Hassan, Bolduc make final push to NH voters in race that could swing balance of power in the Senate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he has said is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election. Scott, 57, has spent about as much time helping other Republicans as he has campaigning in 2022. He released a memoir called “America, A Redemption Story,” where he tells his story of being raised by a single mother and his rise as a Black Republican in South Carolina. Scott celebrated his win and didn’t say what the future holds, but he winked a little at it by telling the story of how he took his grandfather to the polls in 2012 and he voted for his grandson and Democrat Barack Obama — a proud ballot cast for the first Black president.

IOWA STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO