Premiering October 26, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology of six all-new animated shorts produced by Lucasfilm Animation and created by Dave Filoni (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”). Based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas, the series is set during the prequel era and spotlights important moments in the lives of fan-favorite characters Ahsoka Tano and Jedi-turned-Sith Lord Count Dooku as they embark on respective paths toward heroism and villainy. “Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi” features the voices of Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano; Corey Burton as Count Dooku; Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka’s mother, Pav-ti; Micheal Richardson as young Qui-Gon Jinn; TC Carson as Mace Windu; Ian McDiarmid as Darth Sidious; Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn; Phil Lamarr as Bail Organa; Clancy Brown as Inquisitor; Matt Lanter as Anakin Skywalker; and James Arnold Taylor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

