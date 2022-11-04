ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Asks: Where can downtown workers find parking?

The City strives to create affordable parking for everyone that utilizes the downtown area. There are several parking options at various price points available through the City of Asheville in the downtown area. Check out our parking options, along with pricing, locations and availability. Free Parking Lots:. 130 North Lexington...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022

The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?

Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
gsabusiness.com

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
GREENVILLE, SC
Flying Magazine

Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land

Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

WNC general elections 2022 live coverage

(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Manheimer has been the face of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
whqr.org

New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties

Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
MACON COUNTY, NC
Mountain Xpress

APD seeks missing teenager– Jada Douglas

Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Jada Douglas (06/17/2005) was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on October 20, 2022, in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville. She is described as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 6 inches, about 100 pounds, with curly red hair and brown eyes. Douglas was last seen wearing a hoodie with patches, grey sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.
WSOC Charlotte

Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. The time-honored tradition dates back more than...
ASHEVILLE, NC
secretatlanta.co

Beloved Asheville Chocolate Shop Opens At Atlanta’s Ponce City Market

A decadent chocolate factory is bringing you something sweet to eat at PCM. French Broad Chocolate has finally arrived in Atlanta with something for every chocolate lover to enjoy. Originally started in the mountains of Costa Rica by dream team Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, FBC, got the most authentic source of chocolate from the cacao plant.
ATLANTA, GA
WSPA 7News

Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
ASHEVILLE, NC

