Elle
Selena Gomez Hints At New Untold Stories About Dating and More In Her Upcoming Album
With the release of Selena Gomez's new documentary on Apple TV+, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, Gomez has started to talk about new music, too. She began by releasing a song to accompany the film about her struggles with her physical and mental health, also called “My Mind and Me.”
Elle
Selena Gomez on Not Giving Up on Love After Heartbreak and How a ‘Super Public’ Breakup Changed Her
Selena Gomez is publicly single, but even going through the “worst heartbreak possible ever” hasn’t shaken her faith in finding love someday. Gomez spoke to Jay Shetty on his podcast about why she remains steadfast in her search for a partner. Giving is just who she is, she said, along with loving fully.
Elle
Rihanna Gives First Details on Life With Her Baby Boy—and Why She Hasn’t Shared His Name or Photo Yet
Rihanna welcomed her first child in May, and a few months in, she’s now ready to talk about him. Rihanna spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Vogue, and The Washington Post about life as a new mom and shared the first details about her and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky’s baby boy.
Elle
Hilary Duff Shares Heartfelt Message About the Late Aaron Carter
Hilary Duff released a tribute to her ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter after news was released that he was found dead on Saturday at only 34-years-old. The former couple dated as teen stars for close to three years and he even appeared on her Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire. In his later...
Elle
Ryan Reynolds on How His Daughters See ‘Aunt’ Taylor Swift and Wanting Baby #4 to Be Another Girl
Ryan Reynolds has been out doing press for his holiday film Spirited, and he hasn't shied away from questions about his hopes for his and Blake Lively's fourth child, with whom she is pregnant currently, and the couple's relationship with Taylor Swift. Swift famously shared the name of their current youngest, third daughter Betty, on her album folklore with their blessing.
Elle
Jennifer Lawrence Opens Up About Her 'Horrible Stage Fright'
Jennifer Lawrence is an Oscar-winning actor, who's known for her stellar performances in films such as Silver Linings Playbook, The Hunger Games and Joy. But, despite her super stardom status and impressive number of award nominations and accolades, the 32-year-old thinks she'd be 'terrible' as a theatre performer, blaming her voice and 'stage fright'.
Elle
Gigi Hadid Quit Twitter After Elon Musk’s Takeover: ‘It’s Becoming More and More of a Cesspool of Hate’
Gigi Hadid became one of the hundreds of thousands to leave Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. The model announced her decision on Instagram over the weekend, sharing an IG post that revealed Twitter’s human rights team had been laid off Friday. Musk infamously...
Elle
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on Rekindling Their Love and How They Got Back Together
Jennifer Lopez shared her and Ben Affleck's rekindled love story in full, staggering detail with Vogue for its December issue. Lopez first addressed criticism that she took Affleck's last name after marrying him this summer. “People are still going to call me Jennifer Lopez,” she said, surprised anyone was upset....
Elle
Selena Gomez, Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and More Show Off Their ‘I Voted’ Stickers on Election Day
After what has objectively felt like a long, exhausting, never-ending year, Election Day is finally here—and so much is at stake. In this year’s midterm elections, voters will be deciding which party will dominate the U.S. House and Senate for the next two years, and as a result, whether President Joe Biden will be able to complete his legislative agenda this term. Voters will also be deciding on the future of essential issues like abortion rights, both at the state and federal level; after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this June, some Republicans threatened to institute a national abortion ban, if they were to win both chambers of Congress, while Biden has promised to codify Roe into federal law if the Democrats can add a few more seats to the Senate.
Elle
Why Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Keeping Her Leonardo DiCaprio Romance Private for Zayn Malik’s Sake
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio aren’t about to be photographed kissing in the street. A source explained to Entertainment Tonight that while the two are happily still seeing each other following the start of their romance in September, Hadid has chosen to keep their relationship private out of respect to Zayn Malik, her ex-boyfriend and daughter Khai’s father, who she split from a year ago.
Elle
Zayn Malik Stands With Struggling Parents In Open Letter To Prime Minister
Zayn Malik has penned an emotional open letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in support of struggling and poverty-stricken parents and children. In the letter, which the 29-year-old shared on Instagram on Monday, the former ELLE UK cover star asked the newly appointed PM to 'act in good conscience' and supply funds that will enable disadvantaged children to receive free school meals by the November 17 budget deadline.
Elle
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody Showed Off Chic Date Night Style During Rare Red Carpet Appearance
The Cast of "Gossip Girl" — Where They Are Now? The Cast of "Gossip Girl" — Where They Are Now?. Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester and The OC’s Adam Brody had a rare red carpet date night yesterday, attending the premiere of Brody’s new mini series Fleishman Is in Trouble in New York City. And it was clear in photos how smitten they remain of each other.
Elle
Everything We Know About Season 4 Part 2 of 'Manifest'
Manifest season 4 was revived on Netflix after the sci-fi drama was taken off NBC. The final season was split into ten episode sections, and the first half is streaming now. The show, created by Jeff Rake, will finally resolve the fates of the passengers of Flight 828. In the series, the entire flight disappeared on their way home to New York City. When they land, they're informed that they've been missing for five and a half years and were presumed dead.
