AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EST
Trump says he'll make 'big announcement' Nov. 15 in Florida. WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be making a “big announcement” next week in Florida. Trump teased a third presidential run while campaigning in Ohio Monday night ahead of the final day of voting in this year’s midterm elections. He told a cheering crowd in Vandalia, Ohio, that he's “going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago.” Trump was headlining a rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance and said he didn't want to “detract from the importance” of Election Day by making his own campaign announcement beforehand.
2022 election live updates: The House remains too close to call, a sign that the 'red wave' the GOP hoped for hasn't arrived yet
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Amid intense scrutiny, Americans vote with no major hitches
The final day of voting in the 2022 midterms unfolded Tuesday without major disruptions or widespread problems, a relatively trouble-free end to the first nationwide election since a campaign of conspiracy theories and false claims began eroding public confidence in the way ballots are cast and counted. Scattered problems arose...
Trump devotee Mastriano loses Pennsylvania governor's race
Donald Trump acolyte, 2020 election result denier and far-right Christian nationalist Doug Mastriano lost his bid to become the Republican governor of Pennsylvania, US media projected Tuesday. Mastriano, who has served in the Pennsylvania senate since 2019, was poised to lose the governor's race to Democratic candidate Josh Shapiro, NBC and Fox News projected.
Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. But Hageman kept up her campaign pace. “I never took anything for granted,” Hageman told The Associated Press at a small gathering of supporters at a Cheyenne restaurant. “We have not really rested for even one minute. We have been on the road almost the entire time.” A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.
GOP's Zeldin looks to block Hochul's path to history in NY
NEW YORK (AP) — Kathy Hochul, who became New York’s governor when her predecessor Andrew Cuomo resigned amid scandal, is looking to make history Tuesday by becoming the first woman to win election to the job. But Hochul’s ability to break that barrier has become shaky in the final stretch of the election as her opponent, Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, has tapped into voter fears about violent crime and made the race competitive. Zeldin, an ally of former President Donald Trump who objected to the 2020 election results, has made appeals to scared suburbanites and rattled urbanites amid a string of high-profile violent incidents. The issue of crime is one that Republicans have been running on across the country and nowhere is its saliency more on display than in the campaign of Zeldin, who has harnessed it to carve a potential path to win in the blue state and become the first Republican elected New York governor in two decades.
Democrat Murray wins sixth term to US Senate
Sen. Patty Murray won reelection Tuesday as the Democratic stalwart prevailed in a campaign in which she repeatedly said her Republican challenger was too extreme for Washington state. Murray bested defeated Tiffany Smiley in her quest for a sixth term. Murray’s 30 years in the Senate place her behind only Democratic Sens. Warren Magnuson and Henry “Scoop” Jackson for longest service in the Senate from the Evergreen State. The powerhouse duo served 36 years and 30 years, respectively, and were among the most powerful senators of the mid-20th century. Murray is now a member of the Democratic leadership.
Rep. Cuellar reelected, fends off GOP push in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar won reelection to a 10th term on Tuesday, fending off an unusually aggressive GOP challenge in his South Texas district. Cuellar’s victory over Republican Cassy Garcia holds the line for Democrats in an important stronghold for the party. Garcia was one of three Republican Latina candidates who ran competitive House races along the U.S.-Mexico border after the GOP made inroads with Hispanic voters in 2020. Cuellar is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House and narrowly survived a primary challenge this spring from a progressive challenger. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Florida Republican Dunn defeats Lawson in redrawn district
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Republican Rep. Neal Dunn defeated Democratic Rep. Al Lawson for a north Florida congressional seat in a redrawn district that pitted the two incumbents against each other. Dunn, a surgeon from Panama City, was elected to a fourth term in the U.S. House. Lawson,...
Appenate Steps Up to Help Ukraine Aid Organizations
QUEENSLAND, Australia, Nov. 7, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ukraine Aid Ops ( ukraineaidops.org ) is a group of civilians helping secure and distribute protective equipment to those in need. This is no small feat, given the size of the country and the sheer number of people caught in the conflict. Given the need, Appenate ( appenate.com ) is sponsoring 50 Premium user licenses to those on the ground in Ukraine.
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
Steve Cohen, David Kustoff reelected to U.S. House
Democrat Steve Cohen and Republican David Kustoff were heavily favored to win reelection and did. But which party will be the majority in the U.S. House is still in doubt.
Californians back flavored tobacco ban
Industry interests had tried to block a 2020 law through a statewide referendum.
California's Newsom wins 2nd term, is White House run next?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who also won reelection and like Newsom may run for president. It was the second decisive statewide victory for Newsom in barely a year. In September 2021, he easily beat back an attempt to kick him out of office that was fueled by anger over his pandemic policies. The failed recall solidified Newsom’s political...
Conservative Republican Ogles wins Nashville US House seat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andy Ogles, a conservative who gained popularity among Tennessee Republicans as an outspoken former county mayor, has won a newly redrawn congressional district that includes part of left-leaning Nashville. Ogles, a onetime leader of the Koch-backed Americans for Prosperity’s state chapter, secured the seat after largely dodging questions on key policy issues that included whether he supported a national ban on abortion and if he supported exceptions to save the life of the mother. Ogles took a low-key approach to the general election after emerging victorious from a crowded and bruising Republican primary. While he issued a warning ahead of the general election (“Liberals, we’re coming for you”) Ogles avoided sharing the stage with his Democratic opponent Heidi Campbell and gave interviews mostly to conservative media outlets. The strategy was successful largely due to the GOP-led redistricting process, which provided enough cushion for a Republican. Some voters in Nashville cast early ballots in the wrong congressional district, leaving election officials scrambling before Tuesday to correct the errors and leading to at least one lawsuit.
North Dakota voters OK term limits for governor, legislators
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota on Tuesday approved term limits for their governor and state legislators after a campaign largely funded by an outside term limits group and boosted within the state by far-right conservatives. The ballot measure adds an article to the state constitution limiting lawmakers to eight years each in the state House and Senate. The governor couldn’t be elected more than twice. Supporters said the measure will bring in new blood more often and increase voter participation. Opponents said term limits are an attack on the electorate’s right to choose its preferred candidates, and that more frequent turnover would diminish institutional knowledge and shift power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor. Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the measure. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum supported it.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won reelection Tuesday, beating Democrat Annie Andrews to keep her 1st District seat in GOP hands as the major parties battled for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Her challenger Andrews is a pediatrician who supported access to abortions in the red state and heightened firearms restrictions to counter the nation’s alarming gun violence. But national unease with inflation made for unfriendly headwinds for Democrats in South Carolina under incumbent President Joe Biden. The 1st District representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between the two major political parties. Democrat Joe Cunningham, who ran unsuccessfully for governor on Tuesday, had won the seat in 2018 before losing to Mace in the ensuing election. Republican state legislative leaders acknowledged that they drew new maps of the 1st District to not only adjust for population growth but to also add more potential Republican voters. A trial over whether those districts discriminate against Black people by diluting their voting power is ongoing in federal court.
Kim wins 3rd term in House; Malinowski, Kean race undecided
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democratic incumbent Andy Kim has defeated his GOP challenger and won a third term in Congress. Kim won in the newly drawn 3rd District in southern and central New Jersey, which includes more Democratic voters than the previous district’s boundaries. Kim’s win over Bob Healey, an executive at a yacht maker in southern New Jersey, bolsters Democrats in a year when they faced serious headwinds, including inflation and sagging approval ratings for Democratic President Joe Biden. Kim made headlines in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol when colleagues and others found him helping clean up the mess around the building.
Democrats poised to keep huge edge in California Legislature
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — There was plenty of drama in legislative races that came to a head Tuesday between Democrats and Republicans, and even members of the same party competing under California rules that advance the top vote-getters from the June primary election regardless of their political allegiance. But there was little chance that Democrats will lose the overwhelming majorities that allow them to virtually ignore Republicans in the Legislature. Those two-thirds supermajorities mean the dominant party in deep blue California can pass laws that take effect immediately, raise taxes over GOP objections, and could even override a governor’s veto...
