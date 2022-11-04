While adventure bikes are all the rage at the moment, not everyone has either the budget or the height for one of the 900-1290cc monsters that are topping the sales charts at the moment, but they still want to enjoy the wild trail and long-distance journeys in comfort. Luckily, there is a wide selection of sub-800cc adventure bikes on the market that have all the abilities of their bigger brothers, but none of the height and bulk, and crucially, cost a lot less. Often, going less expensive means compromising on features and performance, but that doesn’t always mean they are worse when it comes to doing what they were designed to do.

11 HOURS AGO