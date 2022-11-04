ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Microsoft releases DirectStorage 1.1 to developers

Why it matters: Load times are one advantage Microsoft's and Sony's new consoles have enjoyed over PC, taking full advantage of their NVMe storage. Microsoft seeks to bring that advantage to Windows with DirectStorage, releasing a vital component to developers this week. Microsoft announced Tuesday that developers can now implement...
TechSpot

Modern Warfare II becomes fastest CoD game to reach $1 billion milestone

The big picture: The latest Call of Duty game continues to set records for Activision. Modern Warfare II launched on October 28 and is already considered the highest grossing entertainment launch of 2022, besting Hollywood's top movies including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Top Gear: Maverick. The game's three-day opening weekend was the most profitable in the series' 19-year history and the hits keep coming.
TechSpot

Recent numbers show PC gaming doubled over three years in Japan and isn't slowing

The big picture: For decades, many have considered the PC game market a niche in Japan — a country traditionally associated with arcade and console games. While PC is still nowhere near dominant in Japan, recent numbers indicate multiple factors are helping it grow there. A recent analysis from...
TechSpot

The Best Value Gaming CPU: 13600K vs 12600K vs 7600X vs 5800X3D vs 5600X

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. After reviewing Intel's newest mainstream CPU, the Core i5-13600K, we concluded it's an excellent value CPU and probably the best all-rounder you can purchase right now for less than $400. However, when looking purely at gaming as we know many of you do, the Ryzen 5 7600X is a strong contender, too, as is the Zen 3-based 5800X3D, 5600X, and even Intel's own previous-gen 12600K can be put in contention if you're looking to maximize frames while spending less.
TechSpot

Diablo 4 could launch in April 2023, open pre-orders next month

Highly anticipated: If you're tired of pouring money into Diablo Immortal and ache for the next main installment in the series, here's some good news: several reports have narrowed the release date for the highly anticipated Diablo 4 down to April 2023. Blizzard hasn't been more specific than "sometime in...
TechSpot

Sonic Frontiers

Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. Though it’s rough around the edges, Sonic Frontiers is the best 3D Sonic game in years. This first...
TechSpot

Oculus co-founder unveils VR headset that kills its wearer if they die in a game

WTF?! It sounds as if Palmer Luckey, the co-founder of Oculus, might be spending too much time at Anduril Industries, the defense technology company he founded after leaving Facebook. The VR luminary has created a new headset, though it's unlikely to be something you'd want to try: if a user dies in the virtual world, the device kills them in the real world using explosives.
TechSpot

LG unveils high-resolution display that can stretch up to 20%

In a nutshell: LG Display has unveiled what it is calling the world's first 12-inch high-resolution stretchable display. The tech, fitting called the Stretchable display, is based on a highly resilient film-type substrate comprised of the same silicon that is used in contact lenses. The 12-inch display boasts full-color RGB, a resolution of 100 PPI, and exhibits rubber band-like flexibility that allows it to be stretched up to 14 inches.
TechSpot

Starlink adds a daytime data cap of 1 TB for residential users

In a nutshell: Starlink told its customers via email this week that their internet access might be throttled after they use more than 1 TB within a month. Starlink has updated its "Fair Use" and "Specifications" documents to reflect the changes, which include slower average speeds and countermeasures to reduce congestion during peak periods.
TechSpot

The Best Computer Cases

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Choosing the right case for all your PC hardware can make a big difference to how it looks, keeps cool, and sounds. But with so many options out there, how do you know what's best for you?
TechSpot

How to Add Fonts to Windows (and Where to Find Them)

TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Whether you're choosing the right font for a professional document or a personal blog, ensuring good readability, impression, and impact are all important. Windows already comes with a host of different fonts pre-installed, but what if you want something different?

Comments / 0

Community Policy