Man wanted in ex-girlfriend’s Ga. murder found dead in creek, police say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The man deputies in Douglas County were looking for who allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend on Friday, was found dead in a Villa Rica creek, police say. Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds said in a news conference on Monday that Harold Dakers, 34, was accused of...
Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
Parents upset after 15-year-old boy stabbed at Morrow High School
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has learned that a 15-year-old student was stabbed at a Clayton County high school last week. Paramedics told Channel 2′s Tom Jones that the boy was stabbed twice at Morrow High School in Ellenwood. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Man accused of kidnapping Ga. couple also shot homeowner after giving him ‘gift card,’ family says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 is learning more about the Alabama man being accused of violent crimes across metro Atlanta. Michael Butler is accused of forcing his way into a Coweta County home, tying up the couple who lived there and kidnapping them, according to police. Investigators say he also tried to shoot one of them three times, but the gun jammed.
2 people injured in apartment fire started by 12-year-old, mother says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were injured in a DeKalb apartment fire early Monday morning. The DeKalb Fire and Rescue Department confirmed to Channel 2 that they were working a fire on Glenwood Road. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach was at the scene and spoke with the owner of...
58-Year-Old Peter DeToyffoli Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Clayton County, GA)
Clayton County Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on I-75 that claimed a life. The crash happened near Forest Parkway and Tara Boulevard around 3 a.m. The victim was identified as 58-year-old Peter DeToyffoli.
Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
Coroner: Body of 20-year-old Georgia woman found on the side of the road
COWPENS, South Carolina (WYFF) -- A death investigation is underway after a woman's body was found on the shoulder of a road in Cherokee County. The Cherokee County Coroner identified the woman as Emily Lauren King, 20, of Canton, Georgia. The coroner says King was discovered by a passerby about...
Photo provided of missing Lithonia 13-year-old girl
LITHONIA, Ga. — A teenage girl from Lithonia is missing, according to the DeKalb County Police Department on Tuesday. Deaniyka is 13-years-old and was last seen Monday leaving her home on Evans Mill Road, police said in their Facebook post. The department did not provide a last name for the teen.
Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance
Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen. In August 2017, the Georgia...
Car crashes into DeKalb County school
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police hope to find out why a driver plowed into a charter school classroom. The frightening accident happened at Ivy Preparatory Academy on Memorial Drive. The headmaster at Ivy Prep Academy say a teacher was engaging her class when out of nowhere, a car...
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
Atlanta police confirm shooting on Decatur Street at Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. The victim is said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect and motive...
Couple jumps from burning DeKalb County apartment
A couple had to leap out of their third-floor DeKalb County apartment Monday morning after it went up in flames. A 12-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the fire.
Family of 10 escape from burning Gwinnett County home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A Gwinnett County family will have to start everything over after an early morning fire destroyed their home. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Providence Drive and Flowers Cross in Lawrenceville. Crews arriving at the scene found the two-story home covered...
Man steals Grady ambulance, arrested after he runs a red light, police say
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after Atlanta Police said he stole a Grady ambulance from 550 Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, shortly after being made aware of the stolen ambulance an officer spotted an ambulance near Piedmont Road and Monroe Drive.
Henry County police remember fallen officer one year later
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - It's been a year since Henry County police officer Paramhans Desai was tragically killed in the line of duty. His family said all he ever wanted to do was grow up to become a policeman, and that dream came true. Officer Desai spent 17 years as a law enforcement veteran.
Two men shot while walking home in Atlanta, police investigating
ATLANTA — Two men were shot early Sunday morning as they walked home, police told Channel 2 Action News. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to 430 Gartrell St. SE and located two men with gunshot wounds. During the initial investigation the men told police they were walking home with two female friends when they were approached two male and a female suspect.
Cobb mother indicted on lesser charge in toddler’s 2017 beating death
A Cobb County grand jury has indicted a woman for second-degree murder in the 2017 beating death of her 21-month-old son...
17-year-old dead after another argument leads to gunfire, police say
Another dispute led to deadly gunfire in Atlanta on Friday night, according to police.
