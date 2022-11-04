ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Skateboarders find refuge at Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YMvPc_0izEKjfT00

On a recent Wednesday, Luca Woolsey stood at the lip of a skate ramp in Petaluma’s Phoenix Theater. Wearing bulky headphones, he eased down the ramp plastered in colorful graffiti and he was off.

For the 16-year-old, skateboarding isn’t just about cruising around. It’s a way of life.

“I feel pretty insane when I skate,” said Woolsey, whose dirty blond hair spiked out from under his red bucket hat. “When you’re skating, you zone out. When it’s all working out, it feels like you’re surfing, like you’ve accomplished something. It’s an indescribable feeling.”

The Novato High School student is a part of a group of skaters who hit the ramps every week at the theater, which serves as a music venue and a teen clinic with health information and resources, too. Some discovered the hobby after the world shut down during the pandemic. Others have skated here for many years and found a community to lean on when life gets hard.

“When I come here to just hang out or go to shows, it feels like I can escape the stresses and problems,” said Zoe Luna, 16, a junior at Petaluma High School.

In the dimly lit theater, the smacks of boards hitting ramps echoed. Boards flipped in the air. Skaters fell, got up, brushed off their dusty jeans and casually resumed their ride.

“Sometimes you eat it (fall) and have to try the trick again,” said Izzy Noble, 15, who’s working on hitting a hardflip (using the feet to flick and rotate the board while in the air). “I love progressing.”

A universal language

Nik Cotten, 19, who has skated at the Phoenix since he was 13, decided to take a gap year before college. During the gap year, he has been skating his way through Europe.

While skating tricks in new countries, he realized one thing about the sport.

“It doesn’t matter where you’re in the world — Portugal, Spain or Italy,” Cotten said from Rome. “A kickflip is a kickflip. People will react the same way to a killer trick. The language is universal.”

Woolsey, a digital art major at the Marin School of The Arts at Novato High School started skating at the age of 13 at Petaluma Skatepark with his friends. Cruising on concrete was his way of taking his mind off the stress he feels at school.

When the world shut down because of COVID-19, it left a hole in people’s lives. He and his friends decided to fill that hole by skating in their neighborhoods and at the Phoenix’s ramps.

“Skateboarding is something I can always come back to,” Woolsey said. “‘Hey, I’m feeling like crap today, I’m not turning in my schoolwork or I failed a test.’ ... I can skate, and that takes me away from it all.”

The skateboard’s origin story starts in California and Hawaii in the 1950s. Traditional skateboards were developed by surfers who needed something to do when waves were flat. At the time, skateboards were nothing but a wooden box or board with roller-skate wheels attached to the bottom. People called it “sidewalk surfing.”

Luna picked up the hobby during the pandemic quarantine. In her garage, she learned by watching YouTube videos on how to ollie, a trick where the rider and board leap into the air without the use of the rider's hands.

“Skateboarding already means so much to me,” said Luna, who had spunky red hair and nose piercings. “The Phoenix is such a safe space. It’s nice knowing there’s a space where people can express themselves.”

Thinking about where she’ll go to college is scary at times, she said. But the Phoenix gives her a place to forget about it all for just a moment.

“The community is very encouraging. It has a special place in my heart,” Luna said.

Although Luna is unsure what the future holds, she hopes skateboarding will be a part of it. She’d love to study interior design and eventually design a skateboarding shop one day.

A new skateboarding shop

When Petaluma’s adored skateboarding shop, Sonoma Coast Surf and Skate, closed last summer, the young skaters decided they wanted to open a skateboarding shop inside the Phoenix.

One skateboarder, who got his first job at the Phoenix five years ago selling tickets and food, is determined to fill in the hole the shop’s closing has left in the community.

“We can’t have that hole in our community,” said Tiger Brown, 21, a skater and artist who wants to design decks for the shop.

They’re hoping that by Nov. 25, a shop with new skateboards, T-shirts, hoodies and ’zines will be ready for skaters to check out, said Tom Gaffey, the theater’s manager, who grew up skating the hills in downtown Petaluma in the 1970s.

For now, they’ll be selling items in one of theater’s empty rooms and adding more as time goes on.

“It’s in the works,” Gaffey said of the plans for the shop. “It’s new for us. It’ll be a learning curve.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
luxury-houses.net

A Brand New Contemporary Masterpiece in Kentfield California built for Year Round Resort Living Asks $15 Million

70 Ridgecrest Road Home in Kentfield, California for Sale. 70 Ridgecrest Road, Kentfield, California is an architectural work of art on one of Marin County’s most coveted sites with features include infinity edge pool, in ground spa, state of the art outdoor kitchen, fire pit, multiple lounging areas. This home in Kentfield, California offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 70 Ridgecrest Road, please contact Tracy Mclaughlin (Phone: 415-699-6680) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
KENTFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 rescued from storm-whipped waves in Pacifica surf

PACIFICA -- A man drowned in the churning waters off Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach and a second person was rescued as a potent storm front approached the Bay Area on Sunday.Pacifica police said officers and personnel from the North County Fire Authority responded to Linda Mar Beach on the report of a subject in the water and in distress at approximately 2:48 p.m. on Sunday.Arriving crews discovered a desperate rescue attempt by Good Samaritan beachgoers underway as they tried to help two men caught in the turbulent waters. "A beachgoer and his son were able to rescue one male subject from the water and render aid along with other beachgoers until police and medical personnel arrived," police said in a news release. "This same beachgoer re-entered the surf and assisted a second male subject in distress to the shore where he also received medical aid."Officials said despite exhaustive lifesaving efforts by paramedics, they were unable to revive one of the patients. The second man o rescued from the water was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention and was later released.
PACIFICA, CA
marinmagazine.com

Beware of Deadly Death Caps, One of the World’s Most Poisonous Mushrooms

The death cap and its cousin, the destroying angel, are names coined for two of the world’s most poisonous mushrooms — the Amanita Phalloides and the Amanita Ocreata. A serious concern for dog lovers and mushroom foragers, these mushrooms are prolific in Marin County, Northern California and beyond. The nonnative death cap is thought to have been brought to California’s Central Coast in the 1930s by Spaniards importing cork oaks for the early wine industry.
Eater

Put These Gorgeous Pies on Your Thanksgiving Table This Year

As we’ve already announced, it’s never too early to start thinking about Thanksgiving dessert. And while you can’t really go wrong with classic pumpkin or a streusel-topped apple pie, there’s also something to be said for going a more unexpected route for your meal’s sweet ending — which is where the Bay Area’s roster of talented bakers comes in. Leave the basic baked goods to someone else and pull out something that’s sure to impress everyone at the table.
OAKLAND, CA
sunset.com

This Pie Makes Every Other Holiday Dessert Look Boring

Jaynelle St. Jean’s pies are modernist works of edible art. Over the past few years, the Oakland-based baker has established herself as a design-minded deliverer of deliciousness with her bakery Pietisserie, which offers some 15 flavors in five visual categories. There’s the “cocoa” line of brooding dark crusts filled with contrasting dark berries and pumpkin; architectural lattice- and herringbone-topped “woven” pies; “open” pies, such as ultraviolet sweet purple potato; and the “pastel” collection featuring crusts dyed with beet, annatto, and other natural pigments, contrasted with yolky condensed-milk citrus fillings. St. Jean has garnered such a devoted following in the Bay Area that she announces her holiday pop-ups months in advance to give her customers a chance to strategize their dessert shopping.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

$2.5M Berkeley Home Designed by Julia Morgan Quickly Finds a Buyer

A delightful domicile designed by architect Julia Morgan has quickly found a buyer. The home is pending sale after less than two months on the market, according to Realtor.com®. The home in Berkeley, CA, was listed for $2,495,000 in September. The buyer might not have been able to resist...
BERKELEY, CA
foodgressing.com

California Fish Market Restaurant San Francisco [Review]

Located in the bustling North Beach area of San Francisco, also known as Little Italy, California Fish Market Restaurant serves seafood with an Italian spin in a bright and friendly environment. The owner of Pasta Pop-Up closed the restaurant during the pandemic to relaunch the space as California Fish Market...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Bay Area Native Tied to Serial Killings in Stockton, Oakland

Wesley Brownlee, a Bay Area native, is being held on murder charges by Stockton police. He is a suspect in a string of murders in Stockton and Oakland. According to news reports, local police have long suspected a serial killer was operating in the area. The serial killer is suspected of being responsible for at least six murders. One of the victims was shot but survived.
OAKLAND, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

There's hardly a dull moment in Rohnert Park

Veteran's Day is a beautiful day of remembering all the losses and current hardships of people who served in times of war. Friday, 11/11, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., celebrate and honor veterans and active duty military. Mayor Jackie Elward will host, and the Rohnert Park Community Band will perform at Friday's ceremony.
ROHNERT PARK, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
7K+
Followers
294
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy