The largest counties in North Texas saw a big drop in early voting turnout this year compared to the 2018 midterms. That's according to unofficial totals from the Texas Secretary of State, which reported about 30% of voters in Dallas County showed up to vote early this year compared to nearly 40% in the last midterms, which saw record turnout. That means about 118,000 fewer voters showed up to the polls in Dallas compared to 2018.

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO