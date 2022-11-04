Read full article on original website
Match Report: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Liverpool - Super Salah Steals The Show
Liverpool travelled to the capital in the hope to turn around their form in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester United 1-3 Chelsea: Women’s Super League – as it happened
Goals from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr, Lauren James and Erin Cuthbert ended Manchester United’s perfect start to the WSL season
BBC
Wales 'must get better' for Argentina - defence coach Gethin Jenkins
Defence coach Gethin Jenkins says players and coaches have spoken honestly as they aim to bounce back from their 55-23 defeat to New Zealand. Wales conceded eight tries against the All Blacks and this Saturday host Argentina who beat England 30-29 on the opening weekend of the Autumn Series. Jenkins...
