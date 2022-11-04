ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Ganni Makes Eyes at Mushrooms

By Alexandra Harrell
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bsKno_0izENcfR00

Mushrooms are having a moment.

Inspired by Ganni ’s commitment to eliminate the use of virgin animal leather from its product line by 2023, Bolt Threads and Ganni have joined together to launch the Green Pastures Pledge, an initiative that aims to incentivize brands to remove the use of virgin leather in their supply chain in exchange for preferred access to Bolt Threads’ mycelium leather Mylo material.

Mylo is an innovative material made from mycelium, the underground root-like system of fungi. Mushrooms are the fruits of mycelium and Mylo is widely known as “mushroom leather.” Mylo material is certified bio-based, 100 percent animal-free, chromium-free, DMFa free, and is grown in cutting-edge vertical farming facilities that are powered by 100 percent renewable energy. It is deemed a natural fiber textile by ISO standards.

The mushroom-material is one of the first such novelties to be approved by Eurofins Chem-MAP’s Vegan Verification program. Bolt Threads has previously teamed with the likes of Adidas , Lululemon and Stella McCartney on the popular leather alternative.

Announced on stage at Web Summit on Nov. 4, Bolt Threads’ Mylo material is under demand as the company works to scale its supply chain with the opening of a new commercial facility, which is why preferential access will be granted to those brands who demonstrate a commitment to supporting the growth of new material innovations over animal-based materials.

In September, Ganni released a fabric combining 65 percent Global Organic Textile Standard-certified organic cotton with 35 percent agriculture waste from banana farms in India. The Danish brand recently became a certified B Corp, meaning it’s now legally required to consider its impact on the planet. On top of removing virgin animal leather from its product line, the Levi’s collaborator also plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent. Ganni currently has 100 percent traceability on tiers 1-4 of its supply chain and has published all tier 1 and 2 suppliers with the Open Apparel Registry to drive transparency. For the brand’s newest collection, 92 percent of the production volume comes from responsible styles, meaning at least 50 percent of the composition is certified recycled, lower-impact or organic.

“Leather products account for just 9 percent of our sales and is the material which accounts for most of our emissions according to Ganni’s carbon auditor, Plan.A. Although highly profitable, phasing out virgin animal leather by 2023 is a no-brainer if we want to reach our 50 percent absolute carbon reduction target by 2027,” said Ganni founder Nicolaj Reffstrup. “It’s our job to source and invest in low-carbon solutions, like Mylo, that aren’t just at par with traditional product offerings but exceed them. But for that to happen brands need to place bets and take risks.”

In 2021, Ganni announced that it would introduce Mylo into its product line as part of its “Fabrics of the Future,” an in-house platform that sees the brand researching and providing investments for fabric innovations. This year, the brand launched its first limited collection of bags and small leather goods made from Mylo, giving consumers a choice for an animal-free alternative to traditional leather where neither quality nor aesthetics are compromised. This partnership with Bolt Threads is ongoing and Ganni plans to make Mylo products commercially available in 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nCNIF_0izENcfR00
Courtesy of Ganni

“There are no perfect solutions out there yet, but we need to keep investing in innovation in order to create real change over time,” Reffstrup said. “This is why I hope as many brands as possible commit to Bolt Threads’ Greener Pastures Pledge.”

The Greener Pastures Pledge is designed to galvanize brands to help the fashion industry move forward more sustainably. While no perfect solution exists today, a collective of brands publicly committing to using alternative materials and challenging the status quo is indicative of progress being made in the industry. Investments in innovation now are necessary for creating real change for our future.

“We know how challenging it is for brands to alter their supply chains, and the brands that dare to do so in an effort to minimize their environmental impact deserve to be rewarded for their trailblazing efforts,” said Dan Widmaier, CEO and founder of Bolt Threads. “The Greener Pastures Pledge is an incentive for those brands who are daring enough to make a real change by committing to high-quality, animal free alternatives—not only for their customers but also for our planet.”

This partnership is further evidence of the industry’s embrace of leather alternatives, feeding a growing appetite for sustainable, animal-friendly and biomaterial options.

Allbirds has invested $2 million to add Natural Fiber Welding’s (NFW) Mirum technology to its growing list of eco-materials. Gucci released Demetra , a leather alternative containing upward of 77 percent plant-based materials. Ralph Lauren helped fund NFW’s Clarus material, which can be made from any natural fiber using green chemistry and closed-looped processes. Ganni itself has experimented with additional leather alternatives such as one made from grape industry byproducts .

The global wholesale market size for next-generation fashion materials is projected to top $2.2 billion by 2026, Material Innovation Initiative said in its second State of the Industry Report, representing a 3 percent share of an addressable market of over $70 billion. It reported that 38 out of 40 leading fashion brands are actively searching for next-gen materials.

“‘Futuristic’ circular solutions—the kind built on recycled materials or future recyclability—are getting significant buzz, but they truly are of the future,” Maxine Bédat, founder of New Standard Institute and author of “Unraveled: The Life and Death of a Garment,” said in the report.

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Mud Jeans Shares Supply Chain Partners Powering Circular Journey

Mud Jeans achieved its “Road to 100” goal with June’s debut of the world’s first jean made with 100 percent post-consumer recycled cotton. The circular garment, however, is just one of several achievements the Dutch brand recounts in its 2021 Sustainability Report.  By the numbers, Mud sold almost 50,000 pairs of jeans in 2021 and turned 11,500 old jeans into new ones. It also created a 40 percent recycled denim couch cover with Ikea, bringing its circular ethos into the home goods category, and updated its chemical policy based on ZDHC guidelines.  These sustainable steps helped the brand nab B Corp’s “Best for...
Sourcing Journal

Dollar General Is Just Throwing Money Away at This Point

Less than a month after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) cited Dollar General Corp. with more than $1.6 million in penalties for putting its workers’ safety at risk, federal inspectors have issued citations for similar violations at store locations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, and added $2.78 million in proposed penalties now owed by national discount retailer. The DOL said Tuesday that since 2017, Dollar General Corp. has been fined more than $12.3 million in initial penalties for numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations. During the past five years, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) found...
GEORGIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

2 Dead, 18 Injured in Footwear Factory Fire

Two people died and approximately 18 were injured in a fire incident in India’s Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area. The local fire department received a call about the blaze at a footwear factory at 9:35 am on Tuesday. A total of 10 fire tenders rushed to the site to douse the flames, Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg told the Hindustan Times. The Indian Express reported that police said there was an explosion and many workers were trapped due to smoke. Conflicting reports state that factory owner Sahil Garg has been arrested or is on the run. According to police, property owner Krishan...
DELHI, CA
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond Suppliers Pull the Plug

Just days after hosting around 500 vendors for a summit outlining its new strategy, Bed Bath & Beyond has seen several suppliers stop or restrict shipments. According to a report from Bloomberg, Dbest Products Inc.—which has sold its rolling carts to the retailer for more than a decade—and longtime kitchen storage product supplier YouCopia both halted merchandise shipments to the embattled retailer.
Sourcing Journal

Clarks Recall Cites Cancer-Causing Chemicals

Clarks issued a product safety recall affecting a number of women’s footwear styles. The company on Thursday said consumers who purchased the Brinkley and Breeze slip-on, lace-up and mule styles navy color ways and prints should stop wearing the shoes immediately due to testing that revealed some samples contained excess levels of dye chemicals benzidine or dimethoxybenzidine.
Sourcing Journal

‘If Climate Action Is a Catwalk, These Brands Are Still Looking for the Dressing Room’

Are fashion brands on track to meet the 1.5-degree Celsius emissions reduction pathway? No, not really. Despite a Covid dip, emissions from fashion brands are rising again, pushing the sector even further off track. Stand.earth’s 2022 Fashion Supply Chain Emissions Report revealed how the fashion industry, responsible for 5 to 8 percent of annual climate emissions, has increased its output since committing itself to carbon reductions the previous year. Of the 10 companies assessed, including American Eagle Outfitters, Fast Retailing, Gap Inc., H&M, Inditex, Kering, Lululemon, Levi Strauss & Co., Nike, and VF Corp., only Levi’s is projected to reduce its supply...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Recalls Kobe-Worn Sneakers

Adidas has reportedly recalled pairs of its yet to be re-released Crazy 1 basketball sneaker, a classic shoe initially donned by late basketball legend Kobe Bryant. According to a report from Complex, Adidas notified retail partners ahead of the shoes’ anticipated Oct. 22 relaunch that they had to send pairs back to the athleticwear company because of a quality control issue. It didn’t specify what was wrong with the shoes, however. One of the report’s sources with knowledge of the recall said the shoes were suffering from creasing in the upper’s foam material. The product page for the shoe on Adidas’ website now...
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Snoops Calls Out These Top Runway Trends

Cargos, color, cutouts and a continuation of the Y2K aesthetic are key women’s wear takeaways from the Spring/Summer 2023 fashion runways according to Fashion Snoops. Melissa Moylan, the trend forecasting agency’s vice president of women’s wear, recently discussed these and other fashion trends culled from the recent catwalks during a live webinar. “I think in terms of bottoms [the cargo pant] was really exciting. We hadn’t seen that in a while. And the cargo content conversation just continues to grow,” she said. “We see this in so many different ways. It’s not just Y2K-centric, although it could be positioned as that with...
Sourcing Journal

Kingpins Amsterdam Street Style: Layer Up

The denim industry’s love for the product it makes was on display in the street style at Kingpins Amsterdam’s two-day run over Oct.19-20.  Attendees showed up in their favorite time-worn pieces, Canadian tuxedos and selvedge jeans.  Stepping out in multiple layers was the go-to solution to beat the city’s unpredictable fall weather. Jean jackets—ranging from tried-and-true Truckers, denim trenches and patchworked masterpieces to chore jackets and CFDA award-winning designer Gary Graham’s “upside-downable” cocoon-shaped jacket for Levi’s—piled over indigo knits and classic white tees. One attendee worn Ganni x Levi’s long dress open as a belted jacket.  Head-to-toe ecru denim looks alluded to winter whites as a trend to watch, and scores of loose-fitting jeans underscored the industry-wide shift away from super-skinny silhouettes.    Jeans were paired with colorful printed puffer coats, hooded sweatshirts, sports jerseys, baseball caps and Crocs, adding a relaxed and casual vibe.  Personal style also shined through pieces decorated with custom laser prints, colorful stitching thread and homages to the late Queen Elizabeth II.  More from Sourcing JournalLevi's Reveals Regent Street RedoReport: This State Has the Best Street StyleLevi's, Mother, Citizens Get Out the Vote Ahead of Midterm ElectionsBest of Sourcing JournalDenim’s Most Iconic Moments in Film
Sourcing Journal

Victoria Beckham Appeals to Gen Z

Known for elegant ready-to-wear and chic accessories, Victoria Beckham’s eponymous brand shows its more relaxed sensibility in a new capsule collection.  The brand partnered with 19-year-old British model and influencer Mia Regan, aka “mimimoocher” on TikTok and Instagram, to co-create a six-piece capsule “curated to champion carefree cuts and lived-in washes.” Offering classic blue and light grey washes, the 100 percent cotton collection is loaded with nods to ’70s and ’90s denim designs. The Sailor jean, which features two zippers plus waistband buttons, has an extra-long flared fit. A carpenter loop punctuates the intentionally slouchy low-rise Carpenter jean’s straight leg silhouette. The...
Sourcing Journal

Does Luxury Leather Have Something to Hide?

Luxury leather brands aren’t reporting where they source their leather, a new report shows. The “Shine A Light On Leather” report is an analysis of the supply chain disclosure practices of 100 companies in the leatherware industry, conducted by the Centre for Research on Multinational Corporations (SOMO) and Together for Decent Leather. The report shows that 35 of the 44 luxury brands examined don’t publish supplier lists showing where they source their leather goods. This is concerning, SOMO said, because the global leather industry is notoriously associated with labor rights abuses and environmental pollution. “Our analysis shows that companies in the luxury segment...
dornob.com

Zena Holloway Weaves Living Plant Roots into High Fashion Outfits

We don’t need plastics and other non-biodegradable materials to create fascinating, futuristic fashion. Designer Zena Holloway makes that clear with her “Rootfull” collection, which consists of garments and objects grown from living grass roots. Both beautiful and sustainable, the designs draw inspiration from complex patterns like those found in coral, transforming them into couture that aims to get us thinking about the potential of natural materials. Rootfull debuted at this year’s London Design Festival at the first edition of the “Material Matters” Design Fair.
Sourcing Journal

Crocs Says Hey Dude on Fast Track to $1 Billion

No matter the macroeconomic headwind or supply chain snafus, Crocs continues to demonstrate that its rapid growth is not slowing down. The clog seller saw third-quarter revenues soar 57.4 percent to $985.1 million, or 63 percent on a constant-currency basis, from the prior-year period’s $625.9 million. Net income in the period was $169.3 million. But perhaps most impressive for Crocs is that it raised its full-year guidance amid the uncertainty and reaffirmed its long-term projections to reach $5 billion in revenue by 2026. The company’s stock price reacted in kind, rising more than 16 percent on Thursday. In a Nutshell: The Justin Bieber-approved...
Sourcing Journal

Gap Explains Why Russia Shipments Continued After Ban

A Gap rep clarified to Rivet why the San Francisco denim giant’s merchandise continued flowing into Russia well after the company banned deliveries after the country invaded Ukraine, as a Reuters report uncovered. The news agency discovered via customs records that more than 1,500 shipments with a declared value of $5.2 million were sent to Gap’s franchisee in Moscow between March 11 and July 16, mostly from Gap Europe Ltd, a division of Gap Inc. that is based in London. The San Francisco-headquartered retailer, which owns the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta brands, announced the ban in a March...
Sourcing Journal

3 Mood-Boosting Trends to Know for Holiday 2023

It’s never too early for brands and retailers to be thinking about Holiday 2023.  Using a proprietary algorithm, a new from report retail analytics firm Trendalytics identified the themes and trends revving up for the season and where they are going next. Influenced by history, nostalgia and TikTok’s penchant for turning a simple trend into a full-blown lifestyle, Holiday ’23 is building off emerging trends and adding a festive punch of color, texture and glitz. Festum More is more in Festum, the Trendalytics theme centered on feathers, mismatched prints and unexpected pops of color. “Maximalism meets merriment as unbridled holiday joy shines through,” it...
Sourcing Journal

Timberland Taps Pangaia for Triple-Threat Shoes

Pangaia and Timberland teamed up for their first-ever collaboration tapping three eco-friendly components to produce a limited capsule collection. Designed with nature in mind, the colorful Timberland x Pangaia footwear capsule launched Thursday with two styles partly produced with natural materials. The capsule features a reimagined 6-inch boot and a mule, both offered in men’s and women’s sizes. The brands worked closely to create the $250 Timberland x Pangaia Premium Fabric 6-Inch Boot­—an updated version of the iconic style that leans into a cleaner aesthetic with subtle flaps covering the eyelets and tonal outsoles. The modern take on the classic boot is...
Sourcing Journal

Natural Fibers, Waterless Denim Gain Steam: Report

Fibers—and their impact on the environment—are often the point of contention between denim purists and innovators in the cotton-rich supply chain. However, a new sustainability report by Edited reveals space for all types of sustainable fibers.  Though conventional cotton remains the go-to fiber for denim, the retail analytics firm points to inflated cotton prices and water and energy use associated with the fiber as reasons leading retailers to diversify their assortments with other natural fibers.  Products described as containing organic cotton components have seen 17 percent year-over-year growth. “Organic cotton uses 91 percent less water to grow than conventional cotton and avoids...
Sourcing Journal

Organic Cotton Fraud Gets Textile Exchange Fired Up

Textile Exchange has released a new report addressing the root causes of integrity issues across the organic cotton sector. “We believe that integrity is critically important to the organic cotton supply chain, but equally, we recognize that there are difficulties upholding this principle,” the report said. “Challenges in integrity are neither new nor unique to organic cotton, and they often evolve.” “Strengthening Integrity in Organic Cotton” aims to provide more guidance on ways the industry can act to improve the integrity, recommending that brands and supply chain partners proactively adopt an integrity system that tackles fraud by building compliance through standards and...
Sourcing Journal

AG’s Second Vegan Leather Collection Soups Up Sustainability

Sustainability is now an added selling point of the vegan leather collection from AG Jeans. The line, which premiered for Holiday 2021, has dropped its second iteration with new materials that are even more environmentally friendly than the first one. The new animal-free leather employs organic biomass and other plant-based materials that eliminate toxic dimethylformamide (DMF) chemicals and employs waterborne polyurethane, which is superior to conventional polymers in terms of nontoxicity and nonflammability among other characteristics. Overall, the brand says it is just environmentally sounder than before. The line’s fashion factor has also been improved. “The new collection is more supple,...
Sourcing Journal

Report: This State Has the Best Street Style

New York’s unwavering influence fashion extends beyond the runway, according to a new index of U.S. states with the best street style by men’s wear brand BoohooMan. Based on online search data from the last 12 months and social media engagement per state, the Boohoo Group-owned fast-fashion e-tailer’s The Street Style Index ranks the street style of all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia against four pillars. The index is based on the number of fans per look on popular online fashion community Lookbook.nu; streetwear video views on TikTok; streetwear search interest via Google Trends; and style influence according...
FLORIDA STATE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy