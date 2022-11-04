Mark your calendar for ChristmasVille in Rock Hill. The four-day event takes place December 1st through December 4th this year. In reading about ChristmasVille I imagine it’s like stepping into a Hallmark Christmas movie. The event in Old Town Rock Hill showcases more than 70 events and activities. Visitors can stroll through the outdoor festival taking part in horse-drawn carriage rides, tours, Dickens carolers and more. There’s even a gingerbread house contest! And, of course, plenty of Santa sightings and ice skating. If that doesn’t scream Hallmark Christmas script, I don’t know what does! I am always up for a fun family outing during the holidays. And, with this one so close to home, I can’t wait to visit. Take a look back at the celebration a few years ago to get an idea!

