Cosmetics giant Avon to close Suffern facility after 136 years in the village

The Avon cosmetics conglomerate is shutting down its facility in the Village of Suffern after 136 years.

The company plans to close at the end of 2024 and will begin laying off workers this coming February. There are currently 136 employees at the factory. At one point, there were more than 1,000 workers there.

Mayor Michael Curley says this might not necessarily be such a bad thing due to the tax breaks that Avon receives on their property.

"They made a deal years ago with the Village of Suffern, County of Rockland, school district and the town,” said Curley. “They threatened to leave our neighborhood unless we gave them a tax break. Our taxes we're receiving from this property is $166,000. We should be receiving $620,000. So, the taxpayers and the residents lost hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Whoever ends up buying the piece of property will be required to pay the normal taxes.