Hassan, Bolduc make final push to NH voters in race that could swing balance of power in the Senate

By Jonathan Hall, Jay Svoboda
whdh.com
 4 days ago
The Associated Press

North Dakota voters OK term limits for governor, legislators

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota on Tuesday approved term limits for their governor and state legislators after a campaign largely funded by an outside term limits group and boosted within the state by far-right conservatives. The ballot measure adds an article to the state constitution limiting lawmakers to eight years each in the state House and Senate. The governor couldn’t be elected more than twice. Supporters said the measure will bring in new blood more often and increase voter participation. Opponents said term limits are an attack on the electorate’s right to choose its preferred candidates, and that more frequent turnover would diminish institutional knowledge and shift power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor. Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the measure. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum supported it.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

Rep. Cuellar reelected, fends off GOP push in South Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar won reelection to a 10th term on Tuesday, fending off an unusually aggressive GOP challenge in his South Texas district. Cuellar’s victory over Republican Cassy Garcia holds the line for Democrats in an important stronghold for the party. Garcia was one of three Republican Latina candidates who ran competitive House races along the U.S.-Mexico border after the GOP made inroads with Hispanic voters in 2020. Cuellar is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House and narrowly survived a primary challenge this spring from a progressive challenger. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he has said is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election. Scott, 57, has spent about as much time helping other Republicans as he has campaigning in 2022. He released a memoir called “America, A Redemption Story,” where he tells his story of being raised by a single mother and his rise as a Black Republican in South Carolina. Scott celebrated his win and didn’t say what the future holds, but he winked a little at it by telling the story of how he took his grandfather to the polls in 2012 and he voted for his grandson and Democrat Barack Obama — a proud ballot cast for the first Black president.
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won reelection Tuesday, beating Democrat Annie Andrews to keep her 1st District seat in GOP hands as the major parties battled for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Her challenger Andrews is a pediatrician who supported access to abortions in the red state and heightened firearms restrictions to counter the nation’s alarming gun violence. But national unease with inflation made for unfriendly headwinds for Democrats in South Carolina under incumbent President Joe Biden. The 1st District representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between the two major political parties. Democrat Joe Cunningham, who ran unsuccessfully for governor on Tuesday, had won the seat in 2018 before losing to Mace in the ensuing election. Republican state legislative leaders acknowledged that they drew new maps of the 1st District to not only adjust for population growth but to also add more potential Republican voters. A trial over whether those districts discriminate against Black people by diluting their voting power is ongoing in federal court.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Nickel beats Trump-backed Hines for N Carolina US House seat

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the progressive arts hub of Asheville tucked between many of the state’s deep red mountain towns bordering Tennessee and Georgia. Edwards, 62, of Flat Rock, North Carolina, has served in the state Senate since 2016. His opponent, a two-term Buncombe County Commissioner, ordained minister and LGBTQ activist, would have been the first out LGBTQ person elected to a federal office from North Carolina. “I’m grateful for the strong showing of support,” Edwards said Tuesday night. “I built my career in business by always putting customers first and will put constituents first in D.C.”
