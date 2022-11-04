Skateboarders find refuge at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater

On a recent Wednesday, Luca Woolsey stood at the lip of a skate ramp in Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater. Wearing bulky headphones, he eased down the ramp plastered in colorful graffiti and he was off.

For the 16-year-old, skateboarding isn’t just about cruising around. It’s a way of life.

“I feel pretty insane when I skate,” said Woolsey, whose dirty blond hair spiked out from under his red bucket hat. “When you’re skating, you zone out. When it’s all working out, it feels like you’re surfing, like you’ve accomplished something. It’s an indescribable feeling.”

The Novato High School student is a part of a group of skaters who hit the ramps every week at the theater, which serves as a music venue and a teen clinic with health information and resources, too. Some discovered the hobby after the world shut down during the pandemic. Others have skated here for many years and found a community to lean on when life gets hard.

“When I come here to just hang out or go to shows, it feels like I can escape the stresses and problems,” said Zoe Luna, 16, a junior at Petaluma High School.

In the dimly lit theater, the smacks of boards hitting ramps echoed. Boards flipped in the air. Skaters fell, got up, brushed off their dusty jeans and casually resumed their ride.

“Sometimes you eat it (fall) and have to try the trick again,” said Izzy Noble, 15, who’s working on hitting a hardflip (using the feet to flick and rotate the board while in the air). “I love progressing.”

A universal language

Nik Cotten, 19, who has skated at the Phoenix since he was 13, decided to take a gap year before college. During the gap year, he has been skating his way through Europe.

While skating tricks in new countries, he realized one thing about the sport.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re in the world — Portugal, Spain or Italy,” Cotten said from Rome. “A kickflip is a kickflip. People will react the same way to a killer trick. The language is universal.”

Woolsey, a digital art major at the Marin School of The Arts at Novato High School started skating at the age of 13 at Petaluma Skatepark with his friends. Cruising on concrete was his way of taking his mind off the stress he feels at school.

When the world shut down because of COVID-19, it left a hole in people’s lives. He and his friends decided to fill that hole by skating in their neighborhoods and at the Phoenix’s ramps.

“Skateboarding is something I can always come back to,” Woolsey said. “‘Hey, I’m feeling like crap today, I’m not turning in my schoolwork or I failed a test.’ ... I can skate, and that takes me away from it all.”

The skateboard’s origin story starts in California and Hawaii in the 1950s. Traditional skateboards were developed by surfers who needed something to do when waves were flat. At the time, skateboards were nothing but a wooden box or board with roller-skate wheels attached to the bottom. People called it “sidewalk surfing.”

Luna picked up the hobby during the pandemic quarantine. In her garage, she learned by watching YouTube videos on how to ollie, a trick where the rider and board leap into the air without the use of the rider's hands.

“Skateboarding already means so much to me,” said Luna, who had spunky red hair and nose piercings. “The Phoenix is such a safe space. It’s nice knowing there’s a space where people can express themselves.”

Thinking about where she’ll go to college is scary at times, she said. But the Phoenix gives her a place to forget about it all for just a moment.

“The community is very encouraging. It has a special place in my heart,” Luna said.

Although Luna is unsure what the future holds, she hopes skateboarding will be a part of it. She’d love to study interior design and eventually design a skateboarding shop one day.

A new skateboarding shop

When Petaluma’s adored skateboarding shop, Sonoma Coast Surf and Skate, closed last summer, the young skaters decided they wanted to open a skateboarding shop inside the Phoenix.

One skateboarder, who got his first job at the Phoenix five years ago selling tickets and food, is determined to fill in the hole the shop’s closing has left in the community.

“We can’t have that hole in our community,” said Tiger Brown, 21, a skater and artist who wants to design decks for the shop.

They’re hoping that by Nov. 25, a shop with new skateboards, T-shirts, hoodies and ’zines will be ready for skaters to check out, said Tom Gaffey, the theater’s manager, who grew up skating the hills in downtown Petaluma in the 1970s.

For now, they’ll be selling items in one of theater’s empty rooms and adding more as time goes on.

“It’s in the works,” Gaffey said of the plans for the shop. “It’s new for us. It’ll be a learning curve.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.