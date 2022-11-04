Another day, another Kelly Clarkson performance that clinches her status as the queen of musical covers. On the Nov. 7 episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," the "American Idol" alum belted out a rock 'n' roll rendition of Rihanna's "Umbrella," complete with heavy drums, electric guitar, and bass by her house band, My Band Y'all. Harmonizing with backup singer Jessi Collins, Clarkson breathed new life into the track and transported us right back to 2007 when its catchy "Ella-ella-ella-eh-eh-eh" chorus was omnipresent. And of course she treated us to a few of her signature high notes.

