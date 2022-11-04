ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Utah Football Moves Up In Latest CFP Top 25 Ranking

SALT LAKE CITY – After a 45-20 win over Arizona at Rice-Eccles Stadium, the Utah football team moved up one spot in the latest College Football Playoff Top 25. Utah football came in at No. 14 in the country in the first top 25 ranking. This is one step...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah RB Charlie Vincent Named Hometown Hero Of The Week

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes running back Charlie Vincent was named the Hometown Hero of the Week by KSL Sports Live after his performance against Arizona. Each week, KSL Sports Live highlights a former Utah high school athlete that is excelling at the college level and Utes RB Charlie Vincent was selected this week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah’s Van Fillinger Out For Season With Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Head coach Kyle Whittingham announced that Utah defensive lineman Van Fillinger is out for the rest of the season. Fillinger suffered a season-ending lower leg injury. Whittingham did not discuss the details of the injury. Fillinger did not play during Saturday’s game against Arizona, which...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Football Offers Top In-State Quarterback, Legacy Kid Isaac Wilson

SALT LAKE CITY- Even though we aren’t through the 2023 signing class yet, Utah football has turned their eyes a bit to 2024. Isaac Wilson, a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute Mike Wilson received an offer to play for Utah in the future. Whether he takes them up on that offer remains to be seen.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Tech Suffers Season-Opening Loss At Nevada

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team failed to keep pace with the Nevada Wolf Pack and suffered a season-opening loss on the road. The Wolf Pack hosted the Trailblazers at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada. Utah Tech fell to Nevada, 84-71. After a...
RENO, NV
kslsports.com

Takeaways From BYU’s Victory Over Upset-Minded Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball has the potential for a high ceiling this season, but they’ve also got a low floor. On Monday night, the low floor was tinkered with a bit as BYU avoided an upset against Idaho State. BYU defeated the upset-minded Bengals, 60-56. With how...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Weber State Falls At UW In Eric Duft’s Head Coaching Debut

SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State men’s basketball program fell in its season opener to the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference. The Huskies hosted the Wildcats at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle, Washington on Monday, November 7. Weber State was defeated by UW, 69-52. It was...
OGDEN, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Notches A Win Over Long Island, 89-48 To Open ’22-23 Season

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah basketball got the win over Long Island at the Huntsman Center 89-48 to open the 2022-2023 college basketball season. Utah Athletics hosted a basketball double-header to kick the season off with the women’s team hosting Idaho beforehand. They won 88-63 overcoming a bit of a slow start defensively and struggles shooting the three.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Deploys Total Team Effort In Win Over Long Island

SALT LAKE CITY- The Runnin’ Utes are back in action as they officially tipped-off the 2022-2023 regular season against the Long Island Sharks in a convincing win, 89-48. Overall Utah looked good in their debut and Branden Carlson, Lazar Stefanovic along with head coach Craig Smith, all echoed it was due to a total team effort.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Hans Olsen’s Film Review: BYU vs. Boise State

BOISE, Idaho – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen broke down the important parts of BYU football’s win over Boise State. In the videos below, Hans breaks down some good things and some moments that went wrong for the Cougs. He dives deep into the things BYU improved to stop the losing streak.
BOISE, ID
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Idaho State

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Basketball team got quite the scare from Idaho State, but the Cougars held on to win 60-56. Let’s answer some questions from the Cougar’s season-opening victory. Who was the MVP of BYU basketball?. Fousseyni Traore led the team in scoring, but I...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. Idaho State: Live Updates, Highlights, And Analysis

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tips off the 2022-23 season tonight at the Marriott Center against Idaho State from the Big Sky Conference. KSL Sports is on location at the Marriott Center for tonight’s season-opener between the Cougars and the Bengals. We will have updates throughout the night...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Way-Too-Early Analysis Of BYU Football’s Quarterbacks In 2023

PROVO, Utah – BYU football has a long overdue bye week. The break comes close to the conclusion of the regular season. This means Transfer Portal and recruiting seasons are just around the corner. To prepare for the upcoming off-season shuffling, I thought it would be an excellent time...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Releases Statement Regarding Pacific Forfeit

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of the Pacific forfeited a women’s volleyball match to BYU citing reports of racist comments during a match against Duke in August. The official forfeit was posted on both Pacific and BYU’s websites Monday morning. The match was slated to take place on November 10 at BYU.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Tavion Thomas Shows Gratitude To Fans After Utah’s Win Over Arizona

SALT LAKE CITY- It’s no secret that 2022 hasn’t gone the way running back Tavion Thomas would have hoped it would. Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham has been mum as to exactly why Thomas hasn’t been as much of a force and missed games, opting instead to keep it in house. However, what we do know is that Thomas has been asked to work on things outside of football. It appears whatever Thomas was asked to do was to Utah’s satisfaction Saturday night as fans got to see the T-Train in action for the first time in several weeks.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy