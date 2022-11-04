The Brooklyn Nets are already looking to trade Ben Simmons after his slow start to the season

The Nets are reportedly looking into trading away Ben Simmons just eight games into the season after his horrible start to the season

Not much has gone right for the Brooklyn Nets to start the 2022-23 season. They are just 2-6 on the season, they have already fired their head coach Steve Nash , and they have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games after he promoted an antisemitic film on social media and refused to apologize for his actions. It's not surprising to see things falling apart for Brooklyn early on in the season, and it looks like things may be going from bad to worse for the Nets.

The Nets may be giving up on Simmons already

Part of the reason for the Nets' struggles is the fact that Ben Simmons has struggled mightily to start his career with Brooklyn. The Nets gave up a lot to land Simmons last season in the hopes that he could work with Irving and Kevin Durant to lead them on a title run this season. Yet Simmons has looked horrible in his return to the court after a yearlong layoff, and the Nets may already be out of patience.

Reports have emerged that the Nets are already throwing Simmons' name out on the market in trade talks in hopes that they will be able to add some more players that can aid Durant and Irving in their quest to win a championship. No deal appears imminent, but it isn't a good sign that the Nets are already looking to cut their losses with Simmons just eight games into the season.

"In the days before Saturday's brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter, per SNY sources. Ben Simmons' name came up in the talks, sources say. It's unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting. And that was before the club fired Nash. So it's reasonable to expect the team to take an aggressive approach in the trade market." - Ian Begley, SNY

Would the Nets be able to get anything in return for Simmons?

Early on in the season, the same problems that the Nets had last season seem to still be plaguing the team in the present. They don't have the talent needed to support Durant and Irving, their supposed third star in Simmons isn't playing up to his potential, and there is complete chaos throughout the organization. That isn't totally Simmons' fault, but he has certainly contributed to the team's awful start to the season.

If the Nets are looking to trade Simmons, it's fair to wonder whether they would be able to get anything in return for him. If Brooklyn is looking to move him already after just six games, that's probably not a good sign, and there likely wouldn't be many teams willing to give up much to land him. And even then, is it worth giving up on their reclamation project with Simmons so soon after they traded James Harden to land him last season?

Simply put, the Nets have been a mess to open the 2022-23 season, and it only seems like a matter of time until everything falls apart for them this season. Simmons' struggles aren't helping anyone, and the only way to change the dysfunction would be to win. Simmons isn't contributing to wins currently, and if that continues, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Nets increase their efforts to move him as the season progresses.