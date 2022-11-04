ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

WVNT-TV

Rashad Thompson Trial Day 6 Update

Inflation and Healthcare: How does rising prices …. As inflation continues to affect prices around us daily, 59News wanted to investigate how this rise affects healthcare costs and a family's ability to receive it. WVU Tech awarded grant. First Time Voters. Last Minute Campaigning. First Time Voters. Last Minute Campaigning.
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Princeton Middle School announces death of teacher

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Princeton Middle School lost a member of its Tiger Family, Catherine Selen. Ms. Selen taught at Princeton Middle as a Title 1 teacher and most recently as our Spanish teacher. She was a wonderful teacher and supported her students in everything they did. Her energy and passion for teaching and pouring into the lives of our children, as well as her friendship, will be treasured by all those that knew her.
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

3-vehicle crash on Route 39 in Nicholas County, West Virginia

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on State Route 39 in the community of Zela in Nicholas County, West Virginia. The Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department says there were injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time. Fire officials say the KCLVFD, Summersville Fire Department, Wilderness EMS, Jan-Care […]
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Crash on VA-18 in Covington cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash has closed VA-18 in Covington Monday night. The crash was near E Carolton Dr; FR-204E/W, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
COVINGTON, VA
theroanoker.com

New Owner, Same Great Place

Local Roots celebrates multiple Dining Awards wins, as well as a new owner to herald them into a new year of local ingredients and favorite menu items. Platinum: Best Healthy Eating, Best Farm to Table Menu. Gold: Best Vegetarian Menu, Best Brunch, Best Brunch Drinks. Silver: Best Fried Chicken, Best...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
SALEM, VA
WDBJ7.com

Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
RADFORD, VA
WVNT-TV

Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday

A Red Flag Warning​​ is in effect from Wednesday morning through the evening for McDowell, Wyoming, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Pocahontas counties. Leaves on the ground in combination with very low humidity values, recently dry weather and breezy conditions will make for a dangerous setup for brushfires. Thankfully, rain will be returning Friday!
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Jury visits scene of Beckley murder

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A 12-member Raleigh County jury walked through a small Beckley apartment Thursday as part of a murder trial where a 7-year-old autistic boy was killed. Attorneys for the accused, Rashad “Rico” Thompson, requested the on-site visit to Lewis Ritchie Apartments on Industrial Drive in Beckley. MetroNews reporter Keith Thompson (no relation to the defendant) said jurors saw a small living room and slightly larger kitchen.
BECKLEY, WV
WDBJ7.com

Body found Friday in Claytor Lake

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A male was found dead in Claytor Lake Friday near Bear Drive off State Park Road. The Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office found the white male in the water after getting a report around 12:15 p.m. from a citizen regarding a possible body. He has...
PULASKI, VA
woay.com

Officer involved shooting in Mercer County

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
PRINCETON, WV
WDBJ7.com

Person in hospital after overnight shooting near downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have confirmed a person is in a hospital after an overnight shooting in downtown Roanoke. Police say it happened near the 100 block of Campbell Ave. just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday. Police say one person was shot and taken to a hospital and that...
ROANOKE, VA

