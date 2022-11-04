ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Bend, OR

Southwestern Oregon Community College EV charging stations on Coos Campus

COOS BAY, Ore. — Southwestern Oregon Community College (SWOCC) has announced the activation of electric vehicle charging station on its Coos Campus. SWOCC says the charging stations are available to students, faculty, local residents and for people traveling through the area. They say the project will provide access to EV charging to around 26,000 people who live within a 5-mile radius.
67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade Friday

ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 67th Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade will take place on Veterans Day Friday, November 11 at 11:00 a.m. This year's theme is "The Silent Service - Invisible, Invulnerable, Invincible" and the Grand Marshals will be "U.S. Navy Submarine Veterans." In a press release, Douglas...
LIVE Election Updates

---- US Representative, 4th District: Skarlatos with thin lead over Hoyle in first-reported returns. In the race for U.S. Representative, 4th District, Republican Alek Skarlatos has a narrow lead over Democrat Val Hoyle in the earliest returns, 51,759 to 51,672. Each candidate has around 47% of the vote thus far.
