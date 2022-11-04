NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch of the election as her opponent, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. Zeldin, an ally of former President Donald Trump who objected to the 2020 election results, has made appeals to scared suburbanites and rattled urbanites amid a string of high-profile violent incidents. The issue of crime is one that Republicans have been running on across the country and nowhere is its saliency more on display than in the campaign of Zeldin, who has harnessed it to carve a potential path to win in the blue state and become the first Republican elected New York governor in two decades.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 14 MINUTES AGO