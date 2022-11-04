ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

Candidate for Collin County judge accuses incumbent of political — and literal — slap in the face

Democratic candidate Joshua Murray claims his opponent, Collin County Judge Chris Hill, slapped him after Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting. Murray spoke during public comments about allegations of sexual harassment in the district attorney’s office. A recent lawsuit names Collin County Dist. Atty. Greg Willis, his top assistant Bill Wirskye and the commissioners court. Murray said he left the courtroom after the meeting adjourned but returned to get his sunglasses.
keranews.org

Early vote totals show lower turnout across North Texas than last midterms

The largest counties in North Texas saw a big drop in early voting turnout this year compared to the 2018 midterms. That's according to unofficial totals from the Texas Secretary of State, which reported about 30% of voters in Dallas County showed up to vote early this year compared to nearly 40% in the last midterms, which saw record turnout. That means about 118,000 fewer voters showed up to the polls in Dallas compared to 2018.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race

The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Lies, Again

At an event this weekend, Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot was challenged on a number of his policies by attendees, and instead of answering questions, he blamed reporting by The Dallas Express. The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) 102 hosted an event entitled “Dallas Chorizo and Menudo”...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Southlake Mayor Promotes Election Misinformation

There are a number of legitimate, easily understandable reasons why we might not have the results of today’s elections by tonight. States have differing laws about when mail-in ballots can be canvassed (handled and processed). An election might be close enough that a recount is required. And so on and so forth.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
fox4news.com

1 rushed to hospital in Fort Worth after shooting on I-30

FORT WORTH, Texas - An early morning shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth is causing serious delays for drivers. The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. The victim was apparently driving on I-30 near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. They were taken to John Peter Smith Hospital...
FORT WORTH, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Grapevine

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. HARVEY, RACHEL ANN; W/F; POB: MINNESOTA; AGE: 42; ADDRESS: GRAPEVINE TX; ARREST AGENCY: GRAPEVINE...
GRAPEVINE, TX

