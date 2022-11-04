Read full article on original website
Related
Because of Two New Laws, many employers will be required to post salary information in the near Future
Next week, job seekers and existing employees will have a much better understanding of what many employers are willing to pay. Despite the fact that there is already a patchwork of state and local laws aimed at improving pay transparency, many companies still do not advertise what they pay upfront. However, two new laws that will go into effect soon may have the greatest impact on employers and job seekers across the country.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Need to avoid a national railroad strike
A coalition of over 300 national, state and local trade associations is urging President Joe Biden to engage with railroads and unions to avoid a national rail strike during the holiday season. The coalition in a letter to Biden said, "It is paramount that these contracts now be ratified, as...
Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net.
Emily Withnall caught COVID-19 from her teenager in July 2020. In the more than two years since, the 40-year-old has suffered from debilitating fatigue, spinal pain and heart palpitations. In addition to her primary care doctor, she regularly sees a cardiologist and says her acupuncturist and craniosacral therapy help relieve her pain and the trouble […] The post Millions of workers are dealing with long COVID. Advocates call for expanding social safety net. appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
McKnight's
Are value-based payments the best CMS can do for nursing home residents? A call for stronger action
America’s nursing homes are in crisis, and the government has been complicit. In the past 2 and a half years, COVID-19 has killed more than 158,000 nursing home residents. These facilities, filled with the nation’s most medically frail, have been understaffed, poorly managed and ignored for decades, creating the perfect storm allowing the pandemic to wreak devastating casualties.
Radio Ink
Forecast Panel to Explore FCC Vacancy
When Forecast 2022 assembled last year, there was a key vacancy at the Federal Communications Commission — and, one year later, just as Forecast 2023 is set to take place, that seat at the FCC remains vacant. At Forecast 2023, a panel of experts will weigh in on the...
Here’s how lawmakers are tackling rising cyber threats in the health sector
Congress is increasingly sounding the alarm over cyber threats targeting the health care sector. Several congressional lawmakers have stepped up their efforts to protect the industry amid a rise in cyberattacks by introducing policies and recommendations aimed at addressing and mitigating such threats. “Over the past decade, the American public...
Roll Call Online
Warner warns of cyberthreats to health care industry
The health care sector faces increasing pressure from cyberattacks targeting hospitals and other medical facilities while it deals with old equipment and systems that weren’t designed with cybersecurity in mind, warns a policy paper from the office of Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. Citing input from health care and cybersecurity...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
Comments / 0