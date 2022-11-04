Read full article on original website
Battle for Wisconsin Senate, Indiana GOP hopes to keep total control
Polls in Wisconsin are open Tuesday until 8 p.m., and a photo ID is required to cast your ballot in the state. In Indiana, Republicans hope to protect their complete control of state government, while Democrats look for their first statewide win in a decade.
Arizona officials explain reported voting issue in Maricopa County
Voters in Arizona were reporting ballot counting issues Tuesday morning. However, election officials say it was actually a printing issue.
What to expect in the Illinois Secretary of State race
Alexi Giannoulias enters the November general election as the favorite over the Republican nominee, state Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, as well as downstate Libertarian candidate Jesse White — no relation to the retiring secretary of state.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in California for $2 billion jackpot
ALTADENA, Calif. - The grand prize for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is going to someone in California, lottery officials said, making that person the winner of the largest lottery in history. The record prize was sold at Joe's Service Center on West Woodbury Road in Altadena in Los Angeles...
National Park Service: Please refrain from licking this psychedelic toad
As tempting as it may be, the National Park Service does not want visitors to lick the Sonoran Desert toad. The toad, also known as the Colorado River toad, is one of the largest found in North America — measuring nearly 7 inches, according to the park service. It also has a "weak, low-pitched" sound.
Election Day 2022: Key states to watch as votes come in
Pat Brady, former chairman of the Illinois Republican Party, talks about what to expect in some of the major races going on across this nation on this Election Day.
Where are the winning numbers in Powerball's $1.9B jackpot?
UPDATE: Powerball: Here are the winning numbers in record-breaking $1.9B jackpot after delay. All eyes are on Powerball's website as the nation awaits the winning numbers to get drawn for the $1.9 billion jackpot. But here's the problem: the site has crashed and there is now a delay in the...
Early voting up in Illinois; Chicago slightly lagging behind
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois officials say early voting is up in the state. In-person early voting and mail-in balloting have been going on for weeks, and data shows the number of ballots cast before Election Day is running slightly ahead of the last midterm election in 2018 statewide. However, Chicago...
8 winning Powerball tickets of up to $150K sold in Illinois over the weekend
The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. However, eight people won prizes ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 from tickets purchased in Illinois. Three players matched four numbers and the Powerball along with adding the game’s "Power Play" feature to...
Chicagoland weather forecast for Sunday night, November 6
FOX 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl says we're going to see a surprisingly warm day this week, followed by more seasonal cold.
