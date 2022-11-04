Final South Carolina Injury Report

South Carolina carries a relatively clean sheet into Vanderbilt, but there are a few question marks one day before game-time.

Head coach Shane Beamer detailed the injury report on his weekly call-in show, and the Gamecocks are relatively healthy. However, several vital injuries should be monitored during the lead-up to kickoff.

Running back MarShawn Lloyd will draw the headlines, as Beamer confirmed that he would be questionable. Lloyd sustained a lower-body injury against Missouri and was limited for the rest of the game.

He has been their best offensive player this season, powering them to an efficient rushing attack. South Carolina has yet to be able to run the ball without him, and his absence may force us to take a long look at their capabilities without Lloyd.

Linebacker Brad Johnson missed the Missouri game, but Beamer said he would be back. Defensive coordinator Clayton White also confirmed this earlier in the week ; the Gamecocks should be excited to get Johnson back in the lineup to continue his development.

Edge rusher Terrell Dawkins continues to be closer to a return but is doubtful for action this weekend. Beamer said Dawkins practiced with the team this week, but everything is touch and go. However, we should expect him back sooner than later.

