Illinois State

Illinois AG urges over the counter birth control pill approval

CHICAGO (WICS) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a coalition of 21 attorney generals is urging the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve over-the-counter birth control pills. Officials say if it is approved, safe and effective birth control pills will become available for purchase over...
Record-low unemployment claims again in Illinois

CHICAGO (WICS/WCCU) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced a sixth consecutive month of low claims for regular unemployment benefits. Total unemployment claims have remained under 70,000 for 26 weeks. The decrease in claims is attributed to pandemic-related recovery. “This latest data from the Illinois Department of...
$1.9 billion Powerball jackpot drawing delayed; results likely Tuesday morning

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Update:. The Powerball drawing for Monday night's staggering $1.9 billion jackpot remains delayed because more time is needed to implement security procedures, the California Lottery tweeted early Tuesday morning. In a Powerball media alert shared by the California Lottery, officials said because of the length...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Midterm Election Results

Illinois voters had some big decisions to make on Election Day. The biggest race is for governor. Governor JB Pritzker and Senator Darren Bailey faced off in a heated race. Gov. Pritzker is running again for his second term as governor of Illinois. The governor and his supporters will be watching the results from Chicago on election night.
New facility will produce renewable diesel using beef fat

HASTINGS, Neb. (KHGI) — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel in the state of Nebraska. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings, Nebraska. Four years ago,...
HASTINGS, NE

