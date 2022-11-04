Read full article on original website
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open new San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
Local business sells special ingredient for health living
A San Antonio woman is sharing her secret to healthy living. Alongside our partners TAAN-TV, The African American Network Television, News 4 San Antonio was able to spotlight LaQuan Carpenter, the owner of Divine Destiny Products. In Carpenter's personal care product line, she makes sure she adds her special ingredient,...
news4sanantonio.com
Abundant advice available for small business owners starting, growing their companies
SAN ANTONIO - If you're thinking of starting a small business or trying to grow an existing company, there are lots of options for help in Bexar County, which about 70 Southside entrepreneurs learned today at a popup event at Jefferson Bank. "I want to learn how to scale, how...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Sports All-Star Game jersey presentation New Braunfels Canyon players
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to New Braunfels Canyon high schools Xayvion Noland and Daniel Perez as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th.
news4sanantonio.com
Southside football players' San Antonio All-Star Game jersey presentation
SAN ANTONIO - Congratulations to Southside high schools Gary Hernandez and Jacob Montoya as they will represent Team Black in the 2023 San Antonio Sports All-Star football game presented by HEB. The game will be played on Saturday, January 7th. For more information visit https://sanantoniosports.org/
news4sanantonio.com
Women will learn self-defense moves at the SAPD's women policing event
SAN ANTONIO - There's still time to register for the San Antonio Police Department’s 2022 women in policing event happening later this weekend and it's completely free. Women 18 and older are encouraged to sign up for the event. Participants will learn self-defense moves and conquer SAPD’s obstacle course.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman's foot crushed, toes severed by passing train on North Side
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was sent to the hospital after a train ran over her feet. The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday at the railroad crossing near Culebra Road and Fredericksburg Road on the North Side. Police say the woman was sitting near the train rails when a...
news4sanantonio.com
11th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You Veterans Hiring Event
The 11th Annual Hiring Red, White and You! Veterans event is coming up. Here to tell us more is Adrian Lopez from Workforce Solutions Alamo. 11th Annual Hiring Red, White & You! Veterans Hiring Event. Thursday, Nov. 10 at 9am. Freeman Coliseum Expo Hall C. 3201 E. Houston St. San...
news4sanantonio.com
Uber now offers feature that allows drivers and riders to record audio during trips
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is one of six U.S. cities where a new Uber safety feature is being rolled out. Starting Tuesday, Uber is offering an in-app feature that allows both drivers and riders to record audio during trips. They hope this encourages safe and comfortable interactions and provides...
news4sanantonio.com
"Two signs from God," prompted man to donate kidney for San Antonio woman
Kidneys are an organ for which the greatest number of patients need transplants, that's according to the University Health Transplant Institute in San Antonio. The institute is owned and operated by University Health, the public health system in Bexar County. They work with surgeons on faculty at UT Health San Antonio and the medical school.
news4sanantonio.com
Car of missing San Antonio man found in Southwest Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirm they located the car on Monday morning of a missing man out of South Bexar County. Sheriff's Office officials say the car of 25-year-old Austin Wiseman was found overturned in a creek off Somerset and South Evans Road. The body of...
news4sanantonio.com
Help us collect one million pounds of food for our Food4SA campaign
SAN ANTONIO - Our annual Food4SA campaign is in full swing. We're hoping you can help us collect one million pounds of food. Right now, we are about 10 percent of our goal. You can take non-perishable food items and drop them in the red bins at HEB and Security Service locations.
news4sanantonio.com
U.S. Navy veteran dad comes home and surprises his 7-year-old daughter at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old girl received the surprise of a lifetime when her father, a U.S. Navy Veteran walked into her classroom. Joshua Skapura is a U.S. Navy veteran and the beloved father of second grade student, Evelyn Cox-Skapura. For the last year, he has been gone for months at a time, but when he walked into that classroom Monday to surprise his daughter, he announced that he will be home for good now.
news4sanantonio.com
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot in leg while sitting on his porch at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg on the West Side. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday off Dahlgreen Avenue near Castroville Road. Police said the man was sitting on his porch when a car drove by and shot at...
news4sanantonio.com
Love triangle complicates after boyfriend gets shot by girlfriend's ex-boyfriend
SAN ANTONIO – A love triangle sends one person to the hospital after a woman’s ex-boyfriend shoots her new boyfriend. Police were dispatched to the 11022 block of Baltic Drive at around 11:24 p.m. for a shooting in progress. According to officials, a disturbance took place between a...
news4sanantonio.com
VOTE for the High School Football Play of the Week
SAN ANTONIO - Every week we find the best of the best and you vote for the High School Football Play of the Week. Here are this week’s choices...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot while at his house during a drive-by shooting on East Side late Sunday night. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. at a home off Iowa Street near South Pine Street. Police said the man was hanging out on his porch when a small...
news4sanantonio.com
Man's body found on the road in Leon Valley, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police in Leon Valley are investigating a mysterious death. A man's body was found on the road this morning at Grass Hill Drive and Samaritan drive. Police found shell casings at the scene but would not say how the man died. They did say the victim lived in Leon Valley.
news4sanantonio.com
AMBER Alert updated for Joanna Luna; U-Haul vehicle no longer suspected in case
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety is updating their AMBER Alert for missing 13-year-old Joanna Luna. According to the Texas DPS, the U-Haul vehicle is no longer suspected in this case, but Richard “Xavier” Rodriguez is still a suspect in the abduction. Joanna Luna...
news4sanantonio.com
Woman arrested and tested for DWI after slamming vehicle inside Northside home
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was taken into custody and tested for a DWI after slamming her vehicle into a Northside home. The incident happened at the 4200 block of Clear Lake Drive at around 1:03 a.m. Police say that two vehicles were entering the neighborhood on Scarsdale Street...
