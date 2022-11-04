ROSEBURG, Ore. – A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver drove out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. The passenger, identified as Carlos Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire. Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court. Bernal held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own. Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was located alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment. Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. No further details will be released at this time.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO