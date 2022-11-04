ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police confirm shooting on Decatur Street at Piedmont Avenue

ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. The victim is said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect and motive...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Discharged patient arrested for Atlanta ambulance joyride, police say

ATLANTA - A man is in custody facing charges after police say he left the hospital in Atlanta where he was being treated to take an ambulance out for a spin. Officials say early Monday morning the paramedics went inside Emory Hospital Midtown on the 500 block of Peachtree Street and left the engine to the ambulance running.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man dies from injuries in SW Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led to the deadly shooting or if investigators have identified a suspect. Police went to Katherwood Drive at around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday to investigate. Officers found a man with gunshot...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for MARTA homicide arrested after standoff, police say

ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night. Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
JONESBORO, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
HARALSON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, GA

