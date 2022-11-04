Read full article on original website
Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Catholic Charities Medical Mission returns to Laredo beginning starting Monday. Over the past ten years, Medical Missionaries of Divine Mercy provides medical services to thousands in the Laredo community. Organizers paused the mission briefly due to the pandemic but will once again offer vitals checkups, dental...
Last chance to register for LPD Blue Santa Program
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Tuesday is the last day to register for the Blue Santa Program. The program is organized by the Laredo Police Department. The goal is to gather toys, which will then be distributed to underprivileged people in our community. The Blue Santa Program registers people on-site at...
Veterans Day Parade taking place this Friday
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States that honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. This Friday, Laredo veterans and their families are invited to take part in a Veteran’s Day Parade. American Legion Post 59 along with several other...
Help honor a fallen veteran during National Wreaths Across America Day
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An annual event meant to honor our fallen heroes is coming up and organizers are asking for the community to take part in the cause. The National Wreaths Across America Day is an annual movement that is meant to remember the fallen, honor those who served, and teach our youth the value of freedom.
City Council revisits plastic bag ordinance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The City of Laredo is considering following the lead of Brownsville and implementing a modified version of its previous attempt at a plastic bag ban which was struck down by the Texas Supreme Court in 2018. The City Council...
The tight race for Laredo mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Ten candidates are vying to be selected as Laredo’s next mayor. It is expected to be a tight race for the candidates. Although there are a lot of options, it also makes it harder to decide who is the right pick. Today’s election will bring...
Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer's unites community
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A substantial turnout for the seventh edition of the Laredo Walk to End Alzheimer’s highlighted the support of the community as well as the severity of the disease locally as the event raised funds for the Alzheimer’s Association on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Texas A&M International University.
International Bridge System in Mexico experiencing issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Those crossing in and out of Mexico might experience some delays at the bridges. According to Laredo Police, the International Bridge System in Mexico is down. The system is down at a national level, and this is causing some traffic near the trade bridges. Authorities are...
Plant-based market on Sunday, local community gives back
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Bloomberg.com, the plant-based market is booming especially financially. In Laredo, the demand for plant-based options continues to grow. On Facebook, a group of Laredo’s created the group “Laredo Vegans.”. With over 1,000 members, many shared their thoughts and recommendations on plant-based foods...
Laredo health officials to address increase in overdose related deaths
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department, Laredo Fire and police will provide a presentation to the Laredo City Council on the recent increase in overdose related deaths. According to the City of Laredo, this year’s overdose cases are already close to doubling last year’s number. The...
Two arrested in Orange Grove after alleged murder southwest of Alice on Friday
ALICE, Texas — A man and a woman are facing capital murder charges after a 34-year-old man was found dead at a trailer near Alice on Friday, Nov. 4. Jim Wells County sheriff's deputies responded to a call about a reported stabbing on Friday right around 1:30 a.m., sheriff Daniel Bueno said. Deputies found Agapito Casas dead after being stabbed multiple times in the chest in a trailer in the Rancho Allegra area on Range Street.
TAMIU reminds alumni and staff to respect wildlife on campus
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Whether you are a student, instructor or a visitor on your way to the TAMIU campus, university officials have issued an advisory pertaining to the wildlife in the area. Texas A&M International University is home to thousands of dustdevils but also wildlife such as feral hogs,...
District 6 candidates strategize on Election Day
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Election Day marks the end of the road for many candidates. In just a few hours from now, they will learn whether they did everything they could to get their message out to the voters. With five very different candidates running to represent District 6, there...
Which restaurant is romantic and suitable for dating in Laredo?
There are always some beautiful and romantic restaurants, make us impressed and want to share with others. Any recommendations ?
Wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on KGNS
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News is your complete source for all Election Day coverage. Crews will be covering all the key races on all the stations of KGNS. Coverage continues throughout the day on our newscasts at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 10 p.m. When the polls close at 7 p.m., we begin wall-to-wall Election Day coverage on our Digital News Desk and on our app. Ruben Villarreal and Jerry Garza will bring you non-stop Election Night coverage.
Exercise your right to vote this Election Day!
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Pre-election voting has been ahead of the 2018 midterm pace across the states where there’s data available from the last three cycles. It’s still too early to tell if overall voter turnout will reach 2018 levels since voting patterns have changed over the years.
Man wanted for aggravated assault of a public servant
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A man is wanted for several charges including assault on a public servant. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Jonathan Pena, 25 who is wanted for assault, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest. His last known addressed was on the 300 block...
Bobcat found dead near El Cenizo
EL CENIZO, TX. (KGNS) - On Monday, a small bobcat was found dead along the side of the road in El Cenizo. According to the Texas Department of Wildlife, bobcats are common throughout Texas and frequently found in urban environments. The department says they typically avoid people and in fact,...
Election Day: Final Countdown
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the final countdown to have your voice heard in the midterm election. Several poll watchers and officials with the Webb County Elections Office are counting the early voting ballots. They say those results should be ready by 7 p.m. Once that time comes, they will start collecting those last-minute ballots from all 52 polling locations.
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry. The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection. CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033...
