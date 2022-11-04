Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kslsports.com
Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking
SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
kslsports.com
Utah RB Charlie Vincent Named Hometown Hero Of The Week
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent was named the Hometown Hero of the Week by KSL Sports Live after his performance against Arizona. Each week, KSL Sports Live highlights a former Utah high school athlete that is excelling at the college level and Utes RB Charlie Vincent was selected this week.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Offense Has Creatively Utilized Different Players With Good Results
SALT LAKE CITY- No one likes injuries, but they are a natural part of football. After escaping last season relatively healthy on their way to a Pac-12 Championship and Rose Bowl berth, it appears Utes’ luck on offense has run out a little on the health front in 2022.
kslsports.com
Utah’s Van Fillinger Out For Season With Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Utah defensive lineman Van Fillinger is out for the rest of the season. Fillinger suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. Whittingham did not discuss the details of the injury. Fillinger did not play during Saturday’s game against Arizona, which...
kslsports.com
Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson
SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Opens Regular With A Win Over Idaho
SALT LAKE CITY– It wasn’t the prettiest Utah women’s basketball Lynne Roberts’ crew ever played, but they got the job done against Idaho 88-63. After a slow start, Utah kicked it into gear according to Roberts and now it’s on to the next one. “We...
kslsports.com
Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss At Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace with the Nevada Wolf Pack and suffered a season-opening loss on the road. The Wolf Pack hosted the Trailblazers at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Utah Tech fell to Nevada, 84-71. After a...
kslsports.com
Takeaways From BYU’s Victory Over Upset-Minded Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has the potential for a high ceiling this season, but they’ve also got a low floor. On Monday night, the low floor was tinkered with a bit as BYU avoided an upset against Idaho State. BYU defeated the upset-minded Bengals, 60-56. With how...
kslsports.com
Dalton Kincaid Determined To Play One Last Game At Rice-Eccles Stadium
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid was noticeably absent Saturday as the Utes took on Arizona at home, however, he says he’s going to do everything he can to play against Stanford this weekend for Senior Day at RES. Kincaid got banged up on the Utes’ last...
kslsports.com
Weber State Falls At UW In Eric Duft’s Head Coaching Debut
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program fell in its season opener to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hosted the Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 7. Weber State was defeated by UW, 69-52. It was...
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Notches A Win Over Long Island, 89-48 To Open ’22-23 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball got the win over Long Island at the Huntsman Center 89-48 to open the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Utah Athletics hosted a basketball double-header to kick the season off with the women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won 88-63 overcoming a bit of a slow start defensively and struggles shooting the three.
kslsports.com
BYU Embarks On Another ‘Year One’ Under Mark Pope As Big 12 Looms
PROVO, Utah – There’s a lot of newness for BYU basketball in the 2022-23 season. From a new-look roster to an assistant coach on the bench, additional support staff, and the reality of one year from now being in the toughest basketball league in America, the Big 12.
kslsports.com
Utah Basketball Deploys Total Team Effort In Win Over Long Island
SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are back in action as they officially tipped-off the 2022-2023 regular season against the Long Island Sharks in a convincing win, 89-48. Overall Utah looked good in their debut and Branden Carlson, Lazar Stefanovic along with head coach Craig Smith, all echoed it was due to a total team effort.
kslsports.com
Time, Network Announced For Senior Night Featuring Stanford Vs. Utah
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah’s last home game of the 2022 regular season will be a late one as they prepare to host the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium for Senior Night. It was announced Sunday morning the game next week will be an 8 p.m. MT kickoff on ESPN.
kslsports.com
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State
BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Idaho State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU Basketball team got quite the scare from Idaho State, but the Cougars held on to win 60-56. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s season-opening victory. Who was the MVP of BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore led the team in scoring, but I...
kslsports.com
BYU Vs. Idaho State: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season tonight at the Marriott Center against Idaho State from the Big Sky Conference. KSL Sports is on location at the Marriott Center for tonight’s season-opener between the Cougars and the Bengals. We will have updates throughout the night...
kslsports.com
Way-Too-Early Analysis Of BYU Football’s Quarterbacks In 2023
PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a long overdue bye week. The break comes close to the conclusion of the regular season. This means Transfer Portal and recruiting seasons are just around the corner. To prepare for the upcoming off-season shuffling, I thought it would be an excellent time...
kslsports.com
BYU Releases Statement Regarding Pacific Forfeit
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of the Pacific forfeited a women’s volleyball match to BYU citing reports of racist comments during a match against Duke in August. The official forfeit was posted on both Pacific and BYU’s websites Monday morning. The match was slated to take place on November 10 at BYU.
kslsports.com
Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona
SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
