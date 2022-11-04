Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus
COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
KCBY
Holly Boardman - Exec. Director - Coos Bay Downtown Association
Holly Boardman - Exec. Director - Coos Bay Downtown Association discusses Small Shop Saturday on Nov. 11th and the arrival of Santa on the Friday after Thanksgiving.
KCBY
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
KCBY
LIVE Election Updates
---- US Representative, 4th District: Skarlatos with thin lead over Hoyle in first-reported returns. In the race for U.S. Representative, 4th District, Republican Alek Skarlatos has a narrow lead over Democrat Val Hoyle in the earliest returns, 51,759 to 51,672. Each candidate has around 47% of the vote thus far.
KCBY
Sheriff: Traffic stop in Roseburg turns into pursuit, shootout, standoff with suspect
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A police pursuit turned into a several hour standoff hostage incident on Saturday night, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said. Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, deputies attempted a traffic stop in the 2500-block of Strickland Canyon Road. The driver attempted to flee and drove out Lookingglass...
Comments / 0