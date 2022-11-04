Read full article on original website
A Holiday Trend We Love: Jewel-Toned Everything
There's nothing we love more than the holiday season. Along with it come the best music, lots of food, festive gatherings, and clothes to match the occasion. This year, we're all about jewel tones and sophisticated hues that meet the mood. Ahead, you'll find our favorite jewel-toned pieces — deep...
Kelly Clarkson Belts Out a Rock 'n' Roll Rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella"
Another day, another Kelly Clarkson performance that clinches her status as the queen of musical covers. On the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "American Idol" alum belted out a rock 'n' roll rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella," complete with heavy drums, electric guitar, and bass by her house band, My Band Y'all. Harmonizing with backup singer Jessi Collins, Clarkson breathed new life into the track and transported us right back to 2007 when its catchy "Ella-ella-ella-eh-eh-eh" chorus was omnipresent. And of course she treated us to a few of her signature high notes.
Elevate the Classic Canadian Tuxedo With These Head-to-Toe Denim Outfits
If you ask us, the Canadian tuxedo (aka head-to-toe denim) has never gone out of style. But could it be improved? Absolutely. Instead of simply wearing jeans and a blasé denim shirt, we have a few ideas about how to take this look up a notch. From a denim...
Angela Bassett Recalls Visiting Chadwick Boseman's Resting Place With the "Black Panther 2" Cast
Angela Bassett recently recalled the "beautiful day" she and the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" cast shared ahead of filming. During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Nov. 7, the 64-year-old actor told host Kelly Clarkson that she and her castmates visited Chadwick Boseman's resting place in South Carolina before getting to work on the movie.
