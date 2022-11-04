Read full article on original website
New AMD bundle offers Dead Island 2 and The Callisto Protocol with RX 6000 graphics cards
Something to look forward to: After announcing the first Radeon 7000 graphics cards, AMD has revealed its latest ploy to clear out RX 6000 GPU stock. The new promotion resembles one AMD is running to move Ryzen 5000 CPUs in light of weak Ryzen 7000 sales. From now until February,...
Nvidia expected to rebrand canceled RTX 4080 12GB as RTX 4070 Ti for January launch
Rumor mill: With the RTX 4080 arriving next week, many are wondering what has become of the 12GB version of the card that Nvidia "unlaunched" last month following consumer backlash. According to a regular hardware leaker, the RTX 4080 12GB will land in January with a new name: the RTX 4070 Ti.
Microsoft releases DirectStorage 1.1 to developers
Why it matters: Load times are one advantage Microsoft's and Sony's new consoles have enjoyed over PC, taking full advantage of their NVMe storage. Microsoft seeks to bring that advantage to Windows with DirectStorage, releasing a vital component to developers this week. Microsoft announced Tuesday that developers can now implement...
Modern Warfare II becomes fastest CoD game to reach $1 billion milestone
The big picture: The latest Call of Duty game continues to set records for Activision. Modern Warfare II launched on October 28 and is already considered the highest grossing entertainment launch of 2022, besting Hollywood's top movies including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gear: Maverick. The game's three-day opening weekend was the most profitable in the series' 19-year history and the hits keep coming.
Recent numbers show PC gaming doubled over three years in Japan and isn't slowing
The big picture: For decades, many have considered the PC game market a niche in Japan — a country traditionally associated with arcade and console games. While PC is still nowhere near dominant in Japan, recent numbers indicate multiple factors are helping it grow there. A recent analysis from...
The Best Value Gaming CPU: 13600K vs 12600K vs 7600X vs 5800X3D vs 5600X
After reviewing Intel's newest mainstream CPU, the Core i5-13600K, we concluded it's an excellent value CPU and probably the best all-rounder you can purchase right now for less than $400. However, when looking purely at gaming as we know many of you do, the Ryzen 5 7600X is a strong contender, too, as is the Zen 3-based 5800X3D, 5600X, and even Intel's own previous-gen 12600K can be put in contention if you're looking to maximize frames while spending less.
Diablo 4 could launch in April 2023, open pre-orders next month
Highly anticipated: If you're tired of pouring money into Diablo Immortal and ache for the next main installment in the series, here's some good news: several reports have narrowed the release date for the highly anticipated Diablo 4 down to April 2023. Blizzard hasn't been more specific than "sometime in...
Sonic Frontiers
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Though it’s rough around the edges, Sonic Frontiers is the best 3D Sonic game in years. This first...
GitHub Copilot slammed with the first class-action against "unfair" AI
A hot potato: The first class-action lawsuit against a machine learning algorithm has been filed in San Francisco federal court. Proponents are calling for millions of GitHub users to reaffirm their rights against Copilot, an AI that suggests new code by violating open-source licenses and several other copyright infringement laws.
The RTX 4080 could launch with up to 40% less stock than the RTX 4090
Rumor mill: We're just over one week away from the RTX 4080 launch. But those waiting in anticipation for November 16 to arrive might want to prepare for disappointment as the card is rumored to land with lower stock levels than the RTX 4090. As predicted, the high price of...
Oculus co-founder unveils VR headset that kills its wearer if they die in a game
WTF?! It sounds as if Palmer Luckey, the co-founder of Oculus, might be spending too much time at Anduril Industries, the defense technology company he founded after leaving Facebook. The VR luminary has created a new headset, though it's unlikely to be something you'd want to try: if a user dies in the virtual world, the device kills them in the real world using explosives.
LG unveils high-resolution display that can stretch up to 20%
In a nutshell: LG Display has unveiled what it is calling the world's first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display. The tech, fitting called the Stretchable display, is based on a highly resilient film-type substrate comprised of the same silicon that is used in contact lenses. The 12-inch display boasts full-color RGB, a resolution of 100 PPI, and exhibits rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches.
China is slowing down its processors to comply with US sanctions, Nvidia unveils less-powerful chip for the same reason
In brief: Chinese chip firms are trying to circumvent US sanctions by altering their most powerful chips to make them slower. The move comes just as Nvidia unveiled a less-powerful substitute for its two GPUs that fall under the export controls. As per the Financial Times, some Chinese fabless chipmakers,...
Starlink adds a daytime data cap of 1 TB for residential users
In a nutshell: Starlink told its customers via email this week that their internet access might be throttled after they use more than 1 TB within a month. Starlink has updated its "Fair Use" and "Specifications" documents to reflect the changes, which include slower average speeds and countermeasures to reduce congestion during peak periods.
The Best Computer Cases
Choosing the right case for all your PC hardware can make a big difference to how it looks, keeps cool, and sounds. But with so many options out there, how do you know what's best for you?
How to Add Fonts to Windows (and Where to Find Them)
Whether you're choosing the right font for a professional document or a personal blog, ensuring good readability, impression, and impact are all important. Windows already comes with a host of different fonts pre-installed, but what if you want something different?
