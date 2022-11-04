ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Local business sells special ingredient for health living

A San Antonio woman is sharing her secret to healthy living. Alongside our partners TAAN-TV, The African American Network Television, News 4 San Antonio was able to spotlight LaQuan Carpenter, the owner of Divine Destiny Products. In Carpenter's personal care product line, she makes sure she adds her special ingredient,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event

SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
11th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Hiring Event

The 11th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Veterans event is coming up. Here to tell us more is Adrian Lopez from Workforce Solutions Alamo. 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Hiring Event. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9am. Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall C. 3201 E. Houston St. San...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman

Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
U.S. Navy veteran dad comes home and surprises his 7-year-old daughter at school

SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.
COMAL COUNTY, TX
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones

SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
LEON VALLEY, TX

