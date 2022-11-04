Hassan, Bolduc make final push to NH voters in race that could swing balance of power in the Senate

Read full article on original website
JD Vance wins Ohio Senate race by wider margin than predicted
Victory of Trump-backed venture capitalist retains the seat for the Republicans in increasingly red state
North Dakota voters OK term limits for governor, legislators
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Voters in North Dakota on Tuesday approved term limits for their governor and state legislators after a campaign largely funded by an outside term limits group and boosted within the state by far-right conservatives. The ballot measure adds an article to the state constitution limiting lawmakers to eight years each in the state House and Senate. The governor couldn’t be elected more than twice. Supporters said the measure will bring in new blood more often and increase voter participation. Opponents said term limits are an attack on the electorate’s right to choose its preferred candidates, and that more frequent turnover would diminish institutional knowledge and shift power to lobbyists, agencies and the governor. Many Democratic and Republican lawmakers have spoken out against the measure. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum supported it.
Kiggans gives GOP 1 of 3 House wins it sought in Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Democrat Abigail Spanberger has won reelection over Republican Yesli Vega in a Virginian congressional seat the GOP had aggressively fought to flip. Spanberger became one of the GOP’s top national targets after her district was significantly redrawn, shifting from central Virginia to the northern Virginia and Fredericksburg areas. Spanberger won though she no longer lives in the newly drawn 7th District. Vega, a Prince William County supervisor, raised millions and brought in high-profile GOP surrogates. She highlighted her life story as a daughter of Salvadoran immigrants, and would have been Virginia’s first Latina member of Congress.
Cartwright leading Bognet in battle for 8th Congressional District seat
WILKES-BARRE — At press time, incumbent Democrat Matt Cartwright was leading Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional D
Control of House too close to call; Taylor-Greene, Gaetz win re-election
Control of the House of Representatives was too close to call late Tuesday, as vote counting continued into the night, with some early races won by Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump.
Rep. Cuellar reelected, fends off GOP push in South Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar won reelection to a 10th term on Tuesday, fending off an unusually aggressive GOP challenge in his South Texas district. Cuellar’s victory over Republican Cassy Garcia holds the line for Democrats in an important stronghold for the party. Garcia was one of three Republican Latina candidates who ran competitive House races along the U.S.-Mexico border after the GOP made inroads with Hispanic voters in 2020. Cuellar is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House and narrowly survived a primary challenge this spring from a progressive challenger. THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar wins re-election in Texas southern border district
Rep. Henry Cuellar, a moderate Democrat, won re-election in his Texas border district, fending off his GOP opponent.
Live Results: Democratic state Rep. Summer Lee defeats Republican Mike Doyle in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District election
Polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
GOP incumbents take strong leads to return to Congress from Central, Eastern WA
Rep. Dan Newhouse had a larger percentage of the vote in Benton and Franklin counties than in his home county of Yakima.
Tim Scott heading back to US Senate as bigger ambitions loom
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won reelection Tuesday to what he has said is a final six-year term from South Carolina, but the only Black Republican in the Senate may have bigger future political ambitions. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. He was appointed the U.S. Senate in 2013 by then Gov. Nikki Haley when Jim DeMint resigned and also won a special election. Scott, 57, has spent about as much time helping other Republicans as he has campaigning in 2022. He released a memoir called “America, A Redemption Story,” where he tells his story of being raised by a single mother and his rise as a Black Republican in South Carolina. Scott celebrated his win and didn’t say what the future holds, but he winked a little at it by telling the story of how he took his grandfather to the polls in 2012 and he voted for his grandson and Democrat Barack Obama — a proud ballot cast for the first Black president.
Trump-backed Republican Russel Fry wins SC 7th House seat
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina won reelection Tuesday, beating Democrat Annie Andrews to keep her 1st District seat in GOP hands as the major parties battled for control of the U.S. House of Representatives. Her challenger Andrews is a pediatrician who supported access to abortions in the red state and heightened firearms restrictions to counter the nation’s alarming gun violence. But national unease with inflation made for unfriendly headwinds for Democrats in South Carolina under incumbent President Joe Biden. The 1st District representing Charleston and neighboring rural counties had seesawed in recent years between the two major political parties. Democrat Joe Cunningham, who ran unsuccessfully for governor on Tuesday, had won the seat in 2018 before losing to Mace in the ensuing election. Republican state legislative leaders acknowledged that they drew new maps of the 1st District to not only adjust for population growth but to also add more potential Republican voters. A trial over whether those districts discriminate against Black people by diluting their voting power is ongoing in federal court.
Vermont votes to become first US state to protect abortion rights in constitution
Vermont became the first state in America to protect abortion rights in its state constitution on Tuesday after its voters resoundingly backed a ballot initiative by a huge margin. All votes had not yet been counted at 11pm ET, but the yes campaign was leading by 77% to 22%. “Vermont...
Nickel beats Trump-backed Hines for N Carolina US House seat
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican state Sen. Chuck Edwards defeated Democrat Jasmine Beach-Ferrara to win an open U.S. House seat in the western North Carolina district currently represented by GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn, whom Edwards beat in the primary. The 11th District includes the progressive arts hub of Asheville tucked between many of the state’s deep red mountain towns bordering Tennessee and Georgia. Edwards, 62, of Flat Rock, North Carolina, has served in the state Senate since 2016. His opponent, a two-term Buncombe County Commissioner, ordained minister and LGBTQ activist, would have been the first out LGBTQ person elected to a federal office from North Carolina. “I’m grateful for the strong showing of support,” Edwards said Tuesday night. “I built my career in business by always putting customers first and will put constituents first in D.C.”
