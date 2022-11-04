Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: No counties under bans for the first time in months
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – Below-average rainfall has caused county judges to issue burn bans across Arkansas for most of 2022. Lately, a few heavy rain events have dropped several inches of rain and caused all 75 counties to drop their burn bans. Within the last 10 days, most of...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: 14 tornadoes confirmed from November 4th storms
The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 12 tornadoes from Friday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers followed by a big warm-up
TODAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. TUESDAY: The warm front will be off to our north. This means temperatures will continue...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradually clearing out on Election Day
TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Areas of dense fog will also be an issue across southern Arkansas. The fog will thin out by mid-morning. Then the clouds thin out later in the morning to around midday. By then, we’re partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain to start the workweek
TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly build into the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase after midnight. TOMORROW: Isolated showers will be possible across the area Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Clouds will linger throughout the day keeping temperatures near seasonal values in the upper 60s.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds for the lunar eclipse, pleasant for voting
TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temps in the upper 50s near sunrise. Moonrise is 4:49pm today and moonset is 6:44am Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning with best viewing around 5am in Little Rock. This one is called the Beaver Blood Moon, because of the full moon’s nickname in November (beaver) and blood moon, because the moon appears a reddish/orange during a total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds will block much of the view of the lunar eclipse. Next total lunar eclipse visible in Little Rock isn’t until 2025.
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
Arkansas statewide issues election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansans were able to vote on four statewide issues on November 8, 2022. You can view those results below.
Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some...
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in world history. The cash option is $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Monday at 10 p.m. central. There...
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022
Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11
Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
Strong Earthquake in Southern Missouri Saturday Felt by Many
Thanks to the New Madrid fault system, there are earthquakes in southern Missouri all the time. However, there was a stronger than normal quake on Saturday that was reported felt by many to the USGS. According to the USGS, this was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake centered just north of Van...
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
How the Arkansas River compares to the Mississippi during extreme drought
Extreme drought conditions impacted water levels across the region. Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose spoke with Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District about why barge traffic on the Arkansas River hasn't been hit as hard as the Mississippi.
No matter who wins, the next Governor of Arkansas will make history
With polls in Arkansas open until 7:30 p.m., the race at the top of every ballot is the one to choose Governor Asa Hutchinson's successor.
Arkansas high school football playoff brackets released
Photo by Tommy Land After a three days full of schedule changes due to severe weather, the Arkansas high school football state playoff brackets for all classifications and 8-man sanctioned released. See links to all playoff brackets below. 7A 6A4A3A2A8-MAN
Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
