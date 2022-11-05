ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RS0c6_0izEIOFu00

The Avon cosmetics conglomerate is shutting down its facility in the Village of Suffern after 136 years.

The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.

Mayor Michael Curley says this might not necessarily be such a bad thing due to the tax breaks that Avon receives on their property.

"They made a deal years ago with the Village of Suffern, County of Rockland, school district and the town,” said Curley. “They threatened to leave our neighborhood unless we gave them a tax break. Our taxes we're receiving from this property is $166,000. We should be receiving $620,000. So, the taxpayers and the residents lost hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Whoever ends up buying the piece of property will be required to pay the normal taxes.

News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

