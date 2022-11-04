Read full article on original website
Related
Top Speed
BMW M4 CSL Vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Touring: The Ultimate Six-Cylinder Race
Many would argue that a Porsche has no competition. And while it may be true in the case of the 911 Turbo S, things might be a bit different for models like the 911 GT3 Touring. In fact, one of the many cars that might stand a chance in front of the GT3 also comes from Germany, the recently launched BMW M4 CSL. The CSL, like the GT3, comes with a six-cylinder engine and has the same 0 to 60 mph sprint time of under 4 seconds. If you are curious to find out what car will win on the drag race, the guys over Motorsport Magazine released a short video that shows the two cars next to one another in a very close race.
Top Speed
Here's When The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Will Finally Be Revealed
For over a year now, we have known that Lamborghini would be making a change to their lineup in both the V-10 and V-12 markets, and we would be saying goodbye to some of the most iconic models in the past few decades. With the plan to move towards hybrid and electrified vehicles, Lamborghini had announced the transition to these no-internal combustion setups when they first launched the Sian - a V12 hybrid supercar priced above the Aventador. Promising to have their final naturally powered engine debut in a unique and iconic vehicle, they teased images of an off-road ready supercar, and now we know when it will debut for the world to see.
Top Speed
2023 Porsche Macan: Performance, Price, And Photos
Eight years after entering the segment, the Porsche Macan remains the perfect balance of practicality, performance, and driving excitement. The Macan offers drivers a smaller option over its larger sibling, the Cayenne while offering a more of a sportscar feel, seating for five, and enough cargo space for up to eight bags of mulch from your local hardware store.
Top Speed
SVE Just Made The Cadillac Escalade-V Seem Underpowered
The introduction of high-performance SUVs was kicked into gear when Porsche introduced the Cayenne in the early 2000s, and while the recipe seemed somewhat senseless at the time, fast-forward a few decades later and a bevy of automakers have followed suit. Cadillac recently joined the fray its 682-horsepower Escalade-V, but American tuning brand Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) thinks that the Escalade deserves even more stout performance.
Top Speed
Here's Proof That The Porsche 718 Is Better Than The BMW M4 CSL
Since its official launch earlier in 2022, the M4 CSL has enjoyed a lot of attention from media. Just recently, the guys over Motorsport Magazine put the sports car on the drag track against the 911 GT3 Touring. Just before that, it had to prove itself against the 911 GT3. Now, the same guys over Motorsport Magazine are back with a new video showing the M4 CSL on the Magny-Cours Circuit. They wanted to see how fast the car was and how good it will do compared to other cars they tested in the past. The result was, of course, full of surprises!
Top Speed
The Cheapest Ferraris Money Can Buy Today
The cheapest new Ferrari on sale today starts at over $210,000, which is a lot of money. But, what if you want the full-fat experience of owning a prancing horse without having to break the bank? Fear not because we have compiled a list of proper Ferraris that will make you look like a million bucks for the price of a new Accord!
Top Speed
Here's Why The BMW i4 Is Criminally Underrated
The 2022 BMW i4 hasn't been a runaway success for the German automaker, even though it is a pretty decent car. Its drivetrain is unique in the electric car segment, the performance stands up to much more expensive competition, and it looks good, too. Then why hasn’t it been a bestseller in the segment? Here are all the reasons the BMW i4 warrants a closer look by EV shoppers looking for a more luxurious car, as well as the possible motives steering them away from what is perhaps the best value-for-money electric sedan on sale today.
Top Speed
1016 Industries Makes The Lamborghini Urus S Even More Appealing
With Lamborghini unveiling both the Urus Performante and the Urus S in the past months, exotic tuners have a lot more to play with. So far we’ve only seen a lot of updated examples of the Urus, but prepare yourself for an abundance of modified Performante and S models. Los Angeles-based 1016 Industries is the first one to join the party, and it just offered us a preview of its new Vision 2.0 body kit, a series of modifications that completely transforms the look the Urus S.
Top Speed
Alfa Romeo Has Ambitious Plans For The Future
In addition to the limited-edition 33 Stradale-style sports car set to debut, Alfa Romeo has other big plans for the future. Three more new models are to be launched by 2026, all of which will be available in purely electric form. In addition, the Italian brand plans to remain active in motorsport even after the end of its partnership with Sauber in Formula 1.
Top Speed
The BMW 3 Series Will Be Updated to Look Like the Upcoming i3 Electric Sedan
BMW will launch its new-class architecture of the future in 2025. In addition to new battery and electric motor technologies, the architecture will have an increased recycling rate for new models at the end of their life cycle. And yet, demand for models with Internal combustion engines continues unabated for the German automaker. For this reason, a rethink has begun at BMW that could have far-reaching consequences for the entire model lineup. If the current 3 Series was originally to be the first model to be replaced by a successor on the New Class architecture in 2025, it will now remain in the lineup with far-reaching design adjustments.
Top Speed
Top 10 Adventure Bikes Under 800cc
While adventure bikes are all the rage at the moment, not everyone has either the budget or the height for one of the 900-1290cc monsters that are topping the sales charts at the moment, but they still want to enjoy the wild trail and long-distance journeys in comfort. Luckily, there is a wide selection of sub-800cc adventure bikes on the market that have all the abilities of their bigger brothers, but none of the height and bulk, and crucially, cost a lot less. Often, going less expensive means compromising on features and performance, but that doesn’t always mean they are worse when it comes to doing what they were designed to do.
Top Speed
Would This McLaren Make A Worthy Ferrari 296 GTB Fighter?
The 296 GTB is Ferrari's third mid-engined supercar, placed in between the F8 Tributo and the SF90 Stradale. The model was unveiled in 2021, and just like the SF90 Stradale, it is a plug-in hybrid. Unlike the SF90 that combines a V-8 with three electric motors, however, the 296 GTB features a V-6 engine coupled with a plug-in (PHEV) electric motor. With a total of 818 horsepower under the hood, the 296 GTB is a sports car without competition from either Lamborghini or McLaren. And, while waiting for them to do something about this, Dejan Hristov unveiled the McLaren Ensifera - a hybrid sports car that could give the 296 GTB the business.
Top Speed
This Funky AEHRA Electric SUV Has Supercar DNA Baked In
The great transition of the automotive industry to electric mobility has many small companies sensing their chance to get a piece of the pie the major manufacturers have been enjoying. And here's another attempt. Aehra is the latest Italian EV startup and has unveiled its first model at its headquarters in Milan. For now, it bears the simple name "SUV" and comes directly with a very special door technology, but technical details are yet to be released.
Top Speed
All-new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE And GSX-8S Break Cover At EICMA
Kicking off EICMA the right way, Suzuki has unveiled not one but two all-new motorcycles for 2023 - the V-Strom 800DE and the GSX-8S. These models form Suzuki’s new 800cc lineup slot right between the 650cc and 1000cc offerings, instead of replacing the popular SV650 and V-Strom 650. Both 650s will continue to be on sale for now.
Top Speed
Toyota 1JZ vs 2JZ - Picking The Best Engine Swap
Among the many engines Toyota has built, two stand out. Both of them were conceived in the early 1990s and would go on to power some of the most recognizable Japanese cars ever made. We are talking about the 1JZ and 2JZ engines. Although the technology behind them is now over 30 years old, they are still some of the most popular engines used in builds - like this 2JZ-swapped Dodge Charger, for example. While it's true that the 1JZ and 2JZ differ in displacement (2.5-liters vs. 3.0-liters, respectively), there's a lot more than displacement that separates these two iconic engines.
Top Speed
Zeekr 009 Cures The Minivan Blues With Over 500 Horsepower And Wild Styling
For many enthusiasts, or even just people who enjoy driving, the minivan is one of the most hated styles of vehicle because they are traditionally bland and built for pragmaticism over driver engagement. To many, Minivans represent the end of the fun part of people’s lives, even if they have become more capable for daily use, primed for modifications for van living, or with better and fresher appearances. While there are some vans that are fun and quirky, the consensus is that they are soulless and boring, but is that entirely true?
Top Speed
The Much-awaited 2023 Ducati Scrambler Is Out, And It’s Better Than Ever
After six crisp new unveils, we’re finally at the last Ducati World Premiere of 2022, and it’s probably the most exciting one for most of us (from an affordability point of view). The newest version of Ducati’s most affordable motorcycle - the Scrambler 800 - has arrived, and it features plenty of updates, all catered to help it break more sales milestones.
Top Speed
Here's How Maserati Could Take The Same Journey As Porsche
With the IPO of Porsche, the Volkswagen Group was able to kill two birds with one stone. On the one hand, the Porsche subsidiary had been pushing for more independence within the group for years, which has now been achieved. Secondly, Volkswagen was able to book almost $10 billion dollars in revenue with the IPO, which will now benefit the technological transformation of the entire Group and thus secure the long-term stability of the company. Porsche's stock market success could therefore now attract an imitator. According to Automotive News, Stellantis is planning an IPO of its subsidiary Maserati.
Comments / 0