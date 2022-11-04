Read full article on original website
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to close out successful rental assistance program
The portal for Gwinnett County’s successful emergency rental assistance program, Project RESET 2.0, is closing aa the County reaches its full commitment. The applicant portal will close on Tuesday, November 8 for new applications and Tuesday, November 15 for recertifications. Gwinnett residents in need of assistance after the applicant...
Local government calendar includes talk about affordable housing in Athens
Talk about affordable housing headlines the agenda for this afternoon’s meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Vision Committee. It is a 1 o’clock session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street. An Oconee County School Board work session is set for 6 o’clock this evening at School District headquarters...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County to pay tribute to Veterans on Nov. 11
Gwinnett residents are invited to pay tribute to veterans during the County’s annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, November 11 at 11:00am at the Gwinnett Fallen Heroes Memorial in Lawrenceville. For those who cannot attend in person, the ceremony will stream live on Facebook @GwinnettGov and be available on...
Monroe Local News
Georgia Department of Transportation Hosts Career Fair in District 1
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is looking for a diverse contingent of employees including engineers, human resources, mechanics, Highway Maintenance, Construction Techs, Survey Technicians, Maintenance operators, Traffic Signal techs, Equipment Operators and many more positions too lengthy to list. Join our organization and find your future as we continue to grow.
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton Hospital finalizes Community Health Needs Assessment, begins implementation
Monroe, Ga. (Nov. 7, 2022) – Piedmont hospitals have completed their respective Community Health Needs Assessments (CHNAs), which is part of their regulatory responsibility as part of a not-for-profit health system, and will begin implementation on Nov. 15 of new strategies to improve the overall health of the communities they serve.
fox5atlanta.com
Voters complain about issues, delays at Fulton County polling place
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Polling locations in Georgia have only been open for a few hours, but voters in one community say they are dealing with massive issues. The issue impacted voters at the Chattahoochee Hills City Hall and Police Precinct in south Fulton County. Voters who came to cast...
How Election Day is shaping up in Forsyth County
The General Election and Special Election is on November 8(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The November 8 General and Special Election has arrived, and both poll workers and voters alike were prepared in Forsyth County.
The Citizen Online
Can we save Peachtree City?
Election Day, November 8, has arrived. Many have voted early, and of those, some chose not to vote on the second ballot for the Peachtree City Special Election. So many of our long-term residents are eager to vote, knowing the local government has allowed some of our valuable civic assets to erode.
Plaza Fiesta purchased by same group that owns Krog Street Market
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A popular grocery and marketplace that has served metro Atlanta’s Hispanic community for decades has been sold. CBRE Atlanta confirmed that Asana Partners purchased Plaza Fiesta for an undisclosed price. Asana Partners also owns Krog Street Market, the Brickworks office complex and Plaza Theatre shopping plaza.
Monroe Local News
Veterans Day Ceremony at American Legion in Loganville on Friday, Nov. 11
LOGANVILLE, Ga. (Nov. 4, 2022)– The City of Loganville and American Legion Post 233 will partner once again to bring a special Veterans Day ceremony to local residents. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11th at the Main Hall of the American Legion Post in Loganville. Guests are encouraged to stay following the ceremony for a free luncheon sponsored by Tim Stewart Funeral Home.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for water and/or heating assistance to qualified residence
LIHEAP Funds became available starting Nov. 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties of available funds from the Georgia Department of Human Services to provide assistance with water bills through the Low- Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). A portion of the funds are from the Public Service Commission. Those that are eligible will be able to apply for this one-time water assistance payment of $200 or $300 to help with the high cost of water bills.
Monroe Local News
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Loganville is hiring
Dick’s Sporting Goods in Loganville has several hourly store job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Dick’s Sporting Goods career website on Nov. 5, 2022. Please note a job postings could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office
A Dunwoody woman may have stumbled on the reason for a rash of check thefts in the area – and all it took was a feeling. The Dunwoody Police Department has been investigating a rash of mail theft and check “washing” that has been occurring in the area for the past few months. There have […] The post Resident discovers possible method for check thefts at Dunwoody Post Office appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
accesswdun.com
White’s Mill Park nature trail officially open in Winder
City of Winder leaders and local officials cut the ribbon on Thursday afternoon for White’s Mill Park nature trail. Mayor David Maynard, who cut the ribbon, was joined by Councilmembers Shannon Hammond, Kobi Kilgore, Sonny Morris, Travis Singley and Jimmy Terrell. The 2.3-mile trail, which is located off State...
Fulton County fires 2 poll workers after concerns over social media posts
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Fulton County election officials fired a poll worker and her son after they expressed concerns with social media posts. The two workers were fired about 15 minutes before the polls opened at the Ocee Library. Fulton County Elections confirmed the workers are a mother and son.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Where is this big building with the highly-polished floor?
Where is this building with a vaulted ceiling, two flags facing one another and a highly-polished floor? See if you can figure this out, then send your entry to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. of San Antonio was one of several people identifying the last mystery photo. He nailed it...
Monroe Local News
Walnut Grove Tree Lighting Festival scheduled for Nov. 19
Tis the season……. already, and Walnut Grove is getting prepared. The Tree Lighting Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 19. Between 3 – 7 p.m. the community is invited to visit with Santa, shop vendors, make s’mores, hot chocolate, popcorn, enjoy music or go for a hayride and have fun playing games.
accesswdun.com
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
Man injured in shooting at Midtown gas station
A dispute led to a shooting that left a man injured at a Midtown Atlanta gas station Tuesday night, according to police.
