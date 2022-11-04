Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Rashad Thompson Trial Day 6 Update
Inflation and Healthcare: How does rising prices …. As inflation continues to affect prices around us daily, 59News wanted to investigate how this rise affects healthcare costs and a family's ability to receive it. WVU Tech awarded grant. First Time Voters. Last Minute Campaigning. First Time Voters. Last Minute Campaigning.
Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
West Virginia artist who won ‘America’s Got Talent’ sets holiday concerts
LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — “America’s Got Talent” winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is performing a dozen holiday concerts around West Virginia next month. The Home for the Holidays Tour includes 11 shows that are open to the public. The tour starts Dec. 3 in Clarksburg. Ticket prices vary depending on the venue. Murphy also will perform at […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Fire officials say the KCLVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Wilderness EMS, Jan-Care […]
South Dakota man killed in West Virginia crash
A man from South Dakota has died after a single-vehicle crash in Nicholas County.
wchstv.com
West Virginia State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire while searching a...
WDBJ7.com
Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
West Virginia trooper barely escapes bullet in southern county shootout
A West Virginia State Police trooper narrowly missed being shot on Tuesday, according to a press release from WVSP Captain Maddy.
Christmas at the Greenbrier premieres in White Sulphur Springs
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The holiday season is fast approaching and what better way to get in the spirit than with a new Christmas movie set right here in Southern West Virginia? The stars of the new Fox Nation movie Christmas at the Greenbrier walked the red carpet Thursday night as the resort […]
theroanoker.com
New Owner, Same Great Place
Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
WVNT-TV
Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday
A Red Flag Warning is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
Metro News
Jury visits scene of Beckley murder
BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back graduate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back one of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. Deputy Tyler Cutlip was a member of the 190th Basic Class at the Academy. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s...
WDBJ7.com
Body found Friday in Claytor Lake
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
WSET
Roanoke man dead, 4 injured after car runs off road, crashes into tree on Halloween
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Roanoke man is dead and four others, including a 2-year-old, were injured in a crash in Franklin County on Halloween. Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Virgil H. Goode Highway just south of Henry Road at 7:47 p.m. on Monday.
woay.com
Officer involved shooting in Mercer County
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
WDBJ7.com
Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
