Comic Review: The Mandalorian #5
In need of a place to hide with the Child, Mando chose the backwater planet Sorgan. During his time on the planet, he met ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune as well as a tribe of villagers in desperate need of help against a band of violent raiders. After fighting off the...
Book Review: The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One)
The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One) Featuring exclusive concept art, character and costume sketches, and vehicle and creature designs by Lucasfilm Publishing and its partners, this official companion to Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One) offers fans a definitive, behind-the-scenes look at an ambitious new era of Star Wars storytelling.
Official Lucasfilm cast anouncement for The Acolyte revealed
As production starts in the UK this week, Lucasfilm officially reveal the cast of the forthcoming Disney Plus show The Acolyte, confirming a number of rumoured additions to the cast of the show. Today, Disney+ announced the cast for “The Acolyte,” an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining...
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023: Fan Applications are open
Great news as Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 at London’s ExCeL Center edges ever closer, applications for the various fan-led panels and areas are now open. You can apply for the podcast area of the HoloNet News Stage, where there will also be fan panels taking place across two locations at the show, as well as fan panels, the cosplay competition, fan tables and much more.
Star Wars: Andor: Kyle Soller and Denise Gough talk Syril and Dedra
Every Wednesday we’re being absolutely spoilt rotten by the depth, performances and intricate storytelling of Star Wars: Andor, and speaking with StarWars.com associate editor Kristin Baver, Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) discuss their characters and how they view the two rising stars. “I want you...
Gentle Giant: Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Count Dooku 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust
$120.00 gets you this superb – and thanks to Tales of the Jedi very relevant – Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Count Dooku 1/6 Scale Mini-Bust, bringing the count of Serenno to your collection just in time for his Episode 3 beheading. $120.00, shipping to US / Canada / EMEA / Japan / South Korea / Brazil / Mexico / Russia / AU and limited to 2000 pieces, the count is available now.
Andy Serkis on Andor: “Murky, emotionally complex, grit in the oyster storytelling”
While it’s likely no coincidence that the character played by Andy Serkis is called Kino, there’s no doubting the skill and craft that’s gone into his portrayal of the Narkina 5 floor manager Kino Loy in Star Wars: Andor, and while we as an audience can bask in his performance, as an actor he’s very clear to make it known how much he appreciates and admires the work done by Tony Gilroy and team on the show.
Star Wars: Andor: Cassian’s Story
Diego Luna breaks down his role as Cassian Andor. A new episode of #Andor is streaming Wednesday only on @DisneyPlus. The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.
Film and TV Review: Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi
Premiering October 26, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology of six all-new animated shorts produced by Lucasfilm Animation and created by Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”). Based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas, the series is set during the prequel era and spotlights important moments in the lives of fan-favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned-Sith Lord Count Dooku as they embark on respective paths toward heroism and villainy. “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” features the voices of Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano; Corey Burton as Count Dooku; Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka’s mother, Pav-ti; Micheal Richardson as young Qui-Gon Jinn; TC Carson as Mace Windu; Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious; Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn; Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa; Clancy Brown as Inquisitor; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; and James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.
The Fantha From Down Under Episode 64: Cassian Anderrrr….and many other things
Adam O’Brien is back with episode 64 of The Fantha From Down Under, and this time out he’s joined by fellow Fantha Tracker Mark Newbold to discuss Star Wars: Andor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, the current state of Star Wars (warts ‘n’ all) and much more. Remember to...
Galactic Pals: Loth-Cat
Miree searches for a playful Loth-cat hiding in the grass. Watch more Star Wars Galactic Pals on http://www.StarWarsKids.com. and http://www.YouTube.com/StarWarsKids. Galactic Pals return with the Gungan. Galactic Pals is back with the Ortolan. Galactic Pals is back with the Tauntaun. Watch the six episodes of Galactic Pals released so far...
Star Wars: The High Republic #2: Jedi Knight Vildar Mac isn’t ready
Wednesday 9th November is the day the second issue of Star Wars: The High Republic arrives from writer Cavan Scott, interior artist Ario Anindito and cover artist Mark Morales, bringing even more troubles for Jedi Knight Vildar Mac as he attempts to figure out troubles on Jedha in this Phase 2 adventure.
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 4: Figures, glasses, fashion and more
Bring Home The Galaxy is back for week 4 with a slew of new products from every corner of the Star Wars galaxy,including new pre-orders from Hasbro, the latest update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, new glasses from Diff, the Art of The High Republic Phase One and much more.
