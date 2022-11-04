Read full article on original website
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Asks: Where can downtown workers find parking?
The City strives to create affordable parking for everyone that utilizes the downtown area. There are several parking options at various price points available through the City of Asheville in the downtown area. Check out our parking options, along with pricing, locations and availability. Free Parking Lots:. 130 North Lexington...
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County Community Reparations Commission meeting, Nov. 7, 2022
The Community Reparations Commission is empowered to make short, medium, and long-term recommendations that will make significant progress toward repairing the damage caused by public and private systemic racism. The task of the Reparations Commission is to issue a report in a timely manner for consideration by the City, County, and other participating community groups for incorporation into their respective short-term and long-term priorities and plans.
ashevillenc.gov
Who’s up this week on What’s Up AVL! City of Asheville Urban Planner and Historic Preservation Manager – Alexandra Cole
The City of Asheville’s bi-monthly radio show gives the community the chance to take a deep dive with City of Asheville staff and departments. Learn about different departments and what projects are taking place in your community. This week, the City of Asheville host Sam Parada will sit down...
WLOS.com
'Homesick:' New Art in the Heart display shares Asheville residents' housing experiences
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new lineup of Art in the Heart artworks and experiences will be in Pack Square Plaza for November and December. The new displays kick off with "Homesick," an audio visual projection consisting of 12 large floating house structures. The structures are varying heights and reach up to 15 feet tall.
avlwatchdog.org
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?
Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
gsabusiness.com
Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in Greenville
A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Flying Magazine
Flying to Asheville? Here’s Where To Land
Asheville, which is known for its outdoor activities, active arts scene, and its eclectic downtown vibe, offers a couple of convenient airports for GA pilots. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. There are a couple of great airport options for those flying into the Asheville, North Carolina, area. Asheville Regional Airport (KAVL) Asheville,...
Mountain Xpress
WNC general elections 2022 live coverage
(10:40 p.m.) Election events are now wrapping up across WNC, but Buncombe County Election Services is reminding voters that the process of certifying results has just begun. Some votes are also yet to be counted, including mailed ballots that were postmarked by Election Day and ballots from military and overseas voters.
WLOS.com
Incumbent Esther Manheimer defeats councilmember Kim Roney for Asheville mayor
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a term fraught with clashes over homelessness, job vacancies and police funding, Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer has been reelected. Unofficial results with 40 of 40 precincts reporting have Manheimer (20,790 votes) defeating challenger city councilmember Kim Roney (17,677). Manheimer has been the face of...
WLOS.com
Hendersonville Christmas Parade to light up Main Street after dark this year
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Hendersonville is changing up its annual Christmas Parade this year. Following more public requests than officials can count for a nighttime event, the city is making the switch from a daytime setting to evening this year, calling this year's spectacle "Christmas Lights."
fb101.com
RENOWNED CRAFT CHOCOLATE COMPANY FRENCH BROAD CHOCOLATE ANNOUNCES ITS FIRST LOCATION OUTSIDE OF ASHEVILLE IS NOW OPEN AT PONCE CITY MARKET
Ponce City Market announces French Broad Chocolate – the bean-to-bar craft chocolate company out of Asheville, North Carolina – is now open on the first floor of the Central Food Hall. French Broad Chocolate was founded in 2006 by Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan. The pair drove a...
whqr.org
New sheriffs elected in 11 WNC counties
Voters in 11 Western North Carolina counties elected new sheriffs this year, following a number of retirements and leading to a changing of the guard in this region. BPR talked with some of the retiring sheriffs and community leaders about the constitutional implications of this election. The national group, Constitutional...
WRAL
Asheville artist uses strong women in his life to encourage others through art
A black artist from Asheville was raised in Mississippi and influenced by many women in his family who believed in him. Today, he often paints portraits of those women while encouraging others to believe in themselves. A black artist from Asheville was raised in Mississippi and influenced by many women...
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best roadside eateries in the country, including this stop in North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
APD seeks missing teenager– Jada Douglas
Asheville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Jada Douglas (06/17/2005) was last seen around 6:45 p.m. on October 20, 2022, in the area of Biltmore Avenue in South Asheville. She is described as a bi-racial female, 5 feet 6 inches, about 100 pounds, with curly red hair and brown eyes. Douglas was last seen wearing a hoodie with patches, grey sweatpants, and white Nike tennis shoes.
Biltmore gets decked out for the holidays
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The holidays have arrived at Asheville’s most famous address. Christmas at Biltmore, featuring hundreds of thousands of twinkling lights, fragrant wreaths, fresh greenery, and thousands of glittering ornaments, is now on display and runs through Jan. 8, 2023. The time-honored tradition dates back more than...
WLOS.com
Schools closed in Jackson, Cherokee as students, staff call in sick
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday was a day off from school for students in two mountain districts. Cherokee Central Schools and Jackson County Public Schools kept their doors closed after a large number of students, faculty and staff stayed home sick Thursday and Friday. The lack of adults...
WYFF4.com
Homeless to homeowner: A family is reunited thanks to local homeless nonprofit groups
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Each year, Greenville Homeless Alliance and its partners help countless families find housing, jobs, and self-sufficiency. Nov. 15 at its second annual Ignite Luncheon, it will celebrate success stories like Jessica Lyons, whose journey from homelessness to homeownership was made possible by Greenville community members.
secretatlanta.co
Beloved Asheville Chocolate Shop Opens At Atlanta’s Ponce City Market
A decadent chocolate factory is bringing you something sweet to eat at PCM. French Broad Chocolate has finally arrived in Atlanta with something for every chocolate lover to enjoy. Originally started in the mountains of Costa Rica by dream team Jael Skeffington and Dan Rattigan, FBC, got the most authentic source of chocolate from the cacao plant.
Asheville Police investigates gun discharges near downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA)- The Asheville Police Department is investigating gun discharges that that took place on Saturday night. There were no injuries or property damage reported to investigators. APD Patrol Officers were dispatched to reports of gun discharge at the 240 block of Livingston Street close to 12:59 a.m. on November 5. When officers arrived […]
