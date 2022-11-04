Read full article on original website
There's Now 1 Heisman Trophy Favorite Following Week 10
The betting lines for the Heisman Trophy continue to go back and forth like a seesaw. Going into last week, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was the top favorite until he had a bad performance against Georgia. Combine that with C.J. Stroud playing well against Northwestern, and it's no surprise that Stroud is now the favorite to win the award.
FOX Sports
Heisman Watch: Where do Hendon Hooker, C.J. Stroud stand after Week 10 struggles?
Week 10 had plenty of chaos on the field, likely leading to shuffling in the next version of the College Football Playoff rankings that will be revealed Tuesday. But that upheaval could also make an impact at the top of the Heisman Trophy race, or at least open the door a crack for a lower contender to make a move.
College Football's Best Quarterbacks in Transfer Portal
A complete breakdown of which college football quarterbacks are in the transfer portal for the 2022-23 cycle.
Bowl destinations for Tennessee following Georgia loss
Tennessee (8-1, 4-1 SEC) suffered its first loss of the 2022 season in Week 10 at Georgia. The Bulldogs defeated Tennessee, 27-13, at Sanford Stadium. The Vols were ranked No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff top 25 released Nov. 1. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against...
C.J. Stroud: After subpar game, is Buckeyes quarterback still the Heisman Trophy favorite?
With three games left in the 2022 college football regular season, the Heisman Trophy race remains up in the air. With the reigning Heisman Trophy winner seemingly out of the picture in Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, coming into Week 11 with +3,000 odds to take home the trophy, a new winner is likely set to be crowned in New York City Dec. 10.
Why Deion Sanders wants the SWAC to play in the FBS bowl game
The resurgence of Jackson State football and the Southwestern Athletic Conference is the byproduct of a process and calculated plan. By SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland or Jackson State athletic director Ashley Robinson, depending on the situation. McClelland points to three keys to why the SWAC has taken off. When COVID-19 hit in March...
Vegas anyone? South Carolina’s new bowl projections are literally all over the map
The latest picks for the Gamecocks include games before and after Christmas, and against some big-name opponents.
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
LSU impresses top targets in win over Alabama | Wiltfong Whiparound
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong recaps LSU's huge win over Alabama and what it means for the Tigers from a recruiting perspective.
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud back on top as 2022 Heisman frontrunner
Forecasting the Heisman Trophy is never easy. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, two recent longshot Heisman winners, are proof that trying to predict the nation’s top college football player in August is a fool’s errand. One big moment or disappointing performance can make or break a Heisman campaign....
Josh Heupel shares what Hendon Hooker has meant to Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers entering the final stretch of the season means there are only a few opportunities left for quarterback Hendon Hooker to wear the Tennessee orange and white. Head coach Josh Heupel discussed the impact the former Virginia Tech QB has had in Knoxville since transferring for the 2021 season.
CBS Sports releases updated bowl, College Football Playoff projections after wild Week 10
The last month of the regular season is off and running, and teams are starting to become bowl eligible. That’s why CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm has shaken up his bowl projections — and his College Football Playoff has a new look after a wild Week 10. TCU...
Fact or Fiction: Deion Sanders, Drake Maye, TCU Getting Screwed (Again)
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he figures out what Deion Sanders' next move should be, if Drake Maye...
Can Oregon make the College Football Playoff despite blowout loss to Georgia?
The Oregon Ducks rose up to No. 6 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. But do they have a shot at making it to the semifinals?. The Oregon Ducks’ 2022 season didn’t get off to the most ideal start. Facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs in Atlanta, Oregon was held to just three points, and lost 49-3. But ever since, the Ducks have been on a roll, winning their next eight games on the schedule.
