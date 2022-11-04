ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Showers followed by a big warm-up

TODAY: A warm front will move through Arkansas in the morning. This will bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. No severe weather. Temperatures will get into the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. TUESDAY: The warm front will be off to our north. This means temperatures will continue...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradually clearing out on Election Day

TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Areas of dense fog will also be an issue across southern Arkansas. The fog will thin out by mid-morning. Then the clouds thin out later in the morning to around midday. By then, we’re partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 70s.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain to start the workweek

TONIGHT: Clouds will slowly build into the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Rain chances will start to increase after midnight. TOMORROW: Isolated showers will be possible across the area Monday, mainly during the morning hours. Clouds will linger throughout the day keeping temperatures near seasonal values in the upper 60s.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds for the lunar eclipse, pleasant for voting

TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temps in the upper 50s near sunrise. Moonrise is 4:49pm today and moonset is 6:44am Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning with best viewing around 5am in Little Rock. This one is called the Beaver Blood Moon, because of the full moon’s nickname in November (beaver) and blood moon, because the moon appears a reddish/orange during a total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds will block much of the view of the lunar eclipse. Next total lunar eclipse visible in Little Rock isn’t until 2025.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Winter storm brings rain, snow and flood fears to California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Voters headed to polls as a major winter storm pounded California on Election Day, bringing rain and snow to the drought-stricken state along with possible flash flooding in areas recently scarred by wildfires, and fears that the downpours could lead to a low turnout. Some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma Winter Weather Prediction- Snow & Ice for Thanksgiving 2022

Turkey day is on the way. It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is just a short couple of weeks away, this year has flown by. While we're all looking forward to spending some time with family and friends, not to mention eating. However, weather predictions are calling for snow and ice during the Thanksgiving holiday, oh boy!
OKLAHOMA STATE
THV11

Live updates for Arkansas's 2022 election results

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Election day is finally here in Arkansas voters have until 7:30 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 elections. The biggest races include deciding who will be the next Governor of Arkansas, the Little Rock mayoral race, and whether recreational marijuana will be legalized.
ARKANSAS STATE
kttn.com

Missouri “Winter Weather Preparedness Week” is November 7–11

Missourians should not be fooled by this week’s daily high temperatures climbing into the 70s; winter, and the snow, sleet, and ice that come with it, are right around the corner! That’s why the National Weather Service, the State Emergency Management Agency, and Missouri’s local emergency managers are teaming up to promote Nov. 7 to 11 as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
okcfox.com

Fugitive wanted for Arkansas murder arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Arkansas was arrested in Oklahoma City over the weekend. Oklahoma City police said 36-year-old Broderick Carter was taken into custody at a house in the 1300 block of NW 106th Street on Saturday after a standoff. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy