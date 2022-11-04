Read full article on original website
greenvillejournal.com
Weekly Dish: Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule
Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule … Double Stamp Brewery to donate a portion of beer proceeds to Upstate Forever … and Chipotle to open Mauldin location. Here’s the dish on some local restaurant news for the week of Nov. 11. Lewis Barbecue announces seven-day schedule. Lewis Barbecue...
iheart.com
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County
(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
FOX Carolina
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
wspa.com
Church of the Covenant HOLIDAY BAZAAR
What if we told you that you can get your holiday shopping done in one place and help others. We are joined by the ladies from the Church of the Covenant in Spartanburg to talk about their Holiday Bazaar.
wpde.com
South Carolina cake shop named one of Oprah's 'Favorite Things' for 2022
Oprah Winfrey's "Favorite Things" list was released last week and among the tech, trinkets and cosmetics is a South Carolina business. Oprah called out Spartanburg-based cake shop Caroline's Cakes and their new sweet potato cake:. I’ve highlighted some of the other goodies from this bakery in years past, but lately...
wspa.com
Fashion Trend Tuesday – A Polished Man
Why be a well-dressed man when you can be a polished man! Charles Davis is the owner of “A Polished Man” here in downtown Greenville and joins us for Fashion Trends Tuesday for some gift ideas for the man in your life.
Teenager airlifted after hit by car in Union Co.
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina
The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
country1037fm.com
ChristmasVille In Rock Hill South Carolina
Mark your calendar for ChristmasVille in Rock Hill. The four-day event takes place December 1st through December 4th this year. In reading about ChristmasVille I imagine it’s like stepping into a Hallmark Christmas movie. The event in Old Town Rock Hill showcases more than 70 events and activities. Visitors can stroll through the outdoor festival taking part in horse-drawn carriage rides, tours, Dickens carolers and more. There’s even a gingerbread house contest! And, of course, plenty of Santa sightings and ice skating. If that doesn’t scream Hallmark Christmas script, I don’t know what does! I am always up for a fun family outing during the holidays. And, with this one so close to home, I can’t wait to visit. Take a look back at the celebration a few years ago to get an idea!
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC
Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
FOX Carolina
Done with your pumpkins? An upstate deer rescue will take them off your hands
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Now that Halloween is over you might be ready to take down those fall decorations but what do you do with the pumpkins? There’s a local non-profit that would be happy to take them off your hands. Instead of going to a landfill, they...
gsabizwire.com
Audacy Welcomes Lovely Big O To The Block In Greenville
GREENVILLE, SC – Audacy announces the addition of Lovely Big O to its weekend lineup on The Block (WFBC-HD2) in Greenville. “The Lovely Big O Show” can be heard Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET. “The response to Lovely Big O joining The...
golaurens.com
Piedmont Agency on Aging in need of items, volunteers for holiday gift bag project
Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Gift Bags project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties. If you or your group are interested in...
WYFF4.com
Three $50,000 winning lottery tickets sold in South Carolina
GREER, S.C. — ThreePowerball players in South Carolina won $50,000 each in Wednesday night's drawing. One player took home $50,000 on a ticket with Double Play sold at the Spinx #189 on Brushy Creek Road in Greer. Two other players won $50,000 off tickets sold in Irmo at the...
Police locate vulnerable, missing man in Spartanburg
Spartanburg Police Department said James Waters was located safely at his home.
FOX Carolina
Three players in SC win $50,000 during Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - While nobody won the $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night, lottery officials confirmed that three lucky players in South Carolina won $50,000. Lottery officials said players in South Carolina won 124,000 prizes from the drawing ranging from $4 to $50,000. According to officials, someone...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man creates drivable car that looks like Krabby Patty car
GREER, S.C. — Have you seen a hamburger driving around the Upstate area of South Carolina?. If so you are probably left with a lot of questions. When pictures and video started showing up on social media we had to find out more. (Video above was captured when the...
Body found along Cherokee Co. road
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A body was found on a shoulder of a rural road Friday morning in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said the body was discovered at about 11:45 a.m. in front of the 5700 block of Cannons Campground Road. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s […]
spartanburg.com
Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg
It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
