Riverdale, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road

COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
CANTON, GA
11Alive

Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl

LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
LITHONIA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car crashes into DeKalb County school

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police hope to find out why a driver plowed into a charter school classroom. The frightening accident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy on Memorial Drive. The headmaster at Ivy Prep Academy say a teacher was engaging her class when out of nowhere, a car...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police confirm shooting on Decatur Street at Piedmont Avenue

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. The victim is said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect and motive...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Family of 10 escape from burning Gwinnett County home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family will have to start everything over after an early morning fire destroyed their home. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Cross in Lawrenceville. Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty. His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating

ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
ATLANTA, GA

