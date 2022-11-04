Read full article on original website
Emerald Media
Cedar Creek Fire slows
For the past three months, the residents of southeast Lane County have watched as the Cedar Creek Fire grew, seemingly with no end in sight. Oakridge and Westfir residents have dealt with evacuations and hazardous air quality once they returned. With the winter months and consistent rainfall approaching, the fire...
KTVL
Driving on the Siskiyou Pass and planning for unexpected power outages
ASHLAND — The Siskiyou Pass on I5 will be the main form of transportation the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is promoting people to drive on during long commutes for the upcoming winter. “The plows will constantly run up and down the mountain to make sure the roads are...
kqennewsradio.com
CITY OF ROSEBURG OFFICES TO CLOSE FRIDAY FOR VETERANS DAY
City of Roseburg buildings will be closed on Friday, for Veterans Day. That includes City Hall, the Public Safety Center, the Roseburg Public Library and other city buildings. The library will reopen on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Police and firefighters will continue to provide for public safety...
KDRV
Medford I-5 sideswipe put a construction worker in a hospital
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon State Police report today that I-5 in Medford is the location of a construction worker getting hit by a large truck. Oregon State Police (OSP) information shows a crash with injury occurred around 10pm Sunday near mile post 29 for Interstate 5 southbound in Medford. OSP...
KDRV
Intersection of Poplar Drive and Morrow Road closed to through traffic as STAR team investigates serious injury crash
𝙐𝙋𝘿𝘼𝙏𝙀 (11/6; 11:05𝘼𝙈): The Medford Police Department has announced that the intersection of Poplar Drive and Morrow Road as well as surrounding areas is now open. MEDFORD, Ore-- Right now officers are investigating a serious injury crash involving two vehicles at the...
KTVL
Preparing for hazardous driving conditions throughout Southern Oregon
MEDFORD — This weekend will be the beginning of a heavy downpour of rain and snow throughout Southern Oregon, which can lead to hazardous road conditions. “It’s really about you taking that extra precaution when your driving and giving yourself enough time to reach your destination,” said Matt Noble, spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation. “Just making sure that as conditions change you also adjust your speed as well.”
Power knocked out in Oregon, Washington as rain, snow, and cold move in
With more rain forecasted and even snow for some, many Oregonians and Washingtonians are already feeling the impacts with outages reported across the state.
kezi.com
Southwestern Eugene house fire extinguished; cause under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Firefighters are investigating the cause of a house fire in southwestern Eugene that started Monday morning. The fire reportedly started at about 10:10 a.m. on November 7. Multiple fire engines and emergency personnel responded to a reported house fire on Four Oaks Grange Road. Officials say firefighters were able to put out the fire after about an hour without any injuries of firefighters or residents.
oregontoday.net
Cow Shot in Field, Douglas Co., Nov. 7
On October 31, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M., Oregon State Police was notified by a landowner of a cow shot in his field on Boomer Hill Road near Myrtle Creek. The landowner was called by one of his neighbors who heard a gunshot on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 P.M. The landowner called OSP after finding the cow in his field down and unable to move. The cow died several hours later. OSP Fish & Wildlife is encouraging anyone with information regarding this event to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22294323.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
oregontoday.net
Search Warrants Served in Southern Oregon, Nov. 8
On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team with assistance from the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) of the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, executed search warrants at two (2) separate locations in Cave Junction, Josephine County; the 8600 block of Caves Hwy and 3700 block of Holland Loop Rd. Located at the Caves Hwy property and seized were approximately 960 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana, seven firearms, approximately eight pounds of illegal THC extracts, and one cargo trailer. Additionally, evidence of illegal marijuana exportation from Oregon was discovered on-scene. James Rossi (30) was arrested and subsequently lodged in the Josephine County jail on the charges of 475C.337 Possession of Marijuana-Persons>=21-Over 8 lbs. usable (Fel C) and 475C.349 Manufacture of Marijuana-Over 12 Plants. Located and seized at the Holland Loop road property were a firearm, 916 illegal marijuana plants, and approximately 2,000 pounds of dried, processed illegal marijuana products in the form of flower buds, concentrates, and extracts. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The illegal marijuana seized at both locations was ultimately destroyed. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available for release.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued through 4:00 AM Wednesday
MEDFORD, Ore. - Moderate to heavy snowfall is expected through Tuesday night across northern California, and the Oregon Cascades and east side above 3000 feet, including portions of Interstate 5 near Mount Shasta and all Cascade and East Side passes. Expect generally 2-5 inches of snow for most areas, with...
kptv.com
About that Sunday snow...Plus lunar eclipse tonight and a look ahead
Yesterday was a strange weather day, nestled in a chilly & wet weekend. I have been sick since late Friday, so I was actually in bed much of Sunday. Nothing serious, and I’m on the rebound so I’ll be back at work this evening. But I want to recap the surprise snow to some lower elevation spots during the daytime Sunday. To get snow to the valley floor on November 6th? Everything has to be exactly right for that to happen.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
oregontoday.net
Hostage Standoff in Douglas Co., Nov. 7
ROSEBURG, Ore. – A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night. Shortly after 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 5, 2022, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee from law enforcement. The driver drove out Lookingglass Road before turning onto Happy Valley Road. Spike strips were successfully deployed before the driver turned onto Rolling Hills Road. The passenger, identified as Carlos Bernal, fled from the vehicle on foot and then fired at law enforcement officers. The officers, returned fire. Bernal entered an unsecured residence in the 100-block of Bunting Court. Bernal held two people as hostages as law enforcement attempted to negotiate and defuse the situation. One of the hostages, a minor, was later able to escape on their own. Shortly before 2:30 am, Bernal was taken into custody. The second hostage, an adult female, was located alive and determined to have been suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported by ambulance for treatment. Bernal was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of a gunshot wound to his leg. At this time, the Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is currently processing the scene. No further details will be released at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING SATURDAY NIGHT ACCIDENT
A woman was taken to the hospital following a Sunday night accident in north Douglas County. An Oregon State Police report said just before 6:45 p.m. the driver of a sedan apparently hydroplaned on water in the road, and his vehicle hit the center concrete divider on Interstate 5 northbound near Salt Springs Road.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Saturday night. An Oregon State Police report said at about 10:40 p.m. a sedan was traveling east bound on Highway 138E near Glide, when it was rear-ended by another sedan. The vehicle that caused the accident came to an uncontrolled stop while the vehicle hit came to a controlled stop. Both drivers sustained injuries. One was taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center. Both vehicles were towed away.
75-year-old woman arrested after 112 mph freeway chase in Oregon
ASHLAND, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were called to action just before midnight Friday after a car traveling 112 mph failed to stop for Sheriff’s deputies. According to The Mail Tribune, Elizabeth Katherine Essex, 75, was clocked by a Josephine County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED, ALLEGEDLY FOUND IN STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed, after allegedly being found in a stolen vehicle on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:50 p.m. a victim called in and said his pickup had been stolen from his driveway. Later in the day, dispatch received a call about the vehicle being in the parking lot at Safeway in the 1500 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Officers responded and contacted 35-year old Nicholas Giordano who was sitting in the driver’s seat. Giordano was taken into custody without incident.
KVAL
Road to Umpqua Hot Springs closed due to weather concerns
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Officials with the Umpqua National Forest announced Wednesday the closure of Forest Service Road 3401. With more rain and possible snow in the forecast, the road conditions to the Umpqua Hot Springs will continue to degrade, the Forest Service said. "To prevent the need for...
