is it Still on Pause?
The Supreme Court has now denied another emergency application to block federal student loan forgiveness. Since the announcement of Biden's initiative to cancel $10,000 in student loans for most...
Student loan relief application now officially available through online portal
President Joe Biden on Monday officially unveiled the online application portal for his student loan forgiveness program. The portal, available through the Federal Student Aid website, gives Americans access to an application that’s estimated to take about five minutes to complete and that does not require any supporting documents to be uploaded. It is available in both English and Spanish on mobile and desktop, Biden said Monday.
Student Loan Checks: Biden Updates When You’ll Get Them
Despite a number of legal challenges that aim to block the U.S. government’s student loan forgiveness plan — including a federal appeals court decision to delay the plan — President Joe Biden sounds confident that borrowers who qualify for relief will see their debt canceled within the next couple of weeks.
Student loan forgiveness application website is now live
WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Monday officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program and announced that 8 million borrowers had already applied for loan relief during the federal government's soft launch period over the weekend. He encouraged the tens of millions eligible for potential...
Biden’s student debt cancellation program is in grave danger from a Republican judiciary
I regret to inform you that we’re back to the will-it-happen-or-not phase of President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive student debt — but this time it’s not his fault. On Friday, the conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit temporarily prohibited the Biden administration from “discharging any student loan debt” under a recently announced program that will provide some borrowers with as much as $20,000 in debt relief. This case is known as Nebraska v. Biden.
How to Get Refunded for Student Loan Payments? Biden Admin Sends Out Checks
As U.S. President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan remains tied up in court, some borrowers who paid their debt during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon receive refunds. Bloomberg reported this week that the government will soon be sending out checks to those who previously paid their student loans while...
Student Loan Payments Now Paused Until 2023: Everything to Know About the Latest Extension
In addition to forgiving up to $20,000 in student debt for qualified borrowers, President Joe Biden announced he was extending the current moratorium on student loan payments and interest until Jan. 1, 2023. Student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, when the CARES Act was passed by Congress....
Student Loan Forgiveness: Who Benefits & Who Doesn’t
The roughly 45 million Americans with student loan debt likely felt great relief on Aug. 24 when President Joe Biden announced his student loan relief plan. The plan entails offering $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for certain borrowers. Student Loan Forgiveness: Mark These 4 Dates on Your Calendar...
Biden's Education Department just announced permanent steps to bring student-loan borrowers in targeted forgiveness programs closer to debt relief
The Education Department announced permanent fixes to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. They included one-time corrections to payment counts in PSLF, along with income-driven repayment plans. This comes just days before the PSLF waiver expires on October 31 and isn't being extended. President Joe Biden's Education Department just announced...
