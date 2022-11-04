Read full article on original website
Potent weather system dumps snow across California's Sierra
The second push of a large and potent weather system dumped snow across California's Sierra Nevada Range on Tuesday.
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
The Daily 11-07-22 The biggest gas station in Calif. is a bizarre fever dream
Andrew Chamings just got back from a strange visit to the biggest gas station in California: "Twenty-six gas pumps, three restaurants, 500 varieties of candy, foot-long hot dogs, a three-story-tall water tank dressed up like an ice-cream sundae, and reportedly the best jerky in America. It's like if Berkeley Bowl was managed by Kevin McCallister." • The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin • This Google extension is a travel hack for finding the cheapest flights
SFGate
Diesel big rigs have belched smog for years. California may soon ban them.
BLOOMINGTON, Calif. - The two-acre plot was overgrown and unruly, but they could see the potential. Mountains crowned the horizon and the soil was healthy. There was room to roam - for their children and their animals. For Cecilia and Macedonio González, this patch of land 50 miles east of Los Angeles was a portal to their past and a promise to their future.
SFGate
Republican Gordon wins second term as Wyoming governor
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Mark Gordon has won a second term as Wyoming’s governor, beating a little-known Democrat who has never held elected office. He defeated Theresa Livingston, a retired educator and U.S. Bureau of Land Management employee. Neither candidate campaigned extensively. Gordon ran on his efforts...
SFGate
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
SFGate
Republican Katie Britt wins US Senate race in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala (AP) — Republican Katie Britt on Tuesday won the U.S. Senate race in Alabama, becoming the first woman elected to the body from the state. Britt will fill the seat held by Richard Shelby, her one-time boss who is retiring after 35 years in the Senate. Britt was Shelby’s chief of staff before leaving to take the helm of a state business lobby. Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus.
Elon Musk’s Twitter is failing its first big test: Election Day, Maricopa County misinformation
"Making the platform a place where election-related misinformation can thrive just in the days before Election Day certainly seems like a poor choice."
SFGate
Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
