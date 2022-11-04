Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
1,000 Turkey Givaway and Health Fair this weekend, Nov. 12
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 79th District Annual Turkey Giveaway is back the weekend of Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Jackie Robinson Family YMCA. Assembly member and candidate for the 79th District, Dr. Akilah Weber (D), joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about the event that she is helping to put on for the community.
kusi.com
Chula Vista residents hoping to win $1.9 Billion Powerball jackpot
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion. This is one of the largest jackpots in history. KUSI’s Jenny Milkowski was out in Chula Vista talking to people who are hoping to win the record breaking jackpot.
kusi.com
Storm descends on San Diego County on Monday, Sept. 7
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following a tranquil weekend, a Pacific storm is set to descend on San Diego County and throughout Southern California today, bringing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. Showers should begin to arrive early Monday from the northwest and spread into all areas by Monday night, according...
kusi.com
30 Arrested Across San Diego County in Human Trafficking Operation
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A four-day anti-human trafficking operation in San Diego County resulted in 30 arrests of people accused of responding to advertisements offering sexual services, the California Attorney General’s Office said Monday. The initiative dubbed Operation Century Week was carried out in Encinitas, National City, San...
kusi.com
Average San Diego County gas price rises for third time in four days
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday for the third time in four days following a 30-day streak of dropping prices, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $5.505. The average price is 6.6 cents less than...
kusi.com
Powerball jackpot reaches $1.9 billion
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Powerball jackpot has soared to $1.9 billion. This is one of the largest jackpots in history. KUSI’s Ed Lenderman went live in Encinitas where a ticket matching five numbers from Saturday, the Nov. 5 drawing was purchased.
kusi.com
District 4 & 5 County Supervisors up for re-election
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two county supervisors originally elected four years ago will be seeking a second term in Tuesday’s election, with the District 4 incumbent facing a political newcomer, while the District 5 incumbent’s opponent is a water district official. A Democrat representing District 4, Board...
kusi.com
50th Congressional candidate Corey Gustafson (R) makes final pitch to San Diego voters
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Election Day is just hours away, and candidates from all races are making their final pitch to voters. 50th Congressional District candidate Corey Gustafson (R), is campaigning against longtime incumbent Rep. Scott Peters. Gustafson pointed out that Scott Peters voting record is 100% in support...
kusi.com
Measure P: A one-cent tax increase in El Cajon
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – El Cajon voters will soon make a decision on Measure P, a one-cent sales tax that will boost the general fund by $12 million. El Cajon City Manager Graham Mitchell spoke to KUSI to break down what exactly Measure P does and how it would benefit the community.
kusi.com
Measure H: Using parkland for child care infrastructure
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure going before voters today would allow San Diego to lease out its parks and recreation centers for child care services. Measure H would address a dearth of child care facilities in the city, according to supporters, who say the measure would amend the city charter to expand what properties can allow child care services.
kusi.com
Three incumbents fight to retain council seats while District 6 remains a tossup
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Three incumbent San Diego City Council members will fight to retain their seats Tuesday, while two candidates will vie for an open seat in the District 6 race. In District 2, incumbent Jen Campbell will face dentist/professor Linda Lukacs. They outpaced former Assemblywoman Lori Saldana...
kusi.com
Chula Vista mayoral candidates make final pitch to voters ahead of Election Day
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Chula Vista mayoral race between Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar and Republican John McCann is expected to be a toss up. McCann’s campaign first made headlines after he held a press conference announcing that he hired a private investigator to stalk Campa-Najjar, in order to prove that he lives in Banker’s Hill, not the City of Chula Vista.
kusi.com
Measure C: Repealing the Midway District height limit
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Voters will decide today whether to keep or remove San Diego’s 30-foot height limit for buildings in the Midway District. Measure C’s passage would exclude the 1,324-acre Midway-Pacific Highway Community Plan area from the existing 30-foot height limit on buildings, which supporters say will spur housing opportunities and revitalize a rundown neighborhood.
kusi.com
Measure U: School bonds for infrastructure updates and repair
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified School District is asking voters to approve its fourth school bond measure since 2008. Measure U is a local school bond promoting various improvements to schools. A “Yes” vote supports authorizing $3.2 billion in bonds to upgrade and repair infrastructure and classrooms,...
Comments / 0