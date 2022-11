Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis easily won reelection Tuesday, defeating former Republican governor turned Democrat Charlie Crist in a closely watched contest. "We made promises to the people, and we have delivered on those promises. So today, after four years, the people have delivered their verdict. Freedom is here to stay," DeSantis said at his victory party. "Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages."

