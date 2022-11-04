Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bartaco opens new location in Vinings + secret taco newsMalika BowlingVinings, GA
Women’s Volleyball: ‘A sister away from home’: Gonzales, MacNeill reminisce on journey from Georgia to Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Top French Cafés and Bistros In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Massive Antique Mall in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenMarietta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Bodycam video: Atlanta officers chase down man wanted for multiple murders
ATLANTA - Police have arrested a man wanted for two separate homicides out of Atlanta and East Point. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department say at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 29, APD officers were alerted to a vehicle associated with a murder suspect in the area. Officers spotted the...
fox5atlanta.com
Search continues for suspect accused of shooting Georgia detention officer
Henry County investigators have released Snapchat video of the man accused of shooting a detention officer and killing another man at an apartment complex Friday. Brentson Thomas remains on the run.
fox5atlanta.com
Family speaks out as search continues for suspect in deadly shooting
The Henry County Sheriff's Office is still searching for Brentson Bernard Thomas, a man wanted in the shooting death of 33-year-old Michael Brown III. Brown's family says the two were childhood friends and aren't sure why Thomas turned on him.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police confirm shooting on Decatur Street at Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA - On Tuesday night, Atlanta police confirmed a shooting at the intersection of Decatur Street SE and Piedmont Avenue SE. The victim is said to be alert, conscious and breathing. They issued a warning to drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area during the investigation. A suspect and motive...
fox5atlanta.com
Authorities giving update on search for suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett said they are still actively following good leads to as to the whereabouts of "armed and dangerous" suspect Brentson Bernard Thomas. He also announced deputies are searching for Dimarie Ayanna Coulter for potentially helping Thomas elude authorities. Two people also have been arrested on similar charges.
fox5atlanta.com
Gainesville shooting suspects missing after SWAT standoff
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Hall County authorities have continued the search for two homicide suspects after a Gainesville shooting led to an hours-long SWAT standoff Tuesday morning. Deputies from the sheriff's office were called to investigate the shooting in the 1300 block of Brown Street near Old Athens Road around 10:25 a.m.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb Police arrest suspect in deadly shooting of 17-year-old
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy Sunday afternoon. Police charged 23-year-old Tavares Spencer with the teen victim’s murder. While family members of the victim said the suspect’s arrest is somewhat of a relief, it doesn’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Discharged patient arrested for Atlanta ambulance joyride, police say
ATLANTA - A man is in custody facing charges after police say he left the hospital in Atlanta where he was being treated to take an ambulance out for a spin. Officials say early Monday morning the paramedics went inside Emory Hospital Midtown on the 500 block of Peachtree Street and left the engine to the ambulance running.
fox5atlanta.com
3 charged with hindering capture of suspect accused of shooting Henry County detention officer
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Two people are in custody and a third is on the run after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they helped the suspect wanted in the shooting death of one man and the shooting of Henry County detention officer elude capture. Joseph Kimber and Lashonda...
fox5atlanta.com
Video: Good Samaritans in Cobb County rescue victim from burning car
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - An off-duty officer from the Cobb County Police Department knew he had to help when he saw a crashed car fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. He wasn't the only Good Samaritan to come to the victim's rescue. His dashboard and body cam caught the entire act of heroism on tape.
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens displaced in DeKalb County apartment fired started by 12-year-old, family says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple families had to escape their homes after a fire broke out at a DeKalb County apartment complex early Monday morning. Officials tell FOX 5 the fire happened shortly before 5 a.m. at the Austin Oaks apartments on the 4300 block of Glenwood Road. One resident...
fox5atlanta.com
Jenna Van Gelderen: Georgia investigators searching for missing woman 5 years after disappearance
Five years after her mysterious disappearance, Georgia law enforcement are hoping someone can help them discover what happened to 25-year-old Jenna Van Gelderen. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for assistance from the public for any clues that could help them find Van Gelderen. In August 2017, the Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Man dies from injuries in SW Atlanta shooting, police say
ATLANTA - Police said a man was shot dead on Saturday afternoon in southwest Atlanta. Police haven't explained what led to the deadly shooting or if investigators have identified a suspect. Police went to Katherwood Drive at around 5:22 p.m. on Saturday to investigate. Officers found a man with gunshot...
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in Alabama after violent multi-state crime spree, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - A man is in custody after a violent multi-jurisdiction crime spree in Georgia and Alabama on Friday. Investigators in the two states say they have linked 35-year-old Michael Butler to a kidnapping in Coweta County, a shooting in Chattahoochee Hills, and the kidnapping of two teenage girls in Alabama.
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for MARTA homicide arrested after standoff, police say
ATLANTA - Police said officers arrested a man and safely removed a woman from a home after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement on Saturday night. Police responded at around 6:45 p.m. to a report of gunshots at a home on Howell Street in southeast Atlanta and said a man had barricaded himself inside with a woman.
fox5atlanta.com
One dead, one arrested after Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ga. - Clayton County police are unraveling the details in a Jonesboro shooting that left one dead and one in handcuffs Sunday morning. Around 7:57 a.m. officers said they were flagged down in the area of Tara Boulevard and Old Dixie Road to investigate a shooting. That's when they said they actually saw the suspect trying to flee the scene.
fox5atlanta.com
Fayette County deputies searching for owner of runaway pig
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Have lost a pig? That might sound like a crazy question, but one Georgia law enforcement office is hoping to find the owner of a swine who went solo. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office say deputies were called Monday night to the 500 block of Davis Road after reports of something intruding in a resident's yard.
fox5atlanta.com
Haralson County K-9 finds meth, fentanyl, heroin and more on suspect
HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. - While arresting a man wanted for felony probation violation in Tallapoosa, officials from Haralson County Sheriff's Office, including the K-9 unit, made a stunning discovery. Deputies said they caught the suspect trying to hide a black bag under his vehicle. Inside the bag, they said they...
fox5atlanta.com
Douglas County officials search for man connected to murder
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office have announced a search for a man they believe is connected to a recent murder. Deputies are looking for Harold Dakers, 34. They believe the suspect was last seen in Villa Rica. Dakers is wanted for questioning about a...
fox5atlanta.com
Couple jumps from burning DeKalb County apartment
A couple had to leap out of their third-floor DeKalb County apartment Monday morning after it went up in flames. A 12-year-old boy has been detained in connection with the fire.
Comments / 0