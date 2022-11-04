ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

‘ALL GAVE SOME’: Richmond County Hospice honors military service with Salute to Veterans

By William R. Toler
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3FYp_0izEK9Ag00
John Taylor recites Johnny Cash's "Ragged Old Flag" during Richmond County Hospice's 11th annual Salute to Veterans on Nov. 4, 2022. See more photos below the story. Photos by William R. Toler - Richmond Observer

ROCKINGHAM — Each branch of the U.S. Armed Services was represented Friday for Richmond County Hospice’s 11th annual Salute to Veterans.

Following a rendition of the national anthem by Maddie Gibson, Army veteran John Talyor performed a recitation of “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash.

Guest speaker for the event was Bill Clark, AMVETS national 1st vice commander.

During his time in the U.S. Marine Corps, the Pennsylvania native served as a helicopter crew chief, photojournalist and recruiter and has been active in several other veterans organizations including the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Clark’s speech revolved around his variation of the boxes of freedom: the soapbox; the jury box; the confessional box; the black box (internet); the press box; and the ammo box.

“There’s a phrase I’m sure you’ve all heard, that ‘Some gave all, but all gave some,” Clark said. “And it’s true — all gave some.

He then recalled a World War II and Korean War veteran that he befriended when he moved to North Carolina.

“I used to sit and visit with him and talk about our time in the Corps and some different humorous events of war — which were few and far between.”

After the man died, Clark said the man’s widow looked forward to talking about his experiences with Clark and that, decades later would still wake up screaming and soaked in sweat.

“When you say, ‘All gave some,’ it puts a little better light on that,” Clark said.

“It’s a difficult thing to understand veterans, especially combat veterans,” Clark continued. “What they do and what they experience — and what they bring home with them — sometimes it’s physical scars, sometimes mental scars, sometimes both.

“But when you see a veteran, you know that the baggage they carry sometimes is kept internally.”

After Clark’s speech, the audience saw a K-9 demonstration from Midgard K9 Solutions of Laurinburg with RC Hospice Human Resources Director Arturo DeAguliar wearing the bite suit.

Following that was a playing of a medley where veterans were asked to stand during their respective branch song, a demonstration by the Richmond Senior High School Marching Raiders drumline, the 13 folds of the U.S. flag by the AMVETS Post 316 Honor Guard and a dove release after 21 gun salute and playing of taps by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard.

See photos below. (Note – Photos are in reverse chronological order.)

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Richmond County Veterans Day Service

ROCKINGHAM — Local Veterans Day activities continued Saturday morning with the annual service at Richmond County Veterans Memorial Park. The event, hosted by American Legion Post 147, featured the Rev. Darcy Knight of Pee Dee United Methodist Church singing the national anthem and Braxton Giddens reciting the pledge of allegiance.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
richmondobserver

Student accused of bringing machete to Rockingham Middle

ROCKINGHAM — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a call involving a student at a local school early Monday afternoon. Kylie DeWitt, public information officer for Richmond County Schools, confirmed that a student left the campus of Rockingham Middle School and returned around 1:15 p.m. with a garden machete.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL

Veterans Day 2022: List of free meals & discounts

To thank veterans and current military members for their service, many businesses are offering free meals, restaurant deals, grocery store discounts and more for Veterans Day this year!. The majority of these offers take place on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022 but some offers take place on other days....
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Sheriff’s Office Crime Report: Nov. 8

MOUNT GILEAD — At 11:44 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lilly Drive following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is closed by means other than arrest. ROCKINGHAM — At 1:11 a.m., deputies responded to Midway Road following a report of a suspect possessing marijuana and resisting an officer. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Avery James Chance.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Food Packaging Company opening in Rockingham providing 100 jobs

Direct Pack, Inc., a California-based maker of packaging for food products, will establish a manufacturing site in Rockingham that will serve its growing East Coast market. The company plans to invest over $20 million in the new facility, which will employ nearly 100 workers. “We’re having a phenomenal year,” said...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Marie Lloyd Davis

ROCKINGHAM — Marie Lloyd Davis, 93, of Rockingham, passed away on Oct. 29. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Davis of Rockingham and Donna Davis of Charlotte. She is recently preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Nathan Allison Davis. Marie was born in 1929 to...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

Direct Pack to build new facility, add 100 jobs in Richmond County

ROCKINGHAM — Yet another Richmond County manufacturer is planning to expand and add new jobs. Richmond County Economic Developer Martie Butler announced Thursday afternoon that Direct Pack, Inc. will construct a new 200,000 square-foot building to house a PET — polyethylene terephthalate, a recyclable plastic used in packaging — wash line that “will process recycled PET bottles and thermoforms” bought from material recovery facilities from the Carolinas and Georgia.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Man shot inside Hoke County home

RAEFORD, N.C. — A 51-year-old man was shot Sunday inside his home, according to the Hoke County Sheriff Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Peaceford Ave., where the man was found with a gunshot wound to his torso. The man was...
HOKE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy