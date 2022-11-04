NC Woman Takes Us Through Architectural Salvage Store And We Have To Visit!

We would be able to spend hours wandering these aisles!

Have you ever heard of architectural salvage ? If not don’t worry, we hadn’t either! Essentially, this kind of salvage, or flipping, involves going into old homes or places and salvaging critical elements of those spaces, the random pieces that still look great and are living pieces of history, then taking them for use in our own homes!



One TikTok creator, Dara , recently took us on a tour of her local salvage slash antique shop, and we have never been more amazed by all the pieces that we saw!

Dara starts off the video by showing off a massive pile of free wood lying out front - a real pile of treasure considering the price of wood. A lot of these pieces probably came from homes older than your parents, salvaged, and hopefully able to be used in some creative way in someone else’s home.

We then get taken inside and immediately we are blown away. There are old windows, pieces of tile from floors and roofs, and so many vintages and antique pieces that show their age in the sheer creativity of their curves and lines. When we say that all kinds of pieces are here, we really do mean it. If you could ever dream of it, it is likely in this shop, and we would give anything to go and spend a couple of hours just wandering around here, breathing in all the old stories that you can practically feel right through the video screen.

We could go on and on about just how many interesting things are here, but we’d like to leave you with another note… Just how many of these pieces are true touchstones to the past, that still echo with tales of their former owners? Architectural salvage is so important, not only to getting great pieces for cheaper than you could buy them nowadays, but also to save those small pieces of history, and the people who’s lives they once enriched, little by little.



