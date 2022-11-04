Read full article on original website
Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023: Fan Applications are open
Great news as Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 at London’s ExCeL Center edges ever closer, applications for the various fan-led panels and areas are now open. You can apply for the podcast area of the HoloNet News Stage, where there will also be fan panels taking place across two locations at the show, as well as fan panels, the cosplay competition, fan tables and much more.
Event Review: Croydon Star Wars Weekend: 5th – 6th November 2022
The coaxium-eating Fantha Tracks freighter dropped the coordinates into the navacomputer and headed south for this years running of Croydon Star Wars, a two-day event that saw a slew of superb guests signing at the Masonic Hall in Croydon and giving fans the opportunity to talk with some genuine legends of the Star Wars saga. Myself, my Start Your Engines co-host Paul Naylor and friend of the site Jonathan Hipkiss headed down the M40, circled London and headed in, a tad damp from the rain and the exertion of trying to find a parking space to hit the show floor on the Saturday.
Star Wars: Andor: Kyle Soller and Denise Gough talk Syril and Dedra
Every Wednesday we’re being absolutely spoilt rotten by the depth, performances and intricate storytelling of Star Wars: Andor, and speaking with StarWars.com associate editor Kristin Baver, Kyle Soller (Syril Karn) and Denise Gough (Dedra Meero) discuss their characters and how they view the two rising stars. “I want you...
The Acolyte: Dafne Keen rumoured to be joining the cast
No official confirmation as yet, but the Above The Line podcast are claiming that Dafne Keen, best known for her roles in Logan and His Dark Materials, has been cast in The Acolyte, which began filming a few days ago in the UK. Jeff Sneider had this to say on the topic on the podcast.
Official Lucasfilm cast anouncement for The Acolyte revealed
As production starts in the UK this week, Lucasfilm officially reveal the cast of the forthcoming Disney Plus show The Acolyte, confirming a number of rumoured additions to the cast of the show. Today, Disney+ announced the cast for “The Acolyte,” an upcoming original Star Wars series from Lucasfilm. Joining...
Book Review: The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One)
The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One) Featuring exclusive concept art, character and costume sketches, and vehicle and creature designs by Lucasfilm Publishing and its partners, this official companion to Star Wars: The High Republic (Phase One) offers fans a definitive, behind-the-scenes look at an ambitious new era of Star Wars storytelling.
Star Wars: Andor: Andy Serkis talks Kino Loy
Agead of tomorrow’s superb 10th episode, listen to and watch Andy Serkis discuss his character Kino Loy and his place in the wider story of Andor, only on Disney Plus. Before tomorrow’s episode, listen in to tonights episode of Making Tracks Reaction Chat as we discuss the 9th episode ‘Nobody’s Listening!‘ and check back later this week for our Reaction Chat for episode 10 as well as a live Good Morning Tatooine, our weekly Guide to the easter eggs of the episode and and our group article over the weekend.
Bring Home The Galaxy Week 4: Figures, glasses, fashion and more
Bring Home The Galaxy is back for week 4 with a slew of new products from every corner of the Star Wars galaxy,including new pre-orders from Hasbro, the latest update for LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, new glasses from Diff, the Art of The High Republic Phase One and much more.
Comic Review: The Mandalorian #5
In need of a place to hide with the Child, Mando chose the backwater planet Sorgan. During his time on the planet, he met ex-Rebel soldier Cara Dune as well as a tribe of villagers in desperate need of help against a band of violent raiders. After fighting off the...
